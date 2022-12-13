Top 10 Best 18x18x1 air conditioner filter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Our factory-immediate filters are developed to be higher quality and extended long lasting, providing your residence or business enterprise the air quality it needs so you can breathe better. The pleats deliver additional area area to entice more particles from the air. The frames are manufactured of beverage board, which stays potent via humidity and temperatures of up to 200° F. Family owned and operated given that 1958, FilterBuy presents a wide-wide variety of high quality pleated filters. All filters and elements are 100% manufactured in Alabama, Usa.

Unless of course said, all filters are listed by their nominal measurement, which is rounded up to the closest inch measurement. To select the accurate filter dimension, evaluate your furnace opening and spherical up to the nearest inch.

Improve your indoor air excellent with the MERV 13 air filter by FilterBuy! Our MERV 13 filters seize 98% of airborne particles, which includes dust, debris, lint, pollen, pet dander, smoke, smog, mould spores, microbes, and microscopic allergens. The MERV 13 filters elevate the overall performance of your HVAC process by proficiently filtering out practically all hazardous family particulates, all even though reducing program backpressure and protecting appropriate air flow.

The MERV 13 filter is equivalent to MPR 1500-1900 and excellent for essential residential and professional use. Filters must be changed each individual 90 days, a lot more normally if you have animals, youngsters, or allergy-sufferers at property. We endorse routinely replacing your filter to ensure your air stays cleanse and furnace operates properly.

With 12 pleats per foot & beverage board frames our filters have larger surface spot to entice more airborne particles and withstand exposure to humidity/dampness.

Our filters are made to last 3 months. Substitute your filters routinely to strengthen indoor air quality, reduce your energy invoice, and hold your house cleanse.

18x18x1 substitute air filters for your furnace, air conditioner, or HVAC system (genuine size: 17.5 x 17.5 x .75 inches)

MERV 13 synthetic media (equivalent with MPR 1500-1900 & FPR 10) protects residences optimally by trapping 98% of airborne particles with no impacting air movement

Substantial-top quality building functions an electrostatically billed, pleated style and design that captures extra harmful particles and prolongs the products lifespan by 3 occasions that of fiberglass products

Industrial-grade beverage board frames with twin wire backings outperform standard cardboard styles

All parts are produced in the United States and designed with recyclable elements