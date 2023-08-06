Top 10 Best 20 amp timer for pool pump Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: KTNNKG 40amps WiFi Switch for Garden Light, Pool Pump and Dust Collector,Support Remote Control,Compatible with Tuya APP,Neutral Wire Required,110V 220V ac
- Control from Anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from Anywhere with Your Smartphone using the kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)
- Voice Control Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and MicroSoft Cortana Supported devices for a hands Free Experience
- ENERGY MONITORING monitor enery consumption of Your plug in devices and set times and schedules to avoid waste
- KASA SCENES & SCHEDULES Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a Scene for Controlling many devices with a Single button
- Note: Requires a Secured 2.4 GigaHertz Wi Fi network connection
- ✓ SIMPLE TO USE: Pins UP means timer is OFF. Pins DOWN means timer is ON. Please note that your timer’s pins will come pressed DOWN new of the box. Pull the pins UP to begin setting your timer
- ✓ AUTOMATE YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: Turn on and off lamps, small appliances, Christmas trees, and other electrical devices with a handy timer
- ✓ DESIGN YOUR OWN SCHEDULE: With up to 24 on and off settings per day, you can program your devices to turn on/off in as small as 30-minute intervals. Settings will repeat daily once programmed and plugged-in
- ✓ CONVENIENT AND COMPATIBLE: Each package includes 2 mini outlet timers that can be used in 2 locations.This light timer is compatible with compact fluorescent lighting, LED bulbs, and most small appliances
- ✓ RATINGS: 125-Volt, 60 Hz./15-Amp, 1875-Watt resistive/8-Amp, 1000-Watt tungsten/5 Amp ballast
- Programmable in 15 minute intervals with 48 setting options in a 24 hours period. Total 48 ON/OFF setting per day. Repeats schedule daily with personal setting.
- Waterproof for outdoor use: Cover provides protecting timer from weather conditions. Heavy duty material and two grounded outlet makes it safe and durable.
- Two 3-prong grounded outlets for use with devices like Christmas lights, fountain timers, pool pumps, patio and yard lights, as well as holiday decorations.
- Easy mechanical timer setting: Always turn the timer dial to the current timer first, push those pins down to set the time to turn on, and pull other pins up to turn off. Switch to TIMER position to enjoy the convenience.
- Our outdoor dual 3-prong, grounded timer outlet is ETL listed, and conforms to UL Std. 917. Rate Voltage: 125V, 60Hz, 15A Max, 1875W Resistive or General Purpose, 8A Tungsten Lamp, 1/2HP, TV-5.
- Individual Control of 2 IN 1 Outlets: 2 AC outlets are working and controlled independently.15A/1875W Max for each. Waterproof cover is attached to protect it from dirt when not in use. Long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet with IP64 weather resistance. Group your Kasa Smart light bulbs, plugs and switches for seamless control. Ideal for controlling all your devices simultaneously with a single tap.
- Voice & Remote Control: Add voice control to any outdoor outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any outdoor electronic appliances with your voice via Alexa or Google Home Assistant. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.
- Easy Set Up and Use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy the wifi smart plug. Ideal for landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances.
- Scheduling: Use schedules or countdown timer to set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off at the time you want. Sunset/sunrise offset makes it even smarter to act according to the real daytime.
- Trusted and Reliable: Kasa is trusted by over 6 Million users and being the Reader’s Choice of PCMag 2020. 2-year warranty.
- Ready to go: each wireless remote control outlet kit contains everything you need to start (even the remote batteries!). Simply plug and play, or sync up the outlets to suit your needs.
- Weatherproof: our outdoor remote control outlet is built to stand the test of rain and harsh weathers. Please place the plug at least 2 feet off the ground with the plug pointing straight down to avoid water damage.
- Flexibility: sync remote outlets together regardless of frequency differences, and expand your system with any of our remote control outlet kits.
- Simple convenience: use the remote or the outlets themselves to turn your appliances on and off. Great with almost any electronic device, including lights, air conditioners, heaters, audio sound systems, holiday decorations, and charging devices.
- Safe and reliable: outlets will remain off after a power outage to save energy and protect your appliances. Ratings: 125V, 15A/1875W resistive, 5A/625W tungsten, 1/2 hp. Operating Temperature of -15-+55 ℃/5 to +131 Fahrenheit
- 【Long Wi-Fi Range and IP64】Long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet with IP64 weather resistance. Waterproof cover is attached to protect it from dirt when not in use. Supports up to 15A/1875W.
- 【Voice and Remote Control】Add voice control to any outdoor outlet. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any outdoor electronic appliances with your voice via Alexa or Google Home Assistant. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.
- 【Easy Set Up and Use】2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy the wifi smart plug. For landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances.
- 【Scheduling】Use schedules or countdown timer to set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off at the time you want. Sunset/sunrise offset makes it even smarter to act according to the real daytime.
- ✅【Patented Auto-Monitor Every 5 Seconds】 This is the newer model of our original GFCI plug of G1215PA2. This GFCI outlet will automatically conducts a self-test (auto-monitor) every 5 seconds to ensure the GFCI is continually working to protect people from electrocution, which exceeds the UL standards of self-test frequency of 3 hours.
- ✅【Always Safe】 The GFCI features low power consumption and long service life. The surge protection and lightning protection function withstanding 6 kilovolt. Performed 6000+ times factory test, which is twice the testing times of UL standard.
- ✅【Water Resistant GFCI】 Manual Reset GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) with LED indicator reaches Level IP65 water proof, waterproof rating exceeds level UL 50E-3R. Built in LED power indicator light to show when there is power.
- ✅【Easy to Install】 No Grounding Wire Required. Provide 2 different grommets for wiring cable 14AWG, 16AWG and 18AWG. It's necessary to press the Reset Button for initial plug in. This is the newer model of our original GFCI plug of G1215PA2, the size is more smaller than the original one.
- ✅【Wide Application】 Durable industrial materials suit both for indoor and outdoor use in a variety of power pressure washer, pool pump, generators, vacuum cleaner, pumps, heaters, household electrical appliances, chargers, etc. UL & CUL Listed.
- ✓ VERSATILE & CUSTOMIZABLE: Easily set up to 8 on/off programs for the timer’s two grounded outlets. Outlets are controlled simultaneously, and settings can be as short as one minute.
- ✓ JUST SET & GO: Choose your own individual days or simply select one of the convenient pre-set combination days. Switch to Daylight Savings mode with a press of a button. Please Install one AA Battery(not include in package), the long-lasting backup battery keeps your settings even in the event of a power outage.
- ✓ PROTECT YOUR HOME: Activate the “Random” Vacation mode to randomize your programmed lights. Make your home look “lived in” even when you’re away.
- ✓ FOR OUTDOOR AND INDOOR USE: WEATHER PROOF construction for the outdoor Christmas/garden/landscape lights, pool pump, fountains and other electrical outlets.
- ✓ SAFE & RELIABLE: Heavy duty material, 18 inch cord, and two grounded outlet makes it safe and durable. Rating: 125V, 60 Hz, 15A/1875W Resistive, 8A/1000W Tungsten.
- ✓ WITH UPDATED BLACK PINS: We've made the pin dial easier on the eyes! The power cord measures 3 feet.
- ✓ TIMER FUNCTION: 4 outlets are controlled by the timer, 4 outlets are always on. All 8 outlets are fully protected by the surge protector, with a circuit breaker switch for safety. The timer pin dial can be set in increments as low as 15 min. The programed schedule will repeat every 24 hours.
- ✓ INDICATOR LIGHTS: Each row is equipped with a colored LED, indicating when the power for that row is on.
- ✓ OVERRIDE SWITCH: Use the override 'on' switch to manually keep the timer outlet row on
- ✓ SAFE & RELIABLE: This surge protector is ETL listed, and conforms to UL Std. 1449, 1363, and 917. 3-line surge protection VPR 800V (L-N, L-G, N-G). Rated 125VAC, 15A, 60Hz, 1875W. Indoor Use Only. 15 Months Warranty provided !
- ✓ NO LOOSE PARTS: Unlike classic timers with removable pins, BN-LINK 3 prong plug in timers for electrical outlets features an easy to use, built-in pin dial that allows you to set your outlet timer indoor by pressing the toggle pins down for ON, or keeping them up for OFF.
- ✓ SAVE ENERGY & MONEY: Our mechanical timer plug outlet can be used to automate most small home appliances. Use on your fans, lamps, hydroponics, coffee machines, grow light, reptile light,fish tank,aquarium and more.
- ✓ AUTOMATE YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: Turn on and off lamps, small appliances, Christmas trees, and other electrical devices with a handy 24 hour lamp timers for electrical outlets.
- ✓ VERSATILE & CUSTOMIZABLE: Each pin represents 15 minutes for added customization. Set up to as many as 96 ON/OFF programs to automate your home appliances.Automatic light timer for indoor lighting can also be used as an interval timer.
- ✓ SAFE & RELIABLE:BN-LINK heavy duty grounded light timer outlet is ETL listed and rigorously controlled for quality and safety. Rating: 125VAC, 60 Hz, 1875W, 15A Tungsten & Resistive, 1/2HP
Our Best Choice: KTNNKG 40amps WiFi Switch for Garden Light, Pool Pump and Dust Collector,Support Remote Control,Compatible with Tuya APP,Neutral Wire Required,110V 220V ac
Product Description
KTNNKG,inspired by ongoing innovation and first structure,is a trustworthy provider of relay switch receiver.We aim to deliver a number of and ideal possibilities to your wise house existence.
Authentic Design and style,Final Pursuit
Our product or service style and design goes as a result of a quite arduous approach of screening.
Each product or service is diligently picked from various pages of creative manuscripts.
Continuous evaluation,processional advices,and recurring advancement give us and you the a person truly desired.
40A WiFi Swap
40A WiFi Change
Notice:
1.If your h2o heater has 2 warm line with 115V for every,cannot use
2.The wise switch need to get the job done with mesh router or solitary 2.4GHz broadcast
3.This 40amps relay receiver is 433.92MHz, it can be matched with common remote transmitter which has the identical frequency.So you can incorporate far more fobs.
Merchandise Requirements:
Voltage: AC90V-250 V,50 / 60 Hz Load: 250 V / 40a MAX Standby Power Use: <0.5 W Working environment: Indoor
Working Temperature: -10℃~45 ℃ Humidity: ≤80% RH Support: Wifi 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n, 2G / 3G / 4G Wireless Communication Range: 100 m / 328 ft Material: V0 flame-retardant material Dimension: 123 x 61 x 31 mm Net Weight: 135 g
How to set working mode: Self-locking(Toggle)/Manual
1.Clean code ,clear all remote control data: Press the remote pairing button 8 times to clean code if you want to reset mode.(if you just want to add more remote, no need to clean code).
2.Setting Toggle Mode: Press pairing button 2 times fast,red LED light on,press the remote control button,red LED flash fast, then off, paring done. (Press remote control button, the receiver’s relay is ON,press button again,the receiver’s relay is OFF)
3.How to set the WiFi mode Long press the WiFi pairing button 10 seconds,blue LED flash,waiting for app maching. (APP : Smart Life and TUYA)
Notice:This relay module does not support momentary and Latched mode .
Package Includes:
1x Wifi remote switch
1x Remote control(battery not included,it works with 23A12V battery)
wifi remote switch 40a
WiFi water heater timer
40a
90-250V ac , high power load
“Smart Life and TUYA” app control
phone control synchronization.
Default on / off
Default ON / OFF:
For light , we can set default on- when power on , light on
For home appliance, we can set default off- when power on, device will not be on.It is much safe.
work with smart speaker
Work with smart speaker:
KTNNKG smart switch works effortlessly with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant to give you hands-free voice control over your devices.
Wire Diagram
Connect the input “L” and “N” port to the wall power
connect the output “L” and “N” port to the load device
Control power ON/OFF only
Working mode:Toggle mode/ APP/Manual
Toggle mode- press remote button,relay on,press again,relay off.
Three things you can’t do with the switch
one “L”+ one “N” line only
Do not support device with 2 hot lines , make sure one hot line “In”/”out”,one neutral line “In”/”out” only.(If your water heater has 2 hots with 115V for each,then can’t use this switch)
No need to touch the original ground line.
mesh router or single 2.4GHz broadcast needed
For Wi-Fi control, this 30amps smart switch must work with mesh router (or single 2.4GHz broadcast ).
Can’t control speed
KTNNKG 40A Wifi relay switch for power on / off only, can’t control speed and dimmer.
Voltage
90-250v AC
90-250v AC
90-250v AC
90-250v AC
90-250v AC
Frequency
433.92MHz
433.92MHz
433.92MHz
433.92MHz
433.92MHz
Remote Distance
50m
100m
30-50m
30-50m
30-50m
APP Control
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Manual Control
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Remote Control
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Add more remote
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
40A Wifi relay switch for power on / off only: max load 4400W for 110V or 8800W for 220V, 70% use recommended for safe(For example , the switch will work perfect if your device is under 3000 watts in US or 6000watts in EU)
KTNNKG WiFi timer switch can work with AC 90V – 250V: People use 110V in USA and 220V in EU,So you can connect hot line to the “L” port, and neutral line to the “N” port (no need to touch original ground line)
Do not support device with 2 hot lines , make sure one hot line “In”/”out”,one neutral line “In”/”out” only.(If your water heater has 2 hots with 115V for each,then can’t use this switch)
For WiFi control, this 40amps smart switch must work with mesh router (or single 2.4GHz broadcast ).For example , you can connect it to your smart phone hotspot if it works outside , and share the switch to other smart phones.Otherwise it can’t be controlled by app.
Main Function: APP control(“TUYA” or “SMART LIFE”) remote control(battery not included,it works with 23A12V battery)schedule timer share control. Idea for lights,water pump, dust collector, wall power timer , farm water supply…