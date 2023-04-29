Top 10 Best 1500 watt space heater Reviews

Top 10 Best 1500 watt space heater in 2023 Comparison Table
- 2 in 1 heater fan: This ceramic heater provides two heat levels, 1500W or 750W and one cool air fan, you can use it both for winter and summer. Thermostat control of the heater will turn the heater off when it reaches a preset temperature and turn the heater back on when the temperature dips below the thermostat setting
- Multi protection safety system: These heaters are made of flame retardant material avoiding any fire hazard. Automatic safety shutoff system will shut the heater off when the heater overheat. The tip over protection system will also shut the heater off when the heater was knocked over by accident and it will come back on automatically if it is up righted
- Compact and powerful: 7.9 inch x 6.2 inch x 10.2 inch, 2.9 pounds portable mini heater with build in carry handle helps to reinforce the potential of rather low electrical bills by using at the place where you need when you don't want to warm the full house with other centralized heaters
- Quiet and fast heating: The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 decibels, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heat to heat up 200 square feet in seconds
- Upgrade abs material: Upgrade abs material applied, which is more flame-retardant. The room heater with six feet lead cord and 2 prong connection has a long lasting life
- Faster Heat Than Ever: Powered by Dreo Hyperamics Technology, Atom One space heater heats up more efficiently with up to 1500W working power, reaching your desired temperature immediately, letting you feel fast, balmy heat straight away. This portable heater is meant to sit by your feet on the floor, near your hands on a desk, or carry around indoors. Add our small heater to your cart & experience our amazing heater and customer service
- Shield360° Protection: Heat up your day and night without worries. ETL-listed Shield360° system provides tip-over and overheat protection, as well as an enhanced safety plug. Along with UL94 V-0 flame-retardant materials to ensure ultimate safety in all aspects
- Save More on Energy Bills: ECO Mode adjusts the heat level automatically to reach your desired temperature while saving more on energy bills. Personalize your own comfort with the digital thermostat from 41 to 95 ℉, adjustable in 1℉ increments. Precise Heat, Precise Comfort.
- Warm Any Angle: Experience the heat that envelopes you in the widest way possible. 70° wide-angle oscillation sweeps around to cover the whole area, providing wide-reaching heat for your bedroom, garage, basement, office, desktop, etc
- Engineered to be Quieter: Brushless DC motor and 9 aerodynamic blades smooth out airflow and eliminate air turbulence, delivering soft, tranquil warmth. As quiet as 37.5 dB, you can sleep or work with peace of mind
- GET NICE & TOASTY FASTER: The advanced PTC ceraming heating technology combined with the ultra-efficient fan will heat up any space faster and distribute the heat more evenly. Just turn on your space heater, count to 3, and enjoy your warm living room, bedroom or office.
- CUT DOWN ON ELECTRIC BILLS without having to freeze. Our energy-efficient interior space heater features 3 different heat settings (LOW, MEDIUM, HIGH) as well as a fan-only mode, so you can tailor it to your exact needs. Instead of wasting a fortune on central heating, you can warm just the spaces you actually use.
- ADJUST THE TEMPERATURE TO YOUR NEEDS: Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, our space heater will keep you comfortable at all times. Just set the dial to the desired heat setting and let the thermostat monitor the surrounding air temperature and keep you comfy.
- PERFECT FOR YOUR HOME OR OFFICE: The compact and portable design combined with the ergonomic built-in handle, will allow you to easily move your space heater to any room you want. Make sure your office, kitchen, bedroom, guest room, study or living room is nice and warm.
- YOUR PEACE OF MIND IS OUR PRIORITY: We have ensured the safety of you and your loved ones by adding an advanced overheat protection sensor as well as a smart tip-over switch, which will automatically turn off the heater in case it overheats or gets tipped over by your kids or pets.
- PORTABLE DESKTOP HEATER– Take this outstanding BLACK+DECKER portable space heater with you from room to room! This lightweight personal heater weighs only 2.8 lbs. and comes with a carry handle for easy transport.
- HEATER + FAN COMBO– Our fantastic room space heater is compact, but powerful. With dimensions of 7.3” x 6.3” x 9.2”, this soace heater is perfect for your dorm or office desk, bedroom table, basement, garage worktable, RV shelf and just about anywhere you need extra heat.
- ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT CONTROL– Choose your optimal setting: LOW HEAT (750 Watts), HIGH HEAT (1500 Watts), or FAN. Just plug in your small space heater in with the 6 ft. power cord and enjoy comforting warmth!
- DESIGNED FOR SAFETY– This flameless portable heater comes with overheat protection and an auto tip-over shutoff feature that lets you rest easy while staying safe. This heater is for indoor use only.
- QUALITY GUARANTEED– Like all BLACK+DECKER products, our superior heater portable comes with a 1-year warranty, so you can feel confident about your purchase.
- Space Heater: The portable heater has 3 different mode settings. "I" stands for low heat (750 watts), "II" stands for high heat (1500 watts), and the "fan" blows out cold air. This electric heaters can rotate around 60°, so it can heat uniform. Help to save electricity bills by heating the small space required instead of heating the entire house
- Portable Heater: Using PTC ceramic heating technology and high-speed fan, the indoor heater can heats up in seconds and delivers a steady stream of warm air to you. Just turn on the electric space heater, and you can enjoy the warm living room, bedroom or office
- Electric Heater: Tip over protection shut off the space heater when knocked over, which is very suitable for houses with children and pets. When the heater is overheated, the overheat protection will automatically shut off the heater. ETL certification, safety tested
- Heater: less than 45 decibels at work, Low noise electric space heater distributes heat without disturbing work or sleep.
- Heater for Bedroom: Dimensions: 6.2''*5.9''*10.6'', the length of the power cord is about 4.26ft, which can be used without obstacles. There is a built-in handle behind the portable electric heater, which is easy to carry and move. It is very suitable for personal, family, office and bedroom use
- Compact personal space heater design that is small enough for tables or desktops
- Featuring efficient ceramic coils that heat up in seconds
- Available in 4 colors to custom-match your decor
- Includes tip-over protection for extra safety
- Ideal for small spaces, at home or at the office
- ✅【2 QUIET SETTINGS】 This electric space heater features 2 quiet heat settings (high heat and low heat), plus an adjustable thermostat that will maintain the temperature in the room. The optional widespread oscillation feature on this heater evenly distributes warm air throughout the room
- ✅【REMOTE CONTROL】 Use the multi-function remote control to turn the heater on/off, set the timer, turn the oscillation on/off or adjust the thermostat. For an added convenience, there is storage for the remote control on the back of the heater so it won't get lost.
- ✅【ADJUSTABLE TIMER】This tower space heater features an auto-off timer function. Set the timer from 1-8 hours (in 1-hour increments) and the heater will automatically turn off after the selected timer.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】 Overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. While a cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours. This heater is ETL listed for added safety.
- ✅【FULLY ASSEMBLED】Comes fully assembled and ready to use, just take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, adjust the thermostat, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater. This space heater stands 23" high and 7 inches wide and weights only 7.29 pounds. The lightweight design and the built-in carry handle makes it easy to move from room to room.
- ETL-Certified Safety: Made of V0 flame-retardant materials with multiple safety features including built-in smart tip-over protection, overheat protection, 12-hour timer, 24-hour automatic power off without interaction, V0 flame retardant 2-prong plug, and sturdy 6ft long flat power cord. Safe and worry-free all-day use
- Fast Heating: Powerful 1500W PTC ceramic heating allows this space heater to heat up in seconds, suitable for warming up spaces in the home including bedrooms, basements, garages, living rooms, and can also be used in offices, dorms, hot yoga studios, etc
- Quiet Heating: 40dB - almost as quiet as a library. The fan wheel uses oblique airflow technology, which effectively reduces wind noise and makes the room heater 12% quieter than traditional electric heaters. Calm airflow lets you sleep soundly and work undisturbed during the cold winter
- Uniform Heating: The exclusive trackball system helps create smooth and quiet oscillation. The 70° wide-angle oscillation, with a lifespan of over 750,000 cycles, boosts heating coverage by 20%, which helps distribute the warm air more evenly towards the room's corners
- Energy Efficiency: Save on energy bills and live more sustainably. With a built-in precise temperature sensor, the smart ECO mode adjusts the working mode independently (with a low of 900W and high of 1500W) based on the ambient temperature
Our Best Choice: Mueller Portable Space Ceramic Heater 750W/1500W, High Output Fan, Adjustable Thermostat, with overheat/tip over protection for Home Bedroom or Office, ETL Certified
Mueller Portable Heater is made only from the best quality components, advanced PTC ceramic heating element and principle of air forced convection to produce warm air. It is high thermal efficiency and rapid to heat in just 3 seconds. Heating without waiting! The adjustable thermostat allows you to maintain your preferred temperature setting, and the automatic overheat protection helps provide peace of mind.
Quiet Operation – Mueller Portable Heater is perfect for winter season and freezing nights. 50db quiet heating adds comfort while maintaining the desired temperature you need. Perfect from any room such as living room, dining room, bedroom, office, balcony.
Portable Design – Lightweight but powerful, you can carry it with you in any room. You can even move the heater from the floor to the table easily.
Adjustable Thermostat – Allows you to adjust the heat setting you desire with 11 different temperature settings keeping your room temperature at the most optimal level.
Safety Features – Overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. It will turn off automatically if the device accidentally tips over or reaches a high temperature of 80 °C to effectively avoiding burning or fire or any other safety accident.
Superior Quality With Mueller