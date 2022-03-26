Top 10 Best 200 led solar lights 2 pack Reviews

Top 10 Rated 200 led solar lights 2 pack in 2022 Comparison Table
- High Efficiency Solar Powered - This outdoor string lights can work up to 10 hours or more when fully charged, also will auto on at dark and charge sunlight daytime with 8 modes from steady to various flashing
- Wide Application - This fairy lights are IP65 waterproof can use in outdoor and indoor perfectly, also provide perfect and soft light for your home garden bedroom
- Easy to Use And Store - 2 Switch Buttons: POWER ON/OFF (auto on at dusk, auto off by day) MODE (8 working modes), also it’s lightweight then can wrap it until the next use
- Eco-Friendly Christmas Lights - Solar powered string lights is energy-saving and Eco-friendly,the fairy lights is durable and safe to use
- Specification - 2 pack 22m/72ft length, 2 x 200pcs LED lights, durable enough to experiment with any shapes
- 【New Upgraded Solar String Lights Outdoor】: Super Bright 2-Pack Each 72ft 200 LEDs String Lights with Upgraded LED Bulbs, Higher Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery(1800mAh ), IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Widely Used Solar Lights Outdoor Decorative】: This starbright solar lights is a great choice for Outdoor Decorations, Patio, Garden, Yard, Porch, Roof, Tree, Wedding, Christmas, Party, Fence, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping center etc.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor string lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- NOTES* : 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will be charged automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces the sun.
- High Efficiency Solar Powered - This outdoor string lights can work up to 10 hours or more when fully charged, also will auto on at dark and charge sunlight daytime with 8 modes from steady to various flashing
- Wide Application - IP65 waterproof fairy lights can use in outdoor and indoor perfectly, also provide perfect and soft light for your home garden bedroom
- Easy to Use And Store - 2 Switch Buttons: POWER ON/OFF (auto on at dusk, auto off by day) MODE (8 working modes), also it’s lightweight then can wrap it until the next use
- Eco-Friendly Christmas Lights - Solar powered string lights is energy-saving and Eco-friendly,the fairy lights is durable and safe to use
- Specification - 2 pack 22m/72ft length, 200pcs LED lights, durable enough to experiment with any shapes
- 【Extra-Long 2-Pack Each 72FT 200 LED Outdoor String Lights】: Ultra-Bright with U.S. Patented Bigger Lamp Beads, Extra-Long (2-Pack Total 144FT), Unique 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Higher Solar Powered Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Built-in Battery, IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Built-in 1800MAH Super Larger Capacity Battery and Bigger Size Solar Panel】: This solar outdoor lights upgraded battery 600MAH to 1800MAH, so that have longer working time and more durable.
- 【Energy-Saving & High Efficiency & IP65 Waterproof Performance】: This outdoor string lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. It can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (8 hours).
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function】: These twinkle lights have the ON/OFF button and mode button. There are 8 different modes for your different situation. And it has memory and will keep the last mode you choose, so there is no need to reset it again.
- NOTES*: 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will charge at daytime and light on at dawn automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces upwardly. 3. IMPORTANT TIPS: If the product has manufacturing defects, it can be replaced or refunded in full directly.Just click GET HELP WITH ORDER under your order ID, our customer service team would be happy to assist your issue within 24 hours.
- 【New Upgraded Solar String Lights on Green Wire】: Super Bright 2-Pack Each 72ft 200 LEDs String Lights with Upgraded LED Bulbs, 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Higher Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery(1800mah ), IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Widely Used Solar Lights Outdoor Waterproof】: This outdoor string lights is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- 【Built-in 1800MAH Super Larger Capacity Battery and Bigger Size Solar Panel】: This solar string lights upgraded battery 1200MAH to 1800MAH, so that have longer working time and more durable.
- 【Quick Charging & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: With larger and more efficient solar converter, this outdoor solar lights can achieve fast charging. This outdoor string lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. It can work up to 8-10 hours after being fully charged (8 hours).
- 【 8 Lighting Modes & Auto On/Off & Memory Function】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- 1.【High Efficient Solar Panel】Our solar Panel is more energy-saving with premium LED lights and PET laminated solar panel, which is up to 20. 5% Conversion Rate. it's more durable and suitable for long-term use.
- 2.【8 Impressive Lighting Modes】2 pack 72ft long string with 200 super bright LED bulbs,include Waves, Combination, Fading, Fireflies, Chasing, Twinkle, Fading slowly, and Steady-on are exceptional in creating different aesthetic atmosphere within your environment. Decorate anywhere without harmful extension cords!
- 3.【Solar Powered & Auto On/Off】These outdoor solar string lights are solar energy supplied, no need to replace batteries, no extra cord or plug needed and no electric bill cost. Just place the solar panel facing to the sun and hang or wrap lights string anywhere you want decorating. Keep the lights switch in 'ON' state, the built-in light sensor will control the string lights auto on at dark and auto off in the daytime.
- 4.【FLEXIBLE & BENDABLE OUTDOOR STRING LIGHTS】 - The copper wire is flexible, bendable and easy to DIY in any shape what you like to, ideal for decorating your garden, window and other indoor and outdoor places.
- 5.【All-Weather Resistant 】With IP65 Waterproof technology, the solar light can withstand all kinds of terrible weather (rough weather during the winter when it rains, snows or freezes 5-6 days at a time) throughout the entire season without any problems.
- 【Upgraded Solar Panels】These solar-powered outdoor lights with auto sensor control, Auto on dark, and Auto-off at daytime. We updated the battery with high quality and Bigger solar panel No extra electric cost, solar-powered only, and it can work 10-12 hours after fully charged 6-8 hours.
- 【8 Lighting Modes More Choices】These solar string lights have an On/Off button and mode button, press mode button selects 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs. including (combination; in Wave; sequential; slow glow; chasing/flash; slow fade; twinkle/flash; steady on)
- 【Safe and Waterproof(IP65)】The solar Christmas lights can withstand all kinds of weather, including heavy rain and snow, perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations. Build-in Memory chip saves your last mode's setting and no need to reset mode every day.
- 【Easy to Install and Widely Used】Solar panel with ground stake, 72 ft long string is perfect for wrapping around a tree or wherever you like to light your gardens, patio, lawn, porch, gate, yard, etc.
- 【After-sale Guarantee】：Customer first, we have been working hard to provide customers with the best service. With every purchase of these lights, you can get a 30-day money-back guarantee, one-year warranty, and lifetime customer support. If you are not satisfied with our products, please feel free to contact us, we will solve your problem within 24 hours.
- [A DESIGN THAT MEETS YOUR EVERY NEED] -- Solar fairy lights consisting of 200 bright bulbs uses low heat LED beads with a stable 360° viewing angle to illuminate all sides while reducing power consumption and greatly increasing service life. The light string is equipped with a sturdy panel that converts solar energy into electricity. In addition, high-quality copper wire is also used, which can be easily and freely bent into any shape to create a different romantic atmosphere.
- [2020 NEW UPGRADED LIGHT SENSOR] -- Starlight solar string lights use the latest bulb technology, which enlarges the light beads and also reduces power consumption. It also uses more advanced monocrystalline silicon solar panels that can receive and store the sun's energy and then release it efficiently. Whether it rains, sunsets or snows, all modules are IP65 waterproof, making them suitable for indoor and outdoor use without fear damage (canno be submersion in water).
- [ENJOY 8 TYPES OF DAZZLING LIGHTS] -- Solar string lights have an ON/OFF button and a mode button. There are 8 different modes to select,including waves, combinations, fading, fireflies, chasing, flashing, slow fading and steady lighting.It is a great choice for you to create different aesthetic atmosphere in the environment.You can choose by pressing the mode button and the built-in memory chip will save your last mode setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- [CREATE YOUR OWN HAPPY SPACE] -- Solar outdoor twinkle lights will automatically turn on the charging mode when there is light, so don't worry about forgetting to turn it off. When it's dark enough, copper wire will hide and only emit fairy-like lights. It can be shaped into various shapes and used in gardens, yards, decks, trees, curtains, paths and more to create your own world. You can also use it at Halloween, Christmas, birthdays, weddings and parties to add a touch of difference.
- [BE THE MOST RESPONSIBLE SELLER]: We are committed to provide you with high quality security products.Our starlight solar string light can be used for entire life.We sincerely offer 7*24h technology service.You can send us an email directly at the buyer center if you have any problems,we will respond within 8 hours normally.
- 2 Pack Blue Solar Christmas Lights Outdoor:200 LED bulbs on 65.6 ft high-quality copper wire,with a steady 360 degree viewing angle,ideal for decorating your gardens,patio,yard,deck,stage, holiday,etc. What's more, in the dark,the wire fades invisible,leaving only the bright lights,creating a classy and romantic atmosphere.
- 8 Impressive Lighting Modes: 8 modes which include Waves, Combination, Fading, Fireflies, Chasing, Twinkle, Fading slowly, and Steady-on. Best gifts for women, child,and moms.
- Flexible & Durable: Flexible copper can easily build the shapes you want, you can bend the copper into a heart shape or pentacle and you can wrap the solar string lights blue around tree trunks or gazebos. Solar fairy lights will not overheat after using them for many hours, environmental-friendly, durable, and safe to use.
- Automatic Switch: Fairy lights powered by solar energy, working up to 8 hours after 8-12 hours fully charged. Lights up automatically at night and off during the day.
- IP44 Waterproof: Both the copper wire and the solar panel are IP44 Waterproof, it withstands all kinds of weather, including heavy rain and snow. Solar fairy string lights are suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage without any worry of short circuits or weather damage. If you have any reasons for not being satisfied, please contact us.
- 【Why Choose This Solar String Lights Outdoor】: Longer Working Time with 1800MAH Larger Capacity Battery, Super Bright, IP65 Waterproof Performance, High Quality Flexible Copper Wire, Quick Charging Technology, Romantic Decoration.
- 【Upgraded Durable Solar Christmas Lights】: Larger solar panel with quick charging technology, bring you higher solar energy conversion, make this fairy lights more sturdy than others.
- 【Longer Working Time with 1800MAH Larger Capacity Battery】: This outdoor string lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (8 hours).
- 【 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function】: These twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- 【Widely Used Fairy Lights】: Perfect for home decor, party decorations, wedding decorations, holiday decorations, patio, garden, backyard, fence, porch, tree, roof and so on.
Our Best Choice: Purple Solar Halloween Lights Outdoor Halloween Decorations, 2-Pack Each 72FT 200 LED Solar String Lights, Super Bright 8 Modes Solar Lights Outdoor Decorative for Tree Garden Patio Party (Purple)
[ad_1]
Products Description
8 Modes & Memory Perform
These twinkle lights have the On/Off button and method button.
You can choose 8 diverse modes to satisfy your assorted demands by pressing the method button.
And the constructed-in memory chip will save your past modes setting, so there is no need to reset it once again.
2-Pack Upgraded Photo voltaic Lights Outdoor
Technical specs:
LED Coloration: Purple
LED amount: 200 LED
Water-proof Stage: IP65
Swap: ON/OFF, Manner
Charging time: 6-8 hours
Doing the job time: 10-12 hours
Every single Length: 72FT
How to Check the Photo voltaic panel is ON?
The photo voltaic panel is charging ONLY when the swap is in the ON posture.If the lights are out of electricity, remember to depart the system underneath the sun for an hour and then go over the entire photo voltaic panel. If the mild is on, the button is in the ON placement.If NOT, thrust in the button once yet again and leave the unit underneath the solar for a further hour. Address the solar panel all over again and it should really light up.
How to Use:
Position the LED solar string mild according to your real requires. Connect the pointed floor stake to the bottom of the stake connector. Slide the solar panel box into the major of the stake connector. (Also demonstrated with pics on the deal ) Push the ON/OFF switch on the bottom of the photo voltaic panel box to flip on the lights and then insert the stake into the floor to total the installation.
Notes !!!
The Solar panel may perhaps not be run because of to prolonged storage. Please energy ON first right before charging, and it will be charged automatically. It is charging ONLY when the swap is “ON”.Be guaranteed the solar panel is in a sunny place – not in a shady region – and the solar panel faces the solar.It is only built to be protected from the rain. Please DO NOT immerse it in the h2o.
【Widely Used Halloween Tree Lights】: This solar lights is a terrific preference for Patio, Backyard, Property, Porch, Roof, Tree, Social gathering, Fence, Restaurant, Resort, Professional developing, Shopping heart etc.
【Quick Charging Know-how & Strength-Conserving & Large Efficiency】: This outside string lights charging by solar strength, have no additional utility electric value, and no have to have to switch the battery. it can perform up to 10-12 several hours immediately after currently being totally charged (6-8 hours).
【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Operate & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can pick 8 distinctive modes to fulfill your various wants by urgent the manner button.And the created-in memory chip will save your previous modes location, so there is no want to reset it all over again.
【8 Lights Modes & Memory Functionality & Automobile On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can pick out 8 different modes to fulfill your varied requires by urgent the mode button.And the designed-in memory chip will save your final modes location, so there is no have to have to reset it once again.