Top 10 Best 20 amp timer for pool pump Reviews

Product Description

KTNNKG,inspired by ongoing innovation and first structure,is a trustworthy provider of relay switch receiver.We aim to deliver a number of and ideal possibilities to your wise house existence.

Authentic Design and style,Final Pursuit

Our product or service style and design goes as a result of a quite arduous approach of screening.

Each product or service is diligently picked from various pages of creative manuscripts.

Continuous evaluation,processional advices,and recurring advancement give us and you the a person truly desired.

40A WiFi Swap



Notice:

1.If your h2o heater has 2 warm line with 115V for every,cannot use

2.The wise switch need to get the job done with mesh router or solitary 2.4GHz broadcast

3.This 40amps relay receiver is 433.92MHz, it can be matched with common remote transmitter which has the identical frequency.So you can incorporate far more fobs.

Merchandise Requirements:

Voltage: AC90V-250 V,50 / 60 Hz Load: 250 V / 40a MAX Standby Power Use: <0.5 W Working environment: Indoor

Working Temperature: -10℃~45 ℃ Humidity: ≤80% RH Support: Wifi 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n, 2G / 3G / 4G Wireless Communication Range: 100 m / 328 ft Material: V0 flame-retardant material Dimension: 123 x 61 x 31 mm Net Weight: 135 g

How to set working mode: Self-locking(Toggle)/Manual

1.Clean code ,clear all remote control data: Press the remote pairing button 8 times to clean code if you want to reset mode.(if you just want to add more remote, no need to clean code).

2.Setting Toggle Mode: Press pairing button 2 times fast,red LED light on,press the remote control button,red LED flash fast, then off, paring done. (Press remote control button, the receiver’s relay is ON,press button again,the receiver’s relay is OFF)

3.How to set the WiFi mode Long press the WiFi pairing button 10 seconds,blue LED flash,waiting for app maching. (APP : Smart Life and TUYA)

Notice:This relay module does not support momentary and Latched mode .

Package Includes:

1x Wifi remote switch

1x Remote control(battery not included,it works with 23A12V battery)

90-250V ac , high power load

“Smart Life and TUYA” app control

phone control synchronization.

Default on / off

work with smart speaker

Wire Diagram



Connect the input “L” and “N” port to the wall power

connect the output “L” and “N” port to the load device

Control power ON/OFF only

Working mode:Toggle mode/ APP/Manual

Toggle mode- press remote button,relay on,press again,relay off.

Three things you can’t do with the switch



one “L”+ one “N” line only

Do not support device with 2 hot lines , make sure one hot line “In”/”out”,one neutral line “In”/”out” only.(If your water heater has 2 hots with 115V for each,then can’t use this switch)

No need to touch the original ground line.

mesh router or single 2.4GHz broadcast needed

For Wi-Fi control, this 30amps smart switch must work with mesh router (or single 2.4GHz broadcast ).

Can’t control speed

KTNNKG 40A Wifi relay switch for power on / off only, can’t control speed and dimmer.

40A Wifi relay switch for power on / off only: max load 4400W for 110V or 8800W for 220V, 70% use recommended for safe(For example , the switch will work perfect if your device is under 3000 watts in US or 6000watts in EU)

KTNNKG WiFi timer switch can work with AC 90V – 250V: People use 110V in USA and 220V in EU,So you can connect hot line to the “L” port, and neutral line to the “N” port (no need to touch original ground line)

Do not support device with 2 hot lines , make sure one hot line “In”/”out”,one neutral line “In”/”out” only.(If your water heater has 2 hots with 115V for each,then can’t use this switch)

For WiFi control, this 40amps smart switch must work with mesh router (or single 2.4GHz broadcast ).For example , you can connect it to your smart phone hotspot if it works outside , and share the switch to other smart phones.Otherwise it can’t be controlled by app.

Main Function: APP control(“TUYA” or “SMART LIFE”) remote control(battery not included,it works with 23A12V battery)schedule timer share control. Idea for lights,water pump, dust collector, wall power timer , farm water supply…