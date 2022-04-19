Top 10 Best 16 round ground cover for pool Reviews

Top 10 Rated 16 round ground cover for pool in 2022 Comparison Table
Bestway 58249E Round PVC 16 Foot Pool Cover for Above Ground Pro Frame Pools (Pool Not Included) with Drain Holes and Tie-Down Ropes
- PROTECTS POOL FROM DEBRIS: Covering your above ground swimming pool with a Bestway 16' pool cover minimizes debris, leaves, and trash from getting into your pool. It also protects the pool line from UV, snow, and ice damage.
- SAVES TIME AND MONEY FROM MAINTENANCE: Above ground pool covers reduce the need and cost for expensive pool maintenance and cleaning equipment.
- MADE TO LAST: Made from a durable PVC material, it will last you multiple summers and extend your swimming season by maintaining the warm water temperature. It prevents water evaporation as well, so the water level of the pool remains the same.
- NO SITTING WATER: This pool cover includes drain holes to prevent still or excess water from accumulating on top of the cover.
- EASY TO USE: Installation is a breeze, secure the pool cover to your above ground pool with the included ropes. This prevents the pool tarp from blowing away in the wind. Recommended for prism-shaped above ground pools with a radius under 14 feet.
Intex Solar Cover for 15ft Diameter Easy Set and Frame Pools
- Solar-heat-retaining cover for 15-foot round pools
- Reduces evaporation by 95 percent; retains heat
- Includes carry bag for storage when not in use
- Fits just inside edge of pool and floats in place
- Canadian PMRA registered (#24583)
Winter Block Aboveground Pool Winter Cover, Fits 18’ Round, Solid Blue – Includes Winch and Cable for Easy Installation, Superior Strength & Durability, Treated for UV Protection, WC18R, 18', Black
- WINTER POOL COVER – The Winter Block Winter Pool Cover is great for keeping your aboveground your pool in good condition during the cold winter months and makes it easier for you to get the pool back in shape in the spring.
- EASY TO INSTALL – This lightweight, yet durable winterizing pool cover is easy to install. It comes with perimeter grommets, steel cable and winch so it’s ready for install right out of the box.
- DURABLE CONSTRUCTION - This aboveground pool winter cover is treated for resistance to damaging sunrays. It’s made of laminated polyethylene sheeting woven with thick, high-density polyethylene stitching for superior tensile strength & durability.
- KEEPS OUT DEBRIS – Designed to keep out debris, rainwater and melted snow, you can rest assured that next summer your pool will be ready for another season of family fun! This pool cover up is extremely durable to withstand even the harshest winters.
- FITS 18’ ROUND POOL – This Winter Block Winter Pool Cover measures 21’ in diameter to fit an 18’ round pool.
Intex Solar Cover for 16ft Diameter Easy Set and Frame Pools
- Pool cover helps keep pool water warmer
- Helps protect pool from debris
- Designed with central drainage holes to prevent rainwater from pooling on cover
- Light-weight and easy to use and store
- Fits 16' Easy Set and Framed Pools
INTEX Deluxe 18-Foot Round Pool Cover
- Deluxe round pool cover
- UV resistant
- Prevent water accumulation and is easily secured with the included rope ties
- Fits 18' diameter pools
- Drain holes to prevent water accumulation
Blue Wave BWC704 Bronze 8-Year 18-ft Round Above Ground Pool Winter Cover,Dark Navy Blue
- Pool size: 18-feet round
- Cover size: 22-feet round
- Protects against sun, snow, ice and wind
- 4-feet overlap to fit most top rails
- Heavy duty cable and winch tightener included
Pool Mate 3518-4PM Heavy-Duty Blue Winter Pool Cover for Round Above Ground Swimming Pools, 18-ft. Round Pool
- Winter pool cover to be used with traditional above ground swimming pools - Solid material will not let water pass through
- Pool Size: 18 Foot Round - Cover Size: 22 Feet (includes overlap in total)
- Heavy-duty polyethylene material - All seams are heat sealed for better performance
- 4 foot overlap (Includes 4 feet of extra material beyond pool size, making this cover easier to install, included in cover size above) - Includes winch and cable, which should be used to secure the cover through the grommets
- 10 Year Warranty - Cover should be able to float loosely on the water, consider going up a pool size if you have large top rails - Ice equalizer pillow sold separately
Summer Waves P521600F0 16 Foot Wide Diameter Active Frame Above Ground Round Debris Dirt Insect Pool Cover, Grey (Cover Only)
- DEBRIS COVER FOR FRAMED POOL: Fits 16-foot above-ground Summer Waves Active Frame Pools with simple and easy to use functions
- HELPS KEEP POOL CLEAN WHEN NOT IN USE: Keeps out leaves, debris, dirt, and insects making maintenance of your pool water easier
- EASY TO USE: Easy-to-use adjustable drawstring with lock button gives this cover a nice snug fit to your pool's frame
- DRAWSTRING FUNCTION ALLOWS COVER TO FIT SNUGLY: Simply spread over the pool water and pull drawstring button lock to lock into place
- MADE TO LAST: Made with durable and puncture-resistant materials to give this cover a long-lasting life; Color: Grey; Dimensions (Diameter): 192 inches
Buffalo Blizzard Supreme Winter Cover for 16-Foot Round Above-Ground Swimming Pools | Green/Black Reversible | All Covers Include 4-Feet of Overlap Material for Secure Installation to Measure 20-Feet
- SUPREME QUALITY - The Supreme Winter Cover won't crack, split or tear from the cold! Our winter covers are made strong, durable and tough enough to withstand a cold, harsh winter season. This winter cover is also lightweight, making it easier to put on and take off of your swimming pool as well as taking up less space for off-season storage! Its "Hold-tite" reinforced seams will last longer and won't rip, fray or come apart.
- FULLY COVER YOUR POOL - The Buffalo Blizzard Pool Cover comes with 4 ft. of overlap making it a 20’ round cover, allowing for a secure installation. This additional material is used to compensate for lower water levels, use of an air pillow and the swimming pool top rails. Secure this cover to your swimming pool with grommets placed every 3’. Includes a vinyl coated cable and winch.
- DRAIN THE RAIN - Winter covers are designed to protect your swimming pool against rain, snow and high winds. It is highly-recommended that all excess water be removed from atop the cover during the off-season. This will extend the longevity of the material and can be accomplished with the use of a cover pump or siphon.
- DESIGNED TO DEFEND - Close your swimming pool confidently with double stitched and triple thick hems using UV resistant nylon threads that are used to withstand the sun. This lightweight cover has 10x10 scrim per square inch. Made from tough polyethylene fabric it's the toughest, most durable material available that keeps unwanted items from falling into your swimming pool while closing it up for the season.
- WINTER IS APPROACHING - The installation of a winter cover will likely require some assistance from friends, family or a friendly neighbor. In advance of seeking help, the water level should be lowered beneath the skimmer, winter plug inserted and the water winterized with closing chemicals.
Robelle 3524-4 Winter Round Above-Ground Pool Cover, 24-ft, 01 - Super
- Winter pool cover to be used with traditional above ground swimming pools
- Solid material will not let water pass through
- Pool Size: 24 Foot Round - Cover Size: 28 Feet (includes overlap in total)
- Heavy-duty 8 x 8 scrim
- Heavy-duty polyethylene weighs 2.36 oz./yd2
Robelle 3518-4 Super Winter Pool Cover for Round Above Ground Swimming Pools, 18-ft. Round Pool
