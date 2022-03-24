Top 10 Best 18000 btu window air conditioner with heat Reviews

Top 10 Rated 18000 btu window air conditioner with heat in 2022 Comparison Table
LG LW1816ER 18,000 BTU 230V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED - This air conditioner has met the high standards of the ENERGY STAR Program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS - 3 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY - Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- AUTO RESTART - After a power failure, Auto Restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 1,000 SQ. FT. - LW1816ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (25' X 40')
Pioneer Air Conditioner WYS018G-19 Wall Mount Ductless Inverter+ Mini Split Heat Pump, 18000 BTU-208/230V
- Save money all year-round with a highly efficient ductless mini split inverter+ heat pump system
- Ultra-silent and beautifully built: perfect for home or light commercial use
- Use for both cooling and heating: 18000 BTU/hour, with 19 SEER and 10 HSPF efficiency
- Comes with every needed component in the box, including an easy-install 16ft. copper piping kit
- Free tech support and a 5 year coverage on the parts and compressor
KEYSTONE 18,000 BTU 230V Window Air Conditioner | 16,000 BTU Supplemental Heating | Sleep Mode | Remote Control | 24H Timer | AC for Rooms up to 1000 Sq. Ft. | KSTHW18A
- HEAT/COOL AIR CONDITIONER: 18,500 BTU cooling capacity / 16,000 BTU supplemental heating capacity to effectively cool or heat your apartment, bedroom, living room, or home to the temperature that is right for you.
- POWERFUL HEATING OPTION: Supplemental heat capability provides an additional heat source to your main heat source when outdoor temperatures are above 45°F for your convenience. The unit has 3 cooling speeds, 3 fan speeds, and 1 heat speed for multi-seasonal use.
- FUNCTIONALITY: Designed for a room up to 1000 sq. ft. with dehumidification up to 3.8 pints per hour. Has an adjustable 4-way air flow direction allows you to easily control the direction of the cool air!
- EASY TO INSALL: with removable chassis for easy window and wall installation.
- Special 230-volt/25-amp electrical outlet required (Unit will not work with a standard 115V outlet).
Hisense Energy Star 18,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner, Cooling for Room up to 1,000 Sq.ft, Window-Mounted, Smart Control, Alexa, Remote, White
- ENERGY STAR Certified: Hisense window air conditioner 18,000 BTU use less energy than standard air conditioners, its more energy efficient and helps reduce your utility bill. Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER): 11.8
- Powerful Cooling Capacity: 18,000 BTU ac cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 1,000 sq. ft. 4-way airflow is strong and quiet, air conditioner timer without disturbing your study, working or sleeping, Works as a dehumidifier with a dehumification capacity of 64.8 pints per day.
- Smart Control: Hisense smart window air conditioner with 4 modes and 3 fans speeds for room, it can be controlled from anywhere through the room using the Hisense ConnectLife App. You can also use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant if you prefer. Night dimming LED is convenient for you to operate at night.
- Quick Installation: Air conditioner window unit fitting window openings for 29” - 42” wide and minimum 18'' high, mounted window kit are included, Save your time and installation cost.
- Washable Filter: The air conditioner support reusable and washable filter help to reduce dust, provide more comfortable environment and fresh cooling air for your family.
Frigidaire Window Room Air Conditioner, 18,500 BTU with Supplemental Heat and Slide Out Chassis, in White
- Use Year-Round with Supplemental Heat: Use this unit year-round with a supplemental heating function, making this more than your standard air conditioner
- Easy Installation: Easily install this air conditioner; this unit distributes the weight into two pieces using a slide-out chassis
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your air conditioner working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter. The Clean Filter Alert will also notify you when it’s time to clean your filter
- Eco Mode: Keep your room cool and comfortable; this unit turns on and off at different intervals to ensure that the room stays at the set temperature
- Programmable Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home by presetting the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
ApooDr 18000 BTU Mini Split Air Conditioner Ductless Inverter System 16.8 SEER with Heat Pump 220V 1.5 Ton,with Installation Kit
- ( Inverter Technology)Energy Efficient - 18000 BTU, 16.8 SEER, 230V/60Hz, 9.7 HSPF, Cooling and Heating up to 1000 sq ft , AHRI Certified & UL Certified (Includes about 16 FT Line Set), Low Noise – operating on a 30 dB noise level
- 5 Modes for Your Comfort – You can choose among Auto, Cool, Dry, Heat, and Fan modes. All these modes are easily controllable via the backlit LCD remote!
- Pre-Charged R-410A, Cooling to 62℉、Heating to 86℉, Indoor working temperature (cooling 62～90℉/ heating 32～86℉)， Outdoor working temperature(cooling 5～122℉/ heating 5～86℉)
- LED Display, Self Diagnosis, Intelligent Defrost & Pre-Heating，Washable and Easy to Clean Filter – This indoor ac comes with a permanently washable and easy to clean air filter.
- Inverter Compressor - 5Y Warranty for compressor / 2Y for parts. Professional installation is required
LG 24,500 BTU 230V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED - This air conditioner has met the high standards of the ENERGY STAR Program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS - 3 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY - Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- AUTO RESTART - After a power failure, Auto Restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 1,560 SQ. FT. - LW2516ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (39' X 40')
Koldfront WAC12001W 12,000 BTU 208/230V Heat/Cool Window Air Conditioner
- 12,000 BTU 1100W/5.0A cooling; 11,000 BTU 3500W/16.0A heating functionality
- 450- 550 sq. ft. coverage area; Remote control included; 4 operation modes; Installation hardware and weather seals included; 4-way air directional louvers
- Please note: Special 230V electrical outlet required (unit will not work with a standard 115V outlet)
- For a cool only version of this unit see model # WAC12002WCO; energy saver mode; EER 10.9;
- Window Width: 26 7/8" to 36"; Window Minimum Height: 16"; Input voltage: 208/230 V/60 Hz; PLEASE NOTE: This window air conditioner does not require a wall sleeve
Senville LETO Series Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump, 18000 BTU 208/230V, White
- 4-in-1 Mini Split Air Conditioner with Heat Pump. Built-In Air Conditioning, Heating (Up to 5F/-15C), Dehumidifier, Fan and Turbo Function.
- Great for Bedrooms, Additions, Living Rooms, Garages, and Commercial Applications. Can Be Installed in Virtually Any Home, Condo or Space.
- Whisper Technology for Quiet Operation (Low as 38dB). Energy Efficient Consumption and Engineered for the Harshest Climates.
- 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty. Senville Trusted Quality and Design. Free Technical & Installation Support Included.
- Includes 16 Ft. Installation Kit with Communication Cable and Copper Lines (Pre-Flared) and Remote Control. R410A Pre-Charged (25 Ft.) *Requires Professional Installation.
Cooper & Hunter 18,000 BTU, 230V 19 SEER Ductless Mini Split AC/Heating System Pre-Charged Inverter Heat Pump with 16ft Installation Kit
- Cooper&Hunter Mia Series 18,000 BTU, 230V Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump ETL Intertek Approved, AHRI Certified WiFi Ready (Additional USB adapter is required but NOT included)
- Pre-charged with refrigerant. Works for heating with ambient temperature up to 5F°
- Ready for installation: 16FT copper line set, communication wires, and a drainage extension included with your order!
- Whisper Technology for Quiet Operation, Great for Bedrooms, Additions,Living Rooms and Commercial Applications.
- You are well protected by a 7 year warranty on the compressor, a 5 year parts warranty. Professional installation is required
Our Best Choice: Arctic Wind 2AWH18000A 18000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Heat, 18.000, White
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
[ad_1] Trying to keep your amazing as summertime heats up is more simple than you think. Never fear about clunky ductwork or a complicated zoned technique. No matter if you are dwelling in a studio condominium or a spacious one-household home, just plug and perform. This window air conditioner from Arctic Wind is just that chill. With an 18,000 BTU cooling capability, it rapidly and successfully cools areas up to 1000 square toes with simplicity. Set your suitable temperature and maintain it there with good controls. You lead and neat air follows with full-range air course management and a complete-perform distant that places the thermostat at your fingertips. Summer season coming to an finish? This device also has 10,600 BTU heating capability to adapt to the altering climate.
Item Dimensions:25.5 x 23.75 x 18 inches 121 Kilos
Item model number:2AWH18000A
Date Initial Available:June 30, 2022
Manufacturer:Arctic Wind
ASIN:B098CNSY3T
Place of Origin:China
18,000 BTU cooling and 10,600 heating potential addresses 1,000 sq. ft.
Digital controls
Whole selection air way regulate
Temperature output assortment of 61°F-88°F (16°C-31°C)
Vehicle, Rest, Dry & ECO modes