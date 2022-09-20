Top 10 Best 24 inch wall clock for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The AcuRite 24-inch Weathered Black Wall Clock with Thermometer and Hygrometer attributes developed-in temperature and humidity gauges that let you to test convenience problems at a glance. Resilient climate resistant housing can make this clock mix the excellent accent for indoor or outdoor decorating. Confined just one-12 months warranty.

Quartz crystal timekeeping know-how

Measures temperatures from -40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit

Humidity readings from 1% to 99% Relative Humidity

All-weather conditions housing and glass lens

Durable, weather conditions resistant building