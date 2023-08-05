Home » Toilet » Top 10 Best 2 handle wall mount tub shower faucet brushed nickle Reviews

Are you looking for top 10 best 2 handle wall mount tub shower faucet brushed nickle for your budget in 2023? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 77,656 customer satisfaction about top 10 best 2 handle wall mount tub shower faucet brushed nickle in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: Brushed Nikcel Shower Faucet Set 8-inch Shower Head Fixture with Handheld Spray Double Lever Handle Tub Spout Triple Function Bathroom Wall Mount


Our rating:4.4 out of 5 stars (4.4 / 5)



Product Description

shower faucetshower faucet

GOTONOVO

Gotonovo is a professional Tools & Home Improvement store. We are aimed at offering our products with good quality.Meanwhile, we have strict requirements on ourselves, and hope every customer can be satisfied.

Brushed Nikcel Shower Faucet Set 8-inch Shower Head Fixture with Handheld Spray

features

Material:Brass

Finish:Brushed Nickel

Function:3 Functions,Rain shower head,Hand held shower and Bathtub spout

Mounting:Wall Mount

Shower Head:8-inch（20cm）

Hose Length:59-inch（150cm）

Atjustable Heigth:39.4-inch to 55-inch(100cm-140cm）

Hole center distance:5-inch to 6.6-inch（12cm-17cm）

Base Cover:2.7-inch（6.86cm）

Connection: NPT1/2 adapter

Material

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Brass

Shower System Type

3 Functions

3 Functions

3 Functions

2 Functions

3 Functions

3 Functions

Rain Shower Head Size

8 Inch

8 Inch

8 Inch

8 Inch

8 Inch

8 Inch

Tub Spout

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Installation Type

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Handle Type

Double Lever Handle

Double Lever Handle

Double Lever Handle

Double Cross Handle

Double Cross Handle

Double Lever Handle

Finish

Polish Chrome

Antique Brass

Oil-Rubbed Bronze

Polish Chrome

Polish Chrome

Polish Chrome

[Material]:High-quality vintage brushed nickel finish, premium brass construction ensuring durability and dependability. Anti-rust and resist corrosion.
[Function]:3 Functions,Rain shower head,Hand held shower and Bathtub spout, diverter switch easy to change between triple functions.
[Shower Height]: Adjustable slid bar height between 31-inch to 47-inch (80cm-120cm）
[Shower Installation Adapter]:Comes with all mounting hardware and instructions.Ship with adjustable NPT1/2 adapter to adjust installation hole distance between 5 inch – 6.6 inch (13cm-17cm).
[Installation]:8-inch Shower Head,59-inch Hose Length.Wall mounted 2 holes installation, adjustable hole center distance:5-inch to 6.9-inch（12cm-17cm).

