Top 10 Best 2-ton air conditioner Reviews

System Configuration: Multi Placement

Coolant: R-410A

Merchandise Capabilities

Air Conditioner – Strength-effective compressor

Air Conditioner – Solitary-velocity condenser lover motor

Air Handler – Check out flowrator for cooling and heat pump purposes

Air Handler – Horizontal or vertical configuration capabilities

Product Specs

Condenser Dimensions: 26 W x 26 D x 27 1/2 H

Air Handler Proportions: 17 1/2 W x 21 D x 53 7/16 H

Voltage: AC- 208/230 V

Voltage: Air Handler – 208 / 230 V

Air Conditioner Section: 1

Air Handler Motor: Multi-Speed

EER: 12.2

Liquid Line Valve Relationship: 3/8 Inches

Suction Line Valve Link: 3/4 Inches

Cooling Ability: 24,000 BTU

Condenser Model # GSX140251

Air Handler Design # ARUF31B14

This listing consists of Goodman 2 Ton 14 SEER Air Conditioner, Goodman 2.5 Ton Multi Situation Air Handler

Add-ons these kinds of as Linesets, thermostats, LP conversion kits, Offered Separately