Top 10 Best 200 cfm bathroom exhaust fan Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About BV Home

BV offers a variety line of home improvement products and appliances in North America.

BV is continuously improving and evolving for our customer needs.

BV Bathroom Ventilation and Exhaust Fan



Super-Quiet Ventilation System

Moist air from showers, tubs and other fixtures in the bathroom can accumulate on bathroom surfaces, leading to rot and peeling paint

Silent clever technology and with excellent performance motor

Can operate and move a large volume of air with very small noise made

Well made exhaust fan with stainless steel element housing body

Heavy duty motor, suitable for continuous operation. Life time lubrication and thermally protected

This fan help you the exhaust the air and also save the energy

Packages Content



Fan housing x 1Grille x 1Long wood Screws x 8;Machine screws x 3Suspension brackets x 3User Manual x 1

Bathroom Fan Specification

Weight – 9 lbs (4.08kg)Housing Dimension: 9″ (22.86 cm) x 8-3/4″ (22.23 cm) x 5-3/4″ (14.61 cm)Grill Dimension:11″(27.94 cm) x 11″ (27.94 cm) x 3/4″(1.91 cm)Duct Diameter – 4″ (10.15 cm)

Suspension Bracket

Suspension brackets I x 1 – 12″

Suspension brackets II x 1 – 14″

Suspension brackets III x 1 – 6″

CFM

90 CFM

110 CFM

150 CFM

140 CFM

200 CFM

Sones

0.8 Sones

1.2 Sones

2.0 Sones

1.0 Sones

2.0 Sones

Max Coverage

90 sq-ft

110 sq-ft

150 sq-ft

140 sq-ft

200 sq-ft

Wattage

24 W

25 W

42 W

42 W

60 W

Dimensions

9.25″ x 9.0″ x 7.5″

9.25″ x 8.9″ x 6.1″

10.5″ x 10.5″ x 8″

10.5″ x 10.5″ x 8″

10.5″ x 10.5″ x 8″

Duct Collar Size

4 inches

4 inches

4 inches

6 inches

6 inches

1.2 sone super quiet performance. Silent-Clever Technology

Mounting opening: 9.25″ x 8.9″. Height: 6.1″. Stainless steel 4″ duct collar

Ventilating for bathroom space up to 110 sq-ft

HVI 2100-certified, and UL Approved. Quality & performance assurance.

One-year limited product warranty with technical support service included.