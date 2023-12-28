Top 10 Best 18 ft gorilla pad for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Enjoy Sprinkling Fun with Darhoo Sprinkler Pool



Darhoo inflatable sprinkler swimming pool is a kind of wading pool,splash pad,fold-able blow up pool,3 in 1 water spray play mat for kids,toddlers,kiddie,adults,pet,family. How to make the time at home more interesting, our splash pool can give you the best answer. This summer, water splash mat and swimming pool are very popular with children. It can let children enjoy the coolness of summer.

Suitable for 3＋ boys and girls.

Used as a small water park

With the splash water and swimming pad, our sprinkler pool allow 4-6 children or a whole family to play on it together.

Used as a water pool

With this water pool, you can have fun with your lovey pet.

Used as a kids toy pool

You can take it as indoor marine ball pool for your kids when the summer is over.

Used as a pet bed

With the durable material, this sprinkler pad also can be used for pets’ sleeping and gaming.

Specification:



Material: PVC

Size:

Before inflate: 66.9*53.5 inch (170*136 cm)

After inflate: 62.9*47.2 inch(160*120 cm)

Inside diameter,51.1*43.3 inch (130*110 cm)

Edge height,7 inch (18 cm)

Weight: 52.9 oz (1.5 kg)

Package Contents: Sprinkler pool *1; Adapter *1; Repair material *1; Manual *1

Double Sprinkler Design



The water can be splash out from elephant’s long nose and rim of the wading pool which will cover the splash pad completely.

67” Large Size Sprinkler pool



This is the perfect size for outside water spray play pad to allow 4-6 children or a whole family to play on it together.

A cute kids A to Z leaning toy



Lovely splash pad for kids’ letters learning. Cute elephant design with “A to Z ” letters on the body, your little ones can learn knowledge whilst having fun！

0.3 mm Thickness Material



Our sprinkler swimming pool is made of thickened PVC with a thickness of 0.3 mm, 25% thicker than that of conventional materials, which could be a durable outdoor water playing toy.

4 Steps to Set Up



Step 1

Open the air valve to inflate the spray tank.

Step 2

Put the transparent part in the yellow one.

Step 3

Mounting to water spray pad. Place the fitting in the yellow area where it has been installed.

Step 4

Connect one end of the water pipe to the yellow part, and it’s OK to use.

✤【Double Sprinkler Design】 With double sprinkler action from elephant’s long nose and rim of the wading pool, children will have great fun under the cool water drips on our splash pad at backyard on such a hot summer day. What a joy! At the same time, this kiddie splash pad is also suit for adults. When water splash reaching to the swimming pool, people will enjoy such cool spray functions on a hot day.

✤【3-in-1 Multi-functions】Our kids water spray pad is not only a mini water park, but also a outside swimming pool above ground. Toddlers can take bath in our blow up pool indoor. And you can take it as indoor marine ball pool for your kids when the summer is over. At the same time, the inflatable and foldable splash pad is not only for kids,toddlers,adults, but also for puppy, dog, cat or any other pets as a water playing pool.

✤【Perfect Size and Beautiful Graphic】67” BIG size is the perfect size for outside water spray play pad Clearance to allow 4-6 children or a whole family to play on it together. Beautiful graphics will delight the little ones and this will be the perfect gift for your children or grandchildren.

✤【Simple to Inflate】After using an electric pump(not included) to inflate for 3 to 4 minutes, attach the garden hose and let the fun begin. After repeatedly tests and adjustments, our water column can reach 47 inches. Of course, this also depends on the water pressure.

✤【Thicker Material, More Reliable Quality】Our sprinkler swimming pool is made of thickened PVC with a thickness of 0.3mm, 25% thicker than that of conventional materials, which could be a durable outdoor water playing toy. It’s a fountain pool that can provide your little ones with entertainment for a long time.