Top 10 Best 160w solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Specifications

Maximum Power(Pmax): 160W

Maximum Power Voltage(Vmp): 18.2V

Maximum Power Current(Imp): 8.79A

Open Circuit Voltage(Voc): 22.3V

Short Circuit Current(Isc): 9.29A

Maximum System Voltage(Vmax): 600V DC (UL)

Dimensions: 58.7 x 26.8 x 1.4 inches

Weight: 25.5 lbs

160 Watt 12 Volt Polycrystalline Solar Panel



Easy installation and handling for various applications.Pre-drilled holes compatible with ground mounts, Z-brackets, pole mounts and tilt mounts.Compatible with on-grid and off-grid inverters.

Waterproof

Anti-reflective, high transparency, low iron-tempered glass with enhanced stiffness and impact resistance. IP65 rated junction box provides complete protection against environmental particles and low pressure water jets.

Durable

Withstands high winds (2400Pa) and snow loads (5400Pa). A corrosion-resistant aluminum frame allows for extended outdoor use with a typical lifespan of decades. Anti-reflective, high transparency, low iron-tempered glass with enhanced stiffness and impact resistance. IP65 rated junction box provides complete protection against environmental particles and low pressure water jets.

Versatile

Can be used for many different applications. Ground mount compatible. Compatible with on-grid and off-grid inverters.

✔ 12V SOLAR PANEL – Perfect for 12 volt battery charging or multiple panels can be wired in series for 24/48 volt battery charging or for grid-tied applications. Includes MC4 connectors to plug into existing RICH SOLAR solar system. Diodes are pre-installed in junction box and a pair of 3 feet cables.

✔ PRE-DRILLED INSTALLATION HOLES – Pre-drilled holes compatible with ground mounts, Z-brackets, pole mounts and tilt mounts.

✔ THE IDEAL FOR – Designed to charge batteries in RV, marine, trailer, cottage, cabin water pumping and other off-grid applications.

✔ DURABLE – Certified to withstand challenging environmental conditions.

✔ LIFETIME WARRANTY – Love them or we’ll buy them back from you, no questions asked!