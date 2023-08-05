Top 10 Best 2 handle wall mount tub shower faucet brushed nickle Reviews

Top 10 Best 2 handle wall mount tub shower faucet brushed nickle in 2023 Comparison TableAre you looking for top 10 best 2 handle wall mount tub shower faucet brushed nickle for your budget in 2023? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 77,656 customer satisfaction about top 10 best 2 handle wall mount tub shower faucet brushed nickle in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
Our Best Choice: Brushed Nikcel Shower Faucet Set 8-inch Shower Head Fixture with Handheld Spray Double Lever Handle Tub Spout Triple Function Bathroom Wall Mount
Product Description
GOTONOVO
Gotonovo is a professional Tools & Home Improvement store. We are aimed at offering our products with good quality.Meanwhile, we have strict requirements on ourselves, and hope every customer can be satisfied.
Brushed Nikcel Shower Faucet Set 8-inch Shower Head Fixture with Handheld Spray
features
Material:Brass
Finish:Brushed Nickel
Function:3 Functions,Rain shower head,Hand held shower and Bathtub spout
Mounting:Wall Mount
Shower Head:8-inch（20cm）
Hose Length:59-inch（150cm）
Atjustable Heigth:39.4-inch to 55-inch(100cm-140cm）
Hole center distance:5-inch to 6.6-inch（12cm-17cm）
Base Cover:2.7-inch（6.86cm）
Connection: NPT1/2 adapter
Material
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Shower System Type
3 Functions
3 Functions
3 Functions
2 Functions
3 Functions
3 Functions
Rain Shower Head Size
8 Inch
8 Inch
8 Inch
8 Inch
8 Inch
8 Inch
Tub Spout
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Installation Type
Wall Mounted
Wall Mounted
Wall Mounted
Wall Mounted
Wall Mounted
Wall Mounted
Handle Type
Double Lever Handle
Double Lever Handle
Double Lever Handle
Double Cross Handle
Double Cross Handle
Double Lever Handle
Finish
Polish Chrome
Antique Brass
Oil-Rubbed Bronze
Polish Chrome
Polish Chrome
Polish Chrome[Material]:High-quality vintage brushed nickel finish, premium brass construction ensuring durability and dependability. Anti-rust and resist corrosion.
[Function]:3 Functions,Rain shower head,Hand held shower and Bathtub spout, diverter switch easy to change between triple functions.
[Shower Height]: Adjustable slid bar height between 31-inch to 47-inch (80cm-120cm）
[Shower Installation Adapter]:Comes with all mounting hardware and instructions.Ship with adjustable NPT1/2 adapter to adjust installation hole distance between 5 inch – 6.6 inch (13cm-17cm).
[Installation]:8-inch Shower Head,59-inch Hose Length.Wall mounted 2 holes installation, adjustable hole center distance:5-inch to 6.9-inch（12cm-17cm).