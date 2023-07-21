Top 10 Best 2 gallon fish tank heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

capetsma aquarium sponge filter with bio media combo provides both mechanical and biological filtration in your fish tank, also, with the help of an efficient air pump connected, it can produces more dissolved oxygen in water, all these work together to protect your fishes and enhances the vigorous scenery in your underwater world.

capetsma dual sponges aquarium filter is made for small, medium and large size fish tank up to 75 gallons, if your fish tank is larger, pls use 2 fish tank filters or more.

Let your main filter operates, as additional bio filtration to your aquarium, this bio filter will help you get more clear and stabilized aquarium water .

The water outlet port is 360 degree rotatable, you can adjust it to any side.

The water outlet tube is telescopic, can be adjusted above the water line or below, make water flows and air bubbles in water.

Normally, air tubes are 4mm , pls confirm that then connect the sponge filter and the air pump to build this additional filtration system in your tank.

Water filtered by the bio sponge and the ceramic balls, then air + water mixture comes out from the port.

Multi-layer, 60ppi Fine sponges

The Multi-layer sponge has a large surface for beneficial part to live on, with ultra strong absorption,it can efficiently facilitates colonization of helpful material and accelerates circulation.

Replaceable medias

The double sponge filter is equipped with two media containers to fill in ceramic bio balls.You can replace different filter medias to improve water quality,like Activated Carbon, Ammonia Absorbers, etc…everything you can do to clean your water.

Oxygeneration +Detachable

Enhanced dissolved oxygen cylinders

Biochemical sponge filter uses air pump as power source, operates silently, creating numerous minute bubbles to improve dissolved oxygen in water.

Detachable Parts

All parts of the sponge filter are detachable for cleaning.

Take out the spare sponged first

The spare sponges are packed in the box, pls take them out and pull in the ceramic balls, Please noted they may look badly packed and out of shape when you take out, just submerge them in water to get back to normal.

Efficient biochemical Filtration

capetsma sponge filter allows you to cultivate helpful material for superb biochemical filtration, continuously protect your tank water from becoming cloudy or harmful for your aquatic fishes and plants.

Package include

1* Sponge aquarium filter

4* Filter sponge

2* Bag bio balls

2* Suction cups

Suitable for different fish tanks

capetsma dual sponges aquarium filter suits for different sizes ranging from 15 to 55 Gallon, it worked as additional bio filtration to your saltwater or freshwater aquarium. You may need 2 or more of them if you own a larger fish tank.

Great for fry aquariums and brine shrimp hatcheries because it can prevent young fry from being trapped in the filter media.

1. Connect the air pump and install check valve to make the aquarium filter work and prevent water from coming back. Please note: Air pumps, air lines and check valves are not included.

2. When using it for the first time, squeeze the sponge into the water tank for 5 to 10 times. Do not rinse the sponge with a tap or hot water.

3. It is recommended to replace the sponge and bio ceramic ball every 6-8 months.

4. Can be run by most air pump (large than 4W). air pumps & tubes not included.

Product Dimensions‏:‎4.3 x 1.9 x 7.4 inches; 10.23 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎August 25, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎capetsma

ASIN‏:‎B08CRDGZWS

Efficiently Operated – With the help of strong air pump, this fully submersible sponge filter cycles water at 175 Gallons per Hour (GPH) for tanks up to 55 Gallons in size. At the same time, it will improve dissolved oxygen level by aerating water.Pls notice the air pump is not included. For larger tank, you may need 2 sponge filters 55 gallon.

Removable Sponges – the 2 sponges provide physical filtration, they can remove harmful substance in water and the 60ppi aperture offer more area for beneficial part to live on. You can easily take down the 2 sponges when you need to clean or replace it. Don’t use tap water, just rinse or squeeze the sponges using the aquarium water.

Refillable Filter Media – The bio balls remove harmful contaminants. Also they help increase oxygen level in your tank. You can replace the bio ceramic balls as per your need. It is great for fry aquariums and brine shrimp hatcheries because it can prevent young fry from being caught in the filter media.

Compact Design – All parts of our sponge filter are detachable for cleaning, with 2 strong suction cups, we can stick the internal filter firmly to anywhere in the tank . The water outlet pipe can be extended and rotated, we can change direction of water flow by rotating the outlet port or adjusting it above or below the waterline.It is great for fry aquariums and brine shrimp hatcheries because it can prevent young fry from being caught in the filter media.