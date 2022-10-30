Top 10 Best 200 cfm bathroom exhaust fan Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Best 200 cfm bathroom exhaust fan in 2022 Comparison Table
- Powerful Airflow: This VIVOSUN powerful blower with a fan speed of 2500 RPM can create an airflow of 195 CFM; It works efficiently in ventilating grow tents, transferring heat or cool rooms, circulating fresh air, as well as controlling proper humidity, temperature, and air quality for your grow area
- Quiet Operation: Fitted with a flow deflector that concentrates the fan stream and cuts turbulent kinetic energy to reduce sound output to just 30 dB, which does not have any harm to your health and will not disturb your work
- Safety Protection: The motor is ETL listed and features an automatic reset function to prevent overheating or other safety issues; The electrical junction box is made from flame-retardant components for fireproofing
- Simple Hookup: The flanges on both the intake and exhaust ends are simple to assemble with the vent hose by locking tabs; A cord of 5.9-feet long for hassle-free setup; The housing, even the impeller and blades, are easy to detach for cleaning and maintenance
- Wide Applications: It can improve airflow to reduce humidity, block odors, and lower temperatures in grow rooms, basements, or kitchens; Can be used with a variable speed controller (bought separately)
- FAN COMBO: Exhaust fan and light combo helps reduce foul smell and and is powerful enough for rooms (including bathroom) up to 45 sq. ft. for your convenience
- EFFICIENT: Bright 100-watt lighting capacity (bulb not included) with non-shatter material, light diffusing lens to provide high-quality lasting use
- EASY INSTALLATION: Easy to install and/or replace existing product for DIY'ers. Includes polymeric duct connectors with tapered sleeves for easy, positive ducting and a plug-in, permanently lubricated motor
- DECORATIVE: Designer styled white polymeric grille complements virtually any decor. Recommended Room Size (Sq. Ft.):45
- SAFE: UL listed for use over bathtubs and showers when connected to a GFCI-protected branch circuit. The Type IC (Insulation Contact) unit features an efficient polymeric fan impeller to ensure quality use
- VERSATILE FAN: Ventilation fan helps eliminate , tobacco smoke, and cooking odors and can be installed in either the ceiling or wall
- EFFICIENT: Operates on 70 CFM and has a 6.0 Sone rating to ensure a peaceful surrounding when in operation
- EASY INSTALLATION: Torsion springs grille mounting - no tools necessary for a quick and easy installation. Compact housing fits easily between ceiling joists or wall studs
- DECORATIVE: Paintable polymeric grilles allow you to ensure the fan is cohesive with your existing decor
- FEATURES: Plug-in, permanently lubricated motor with the Broan-designed polymeric blower wheel for high-quality operation every time
- Bathroom exhaust fan with revolutionary ECM motor and SmartFlow Technology for optimal CFM output
- Built-in Pick-A-Flow airflow selector allows you to select an airflow of 50, 80, or 110 CFM for your vent fan with the flip of a switch
- Single-hinged Flex-Z Fast bracket provides flexible, fast, and easy bathroom ceiling installation
- Vent fan with low-profile 5-5/8 housing depth that fits in 2 x 6 joist size or larger
- This Vent Fan Can Be Used To Comply With Ashrae 62.2, Leed, Iap, And California Title 24
- Designed to ventilate hydroponic grow rooms, transfer heating/cooling, cool AV closets, and exhaust odors.
- Dynamic temperature and humidity programming, with timers, grow cycles, scheduling, minimum speed.
- Connect with our app via Bluetooth to access advance programs, alarms, notifications, and view climate data.
- Mixed flow design combined with a PWM-controlled EC-motor for a truly quiet and energy efficient performance.
- Duct Size: 4” | Dimensions: 6.9 x 11.9 x 7.4 in. | Airflow: 205 CFM | Noise: 28 dBA | Bearings: Dual Ball
- Revolutionary ECM motor with SmartFlow Technology ensures optimal CFM output
- Built-in Pick-A-Flow airflow selector allows you to select your required airflow of 50, 80, or 110 CFM with a simple flip of a switch
- The lighted model incorporates one 10W dimmable LED chip panel with less than 1W LED night light for warm, long-life energy-efficient illumination (night light must be wired separately)
- Single-hinged Flex-Z Fast bracket provides flexible, fast, and easy installation
- Can be used to comply with ASHRAE 62.2, LEED, IAP, and California Title 24
- Durable: The fan has a strong motor which features a permanently lubricated bearing that operates quietly and requires no maintenance
- Compact But Efficient: This duct fan is compact and lightweight enough to be installed in areas with little available space; With a diameter of 4 inches, speed of 2930 RPM and 100 CFM air flow
- Low Noise: Superior balanced centrifugal impeller for long service life & quiet operation; A less than 30 dB noise level does not have any harm and will not disturb your work
- Wide Applications: You can have it in bathrooms, kitchens, workshops, basements, attics and etc, in order to boost airflow in HVAC systems; Also, it can be used in grow rooms as intake fans or exhaust fan
- Specifications: Voltage 110/120V, Power 14W; Max Operating Temp of Motor is 130℃ / 266℉; Max Ambient Temp is 60℃ / 140℉; Note: Please turn the fan off immediately if the blades get stuck by other objects
- Installation: Features a low profile can ideal for residential construction; celiing or wall mount
- Precision Spot Ventilation: Quiet and powerful ventilation while removing moisture and pollution
- Pick-A-Flow Speed Selector: Allows you to pick desired airflow from 50, 80, 100 CFM
- Slimmest Design: With a 3-3/8-Inch housing depth, WhisperValue DC is slimmest design available
- Energy Star Rated: Delivers powerful airflow without wasting energy
- A duct fan designed to boost airflow in HVAC systems and ventilate home spaces like attics and workshops.
- Features a variable fan speed controller, enabling you to optimize airflow and noise level for any application.
- Unibody die-cast construction with no welded seams; reduces vibration while ensuring smoother airflow.
- AC brushless motor with steel blades and lubricated bearings; not suitable in restricted airflow applications.
- Duct size: 4” | Dimensions: 7.28 x 3.95 x 3.95 in. | Airflow: 106 CFM | Noise: 28 dBA | Bearings: Dual Ball
- HIGH-QUALITY FAN: Quiet, energy efficient exhaust fan operates with 110 CFM and 1.0 Sones to help control air quality is powerful enough for rooms (including bathroom) up to 105 sq. ft. Duct Diameter 4 inch
- EFFICIENT: Powerful ventilation reduces to quickly eliminate fogged mirrors at 110 CFM, so your vision will always be clear and your surroundings will always be comfortable
- EASY INSTALLATION: Easy to install new/replace existing product with retrofit installations that can be done entirely from the room-side – no attic access required
- RELIABLE PERFORMANCE: With our TrueSeal Damper Technology, InVent fans reduce air leakage by up to 50% compared to competitive models, resulting in better home performance via blower door tests and reducing cold and warm air backdrafts
- GREAT FOR BATHROOM: UL Listed for use over tubs and showers with a GFCI circuit so you can capture the steam before it spreads throughout the room by placing your fan exactly where you need it the most
Our Best Choice: BV Ultra-Quiet 110 CFM, 1.2 Sones Bathroom Ventilation & Exhaust Fan
[ad_1]
Product Description
About BV Home
BV offers a variety line of home improvement products and appliances in North America.
BV is continuously improving and evolving for our customer needs.
BV Bathroom Ventilation and Exhaust Fan
Super-Quiet Ventilation System
Moist air from showers, tubs and other fixtures in the bathroom can accumulate on bathroom surfaces, leading to rot and peeling paint
Silent clever technology and with excellent performance motor
Can operate and move a large volume of air with very small noise made
Well made exhaust fan with stainless steel element housing body
Heavy duty motor, suitable for continuous operation. Life time lubrication and thermally protected
This fan help you the exhaust the air and also save the energy
Packages Content
Fan housing x 1Grille x 1Long wood Screws x 8;Machine screws x 3Suspension brackets x 3User Manual x 1
Bathroom Fan Specification
Weight – 9 lbs (4.08kg)Housing Dimension: 9″ (22.86 cm) x 8-3/4″ (22.23 cm) x 5-3/4″ (14.61 cm)Grill Dimension:11″(27.94 cm) x 11″ (27.94 cm) x 3/4″(1.91 cm)Duct Diameter – 4″ (10.15 cm)
Suspension Bracket
Suspension brackets I x 1 – 12″
Suspension brackets II x 1 – 14″
Suspension brackets III x 1 – 6″
CFM
90 CFM
110 CFM
150 CFM
140 CFM
200 CFM
Sones
0.8 Sones
1.2 Sones
2.0 Sones
1.0 Sones
2.0 Sones
Max Coverage
90 sq-ft
110 sq-ft
150 sq-ft
140 sq-ft
200 sq-ft
Wattage
24 W
25 W
42 W
42 W
60 W
Dimensions
9.25″ x 9.0″ x 7.5″
9.25″ x 8.9″ x 6.1″
10.5″ x 10.5″ x 8″
10.5″ x 10.5″ x 8″
10.5″ x 10.5″ x 8″
Duct Collar Size
4 inches
4 inches
4 inches
6 inches
6 inches
1.2 sone super quiet performance. Silent-Clever Technology
Mounting opening: 9.25″ x 8.9″. Height: 6.1″. Stainless steel 4″ duct collar
Ventilating for bathroom space up to 110 sq-ft
HVI 2100-certified, and UL Approved. Quality & performance assurance.
One-year limited product warranty with technical support service included.