Top 10 Best 18000 btu portable air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 18000 btu portable air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- Portable AC: Use this personal air conditioner (16.5” x 14.06” x 27.09”) in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. Stay cool in the hot summer months and sleep well with this BLACK+DECKER ac unit for bedroom.
- 3-in-1: Our 8400 BTU DOE (14000 BTU ASHRAE 128) portable air conditioner includes a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (59.8 lbs.) has a convenient remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Impressive Features: Set the temperature just right with this ac portable air conditioner. Our ac unit portable also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: With casters on the bottom & side handles on this small air conditioner, this air cooler & portable ac 14000 btu portable air conditioner can be moved from room to room without hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air.
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control.
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 350+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- INNOVATIVE DUO HOSE DESIGN - Midea's industry-first hose-in-hose design enables the unit to intake and exhaust air outdoors. The hose-in-hose portable air conditioner can form balanced air circulation indoors, effectively preventing hot air from seeping into the room through gaps around doors and windows.Controller type:Remote Control,Voice Control,Android,iOS.Air Flow efficiency:375.88 CFM
- INVERTER TECHNOLOGY - Engineered with the variable-speed inverter technology, Midea Duo Inverter portable air conditioner cools more with considerably less electricity than traditional portable units. It saves more than 40% energy compared to U.S. federal standard.
- MORE THAN 2X FASTER AND STRONGER COOLING - Empowerd by the Duo hose design and an optimized air duct system, Midea Duo can lock and maximize cooling indoors. Now you can enjoy a 2X faster and stronger whole-room cooling experience like never before
- 42dB ULTRA-QUIET OPERATION - The sound level of Midea Duo is as low as 42dB when cooling. That is almost as quiet as a library.
- SMART WI-FI, WORKS WITH ALEXA/GOOGLE ASSISTANT - Wi-Fi module enables you to control from anywhere with the Midea Air smartphone app or by voice assistant with the Google Assistant and Alexa.
- Energy Star Certified- This air conditioner has met the high standards of the ENERGY STAR Program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- Multiple Fan Speeds- 3 cooling and fan speeds with Auto Cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- Maximum Usability- Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- Auto Restart- After a power failure, Auto Restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- Cools Rooms Up to 800 Sq. Ft. - LW1516ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (20' X 40')
- 【OUTSTANDING COOLING ABILITY】- Shinco powerful ac unit owns a cooling capacity of 8,000 BTU, making it perfect for cooling small to medium-sized spaces up to 200sq.ft with ease and making you can enjoy a comfortable and refreshing environment even in the hottest summer days. The adjustable temperature range of 60℉-86℉ allows you to customize your cooling experience to your liking
- 【3-in-1 FUNCTION】- This portable ac unit is designed with a 3-in-1 function that allows you to choose between cool, fan, and dry modes depending on your needs, making it a smart choice for any season. The dehumidification capacity can be up to 19.2L/day without bucket by self-evaporating operation. You can choose between the 2 fan speeds with 200m³/h air flow to get a comfortable feeling
- 【QUICK INSTALLATION】- Installation is quick and easy with the included exhaust hose and window sealing kit, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Put the sealing kit on the sliding window, and connect the machine and the sealing kit with the 59" telescopic hose, the hot air will be exhausted through the hose during machine operation
- 【EASY-TO-USE】- With its compact size and 4 casters, this portable air conditioner can be easily moved from room to room. The ac unit features an LED display and a remote control with a 23ft(max) range, so you can conveniently adjust the settings from across the room. Moreover, you can adjust the direction of air outlet grille by yourself to meet your needs
- 【SLEEP MODE & 24 HOURS TIMER】- In sleep mode, the fan speed will be in low mode automatically to reduce the noise to below 55dB, and the target temperature will automatically increase by 1.8℉ every two hours from the initial target temperature. It also has a 24-hour timer that enables you to set it to turn on or off at specific times, ensuring you always have a comfortable environment when you need it
- ALEXA ENABLED: Use voice or app control to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Use routines to adjust temperature settings while you are away and enjoy energy savings of up to 40%.
- 4-IN-1 MINI SPLIT SYSTEM: With air conditioning, built-in heat pump (up to 5F/-15C), dehumidifier, fan and turbo function. DC Inverter, UL Listed, AHRI Certified, Works with Alexa
- DESIGNED FOR HOME & BUSINESS: Powerful performance and dependable durability with high quality design for an attractive appearance. Great for bedrooms, additions, living rooms, and even commercial applications like stores, restaurants and warehouses.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Includes indoor air handler, outdoor condensers, remote control and installation kit with 16ft. line set and communication wire. Pre-charged with R410A refrigerant for up to 25 ft. Important note: requires professional installation.
- 5 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by an industry leading manufacturer’s warranty, with 5 years on parts replacement and 5 years on compressor. Trusted quality and design by Senville, with free technical & installation support included.
- Powerful 14000BTU Cooling Capacity-The Rintuf 14000BTU portable air conditioner is able to fast cool a 700sq.ft space at the 61 coolest setting. You can also adjust the fan and swing functions of the AC to choose your preferred wind speed and direction, which help you beat the heat fast and efficiently whether in the living room, room or RV.
- Efficient Dehumidication-At an environment of RH 20%-85%, this portable AC Unit can easily remove up to 63.4 pints of moisture from the air per day for your bedroom, basement, and cloakroom. Working as a excellent dehumidifier, Rintuf is also able to solve various problems in this humid summer, such as moldy furniture, peeling wall, musty smell, and clothes staying wet.
- Two Optional Control Methods-The Rintuf AC unit is not only equipped with a touch-sensitive LED control panel, and also comes with a handy remote. No more repeatedly leaving your bed or couch, you could control various functions remotely and conveniently.
- Removable and Washable Air Filter-To provide you and your family with a cleaner and cooler air enjoyment, the Rintuf portable air conditioner is designed with a removable and washable air filter. It is recommended that you regularly remove the filter and clean it under the tap to extend the life and performance of this AC unit.
- Tool-Free Installation-There are all accessories you may need in the package, including window kit, exhaust hose, drain pipe, window kit connector, exhaust hose connector, and screws. You can install the portable air conditioner within 10 minutes without additional tools.
Our Best Choice: Air Conditioner Portable For Room – 3 In 1 Design Evaporative Compac Air Cooler Fan With 3 Wind Speeds,Usb Personal Mini Ice Ac Fan With 7 Colors Night Light For Home,Office And Room,Outdoor…
❉❉Enjoy Cool Air, Anyplace in Summertime
❆【Upgraded 3-In-1 Own Air Cooler】Our evaporative air cooler can be utilized as a desk supporter,air humidifier mist lover,mini air cooler.You just need to have to pour some ice h2o in the drinking water tank,convert on the personalized air conditioner,it can allow you get pleasure from cooler and moist air coming out to interesting down and moisturize you pores and skin in hot summer,maintaining you absent from dry air.Arrive to experience great and moist now with this 3 in 1 moveable air cooler admirer.
❆【Multi Purposeful and 7 LED Ambiance Lights】This small air conditioner is supports Form-C charging,suitable with laptop computer,power lender,AC adapter.You can very easily have portable cooler to outside picnic, camping, backyard.7 colors shifting lights can be made use of as a night time mild to incorporate some intimate thoughts,but also supply the delicate illumination,accompany you to go mild into the fantastic evening.The lights can be transform off individually when you really do not need it.
❆【3 Wind Adjustable Speed Air Cooler】 Adopts square air outlet and adjustable 30/60 degree wind route,the air conditioners has wider cooling variety.Moveable ac air conditioner can quickly switch to 3 wind speeds,Merely push the area cooler swap to take pleasure in the air-awesome.You can increase drinking water or compact ice cubes in the water tank,a whole tank of drinking water can continually hold spraying for 4-8 hrs (based on the pace of lover ).
❆【Handed Developed And Quick To Move】If you are worried about won’t be able to carry the air cooler enthusiast out of doors because of to the huge size,then you require this moveable misting admirer for absolutely sure.An ideal dimensions of 5.9 x 6 x 7.28 inch will be quick to have this out of doors cooler to any where.USB numerous electricity provide techniques,you will not fearful of energy failure any longer even on a vacation. It is fantastic for your bedroom, kitchen, business, outside, and any other put you will need awesome and moist air.
❆【The Perfect Gift】Why Buy This Air Cooler? Lightweight,compact and moveable evaporative air cooler is a lot more suited for private cooling,electrical electricity economical, much more environmentally welcoming and save more cash,producing them a good air cooler gift for spouse and children or buddies in summer months. If you have any thoughts, be sure to experience free of charge to get hold of us. We’ll fortunately make points correct!