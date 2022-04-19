Top 10 Best 2-ton air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best 2-ton air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- This listing includes: Goodman 2 Ton 14 SEER Air Conditioner Model: GSX140241
- This comes with a 10-year parts limited warranty provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online with 60 days of installation
- Accessories such as linesets, thermostats, sold separately
- Due to federal guidelines and restrictions, this unit cannot be installed in the following states: California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico
- WORK WITH: This hard start kit works on units 1-2-3 tons
- GREAT FUNCTION: A 5-2-1 compressor saver significantly reduces the amount of time your compressor is on high amp start-up. Using a powerful multi-layer starting capacitor and a smart switch to give your compressor the boost it needs to start up quickly, more reliably, draw less power and save your money.
- MAIN FEATURES: The 5-2-1 method is approved by all major compressor manufactures, more safely; Easy to install, with only three wires to connect; Even if you don’t currently have any issues with your system, installing one of these kits will typically make the compressor last longer by not letting it remain on startup for any longer than it has to.
- EASY TO INSTALL: There are only 3 color coded wires which need to be connected, the black wire will be connected to the common side if the compressor, the stripped wire will be connected to the start winding of the compressor, and the red wire will be connected to the run winding of the compressor.
- PACKAGE INCLUDES: ONE 5-2-1 CSR U1 compressor saver.
- This listing includes Goodman 2 Ton 14 SEER Heat Pump, Goodman 2 Ton Multi Position Air Handler
- This comes with a 10-year parts limited provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online
- Accessories such as Linesets, thermostats, LP conversion kits, Sold Separately
- BOOST START-UP: A 5-2-1 Compressor Saver significantly reduces the amount of time your compressor is on high amp start-up. Some top-of-the-line A/C units come from the factory with 5-2-1 technology built in. Now you can have a 5-2-1 Compressor Saver installed in your A/C unit by a professional!
- THE RELIABLE CHOICE: The compression savor uses a powerful multi-layer starting capacitor and a smart switch to give your compressor the boost it needs to start up quickly, more reliably, draw less power and save you money, too
- AFFORDABILITY: The cost of a 5-2-1 Compression Savor is a fraction of the cost of replacing a compressor damaged by hard starts. It could add years to the life of your compressor and other electrical components associated with your A/C system
- ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: This product should only be installed by a licensed technician
- ABOUT US: CPS Products is a business built by technicians, for technicians. We design Tools for the Professional Service Technician. With the world’s most comprehensive range of Leak Detection technologies, Smart Diagnostic tools, and proven Maintenance Solutions, CPS Products has been The Workingman’s Choice since 1989
- High efficiency 18,000 BTU Inverter Compressor 21.3 SEER Dual (2) Zone Ceiling Cassette 9000 12000 BTU Mini Split Air Heat Pump System Energy Star Rated
- Includes 25' Installation Kits with Copper Line Set, Accessories and Communication Wires
- Built-in Water Pump. Digital remote and a wired remote thermostat included.
- You are protected by very long seven year warranty on the compressor and a five year warranty on everything else.
- Quiet Operation, Great for Bedrooms, Additions,Living Rooms and Commercial Applications.
- GPG14 Package Air Conditioner features energy-efficient cooling and heating performance in one self-contained unit
- High-efficiency compressor
- Aluminum tube/aluminum fin coil
- R410-A refrigerant
- GPG1424060M41
- This item comes with the Goodman 2.5 Ton 14 SEER Single Stage Air Conditioner
- Due to Federal Guidelines and Restrictions this item cannot be sold in the following states: California, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico
- This comes with a 10-year Warranty on all the parts when installed by a qualified installer and registered online
- Accessories such as thermostats, conversion kits, outside sensors, etc Sold Separately
Our Best Choice: Goodman 2 Ton 14 Seer Air Conditioning System with Multi Position Air Handler
[ad_1] This comes with a 10-calendar year pieces limited warranty delivered it is mounted by a competent installer and registered on the net
System Configuration: Multi Placement
Coolant: R-410A
Merchandise Capabilities
Air Conditioner – Strength-effective compressor
Air Conditioner – Solitary-velocity condenser lover motor
Air Handler – Check out flowrator for cooling and heat pump purposes
Air Handler – Horizontal or vertical configuration capabilities
Product Specs
Condenser Dimensions: 26 W x 26 D x 27 1/2 H
Air Handler Proportions: 17 1/2 W x 21 D x 53 7/16 H
Voltage: AC- 208/230 V
Voltage: Air Handler – 208 / 230 V
Air Conditioner Section: 1
Air Handler Motor: Multi-Speed
EER: 12.2
Liquid Line Valve Relationship: 3/8 Inches
Suction Line Valve Link: 3/4 Inches
Cooling Ability: 24,000 BTU
Condenser Model # GSX140251
Air Handler Design # ARUF31B14
This listing consists of Goodman 2 Ton 14 SEER Air Conditioner, Goodman 2.5 Ton Multi Situation Air Handler
This will come with a 10-year components limited delivered it is mounted by a capable installer and registered online
Add-ons these kinds of as Linesets, thermostats, LP conversion kits, Offered Separately