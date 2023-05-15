Top 10 Best 14000 btu window air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 14000 btu window air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- Portable AC: Use this personal air conditioner (16.5” x 14.06” x 27.09”) in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. Stay cool in the hot summer months and sleep well with this BLACK+DECKER ac unit for bedroom.
- 3-in-1: Our 8400 BTU DOE (14000 BTU ASHRAE 128) portable air conditioner includes a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (59.8 lbs.) has a convenient remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Impressive Features: Set the temperature just right with this ac portable air conditioner. Our ac unit portable also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: With casters on the bottom & side handles on this small air conditioner, this air cooler & portable ac 14000 btu portable air conditioner can be moved from room to room without hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air.
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- Low Noise Performance - operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- Multiple Fan Speeds - 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- Maximum Usability - Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- Auto Restart - After a power failure, Auto Restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- Cools Rooms Up To 250 Sq. Ft- LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- THE ENVIRONMENT YOU NEED, AT YOUR FINGERTIPS: Convert every place you go to with a comforting and chilly ambience with our portable home AC. With 8,000 BTU of portable cooling power and 350 sq ft of coverage, save time and money while enjoying the temperatures you need.
- 3-IN-1 OPERATIONS - AN AC, A DEHUMIDIFIER, AND A FAN: A chilly room temperature from a room air conditioner is not always the requirement, because of which it comes with a built-in dehumidifier and a fan mode with 3 speed settings. Switching between these modes is super easy with the remote controller.
- DESIGN AND AESTHETICS THAT STAND OUT: The small portable window air conditioner comes with a sleek and free-standing design that allows you to carry your vibe along. It becomes an aesthetic centerpiece at your office, bedroom, living room, meeting room, garage, and more. Also, the operating noise levels of only 55-57 dBa ensures an even luxurious experience.
- AUTO-SWING, TIMER, PUSH BUTTON CONTROL AND MORE: SereneLife’s portable ac unit for rooms comes with loads of features for ultimate convenience. A built-in 24 hours timer comes with an automatic swing mode. You can control everything for your indoor air conditioner with the remote controller or the LED display with a push button control panel. It also comes with automatic self-evaporation technology.
- EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE WITH AN EXHAUST KIT AND A REMOVABLE AIR FILTER: Your quiet portable air cooler for room is quick and easy to set up. Just take your AC where it is required and install the window mount exhaust kit and the exhaust hose in a few minutes and you are done. Also, the removable air filter makes it super easy to wash.
- GE 6000 BTU ELECTRONIC WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 250 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away.Controller type:Remote Control
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 6000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Energy-efficient with 3 cooling modes and 3 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; digital controls with make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- INNOVATIVE DUO HOSE DESIGN - Midea's industry-first hose-in-hose design enables the unit to intake and exhaust air outdoors. The hose-in-hose portable air conditioner can form balanced air circulation indoors, effectively preventing hot air from seeping into the room through gaps around doors and windows.Controller type:Remote Control,Voice Control,Android,iOS.Air Flow efficiency:375.88 CFM
- INVERTER TECHNOLOGY - Engineered with the variable-speed inverter technology, Midea Duo Inverter portable air conditioner cools more with considerably less electricity than traditional portable units. It saves more than 40% energy compared to U.S. federal standard.
- MORE THAN 2X FASTER AND STRONGER COOLING - Empowerd by the Duo hose design and an optimized air duct system, Midea Duo can lock and maximize cooling indoors. Now you can enjoy a 2X faster and stronger whole-room cooling experience like never before
- 42dB ULTRA-QUIET OPERATION - The sound level of Midea Duo is as low as 42dB when cooling. That is almost as quiet as a library.
- SMART WI-FI, WORKS WITH ALEXA/GOOGLE ASSISTANT - Wi-Fi module enables you to control from anywhere with the Midea Air smartphone app or by voice assistant with the Google Assistant and Alexa.
Our Best Choice: hOmelabs 14,500 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Smart Control – Low Noise AC Unit with Eco Mode, LED Control Panel, Remote Control, and 24 hr Timer
Product Description
Washable Air Filter
This air conditioning unit comes with a reusable, washable air filter. Cleaning the air filter is easy. Just use warm water and a liquid dish soap to remove dust and other trapped particles. Doing this helps keep your unit running efficiently. You can also press the Filter button to activate the filter cleaning reminder feature. The filter indicator will light up after 250 hours of AC usage to let you know that it’s time to clean the air filter.
Cooling Delivered
Window Kit
Any room or space up to 650 sq ft becomes comfortably cool through this 14,500 BTU window air conditioner from hOmeLabs. With a flexible window mount, moving it from one window to another is easy, so cooling different rooms depending on your preference becomes effortless.
Top Mounting Rail
Lock Frame
Sash Lock
Window Sash Seal
Filler Panels
Screws
Weather Stripping
Cooling Flexibility
Set this AC unit to your desired temperature from 62 °F to 86 °F. Multiple cooling settings such as COOL, DRY, FAN, ECO, and FOLLOW ME help you make the most of this unit. As this appliance is feature-packed, it works for different types of users!
Just One Click
We made it easier for you to operate this air conditioner. You can either use the remote or pair it with your smartphone and control it through the hOmeLabs app. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, too! Smart, convenient control with just a click.
Save Energy. Save Money.
Stay cool without worrying too much about those power bills. We got you! This window AC has an ECO mode you can switch on for the system to use up less energy.
Temperature Range
62 °F – 86 °F
62 °F – 86 °F
62 °F – 86 °F
62 °F – 86 °F
62 °F – 86 °F
Applicable Cooling Area
250 Sq. Ft.
350 Sq. Ft.
450 Sq. Ft.
550 Sq. Ft.
650 Sq. Ft.
Dimensions (L*W*H)
18.54 × 15.55 × 13.40 in
18.54 × 15.55 × 13.40 in
19.88 × 20.86 × 16.14 in
19.88 × 20.86 × 16.14 in
19.88 × 20.86 × 16.14 in
Weight
44.35 lb
49.58 lb
60.18 lb
69.55 lb
72.09 lb
Indoor Noise Level (Hi/Med/Lo)
56 dB / 53 dB / 52 dB
57.7 dB / 55 dB / 53.3 dB
61 dB / 58 dB / 56 dB
60.5 dB / 59.3 dB / 57.5 dB
61 dB / 58.5 dB / 56 dB
24-Hour Timer
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Remote Control
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Energy Star Certified
✓
✓
✓
✓
Smart Control Air Conditioner – This WiFi enabled 14,500 BTU window air conditioner allows you to conveniently control cooling. It’s easy! Just press the SMART button to pair it with your mobile phone and start taking control via the hOmeLabs app. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, too! With dimensions of L 19.88 × D 20.86 × H 16.14 in, this 1,270 W AC unit can cool any room or space up to 650 sq ft.
Energy Star Efficiency – Higher energy efficiency offers more value than non-Energy Star units, so you can’t go wrong with this Energy Star certified air conditioner. This AC is also CEC, DOE, and CSA certified.
Multifunctional Window AC – Whether it’s efficiently cooling a room through the COOL mode, reducing humidity for your comfort through the DRY mode, or getting rid of stale air through the FAN mode, this unit has it all and more! Easily create the perfect environment and take advantage of other features such as the 24 hr timer, Eco, Sleep, and Follow Me.
Easy To Install – This does not require a professional for successful installation. In as fast as 15 min, you can install it yourself and start enjoying a cooler, more comfortable home, though having a second person to help with the installation is recommended. See the manual for your complete, easy to follow installation instructions.
Low Noise Operation – This air conditioner has a low noise level of 56 to 61 dB, so there won’t be any disturbance while it’s running in the background cooling your space. Whether you’re watching your favorite series, reading a good book, or catching up on sleep, this unit promotes better relaxation!