Top 10 Best 14000 btu window air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Washable Air Filter

This air conditioning unit comes with a reusable, washable air filter. Cleaning the air filter is easy. Just use warm water and a liquid dish soap to remove dust and other trapped particles. Doing this helps keep your unit running efficiently. You can also press the Filter button to activate the filter cleaning reminder feature. The filter indicator will light up after 250 hours of AC usage to let you know that it’s time to clean the air filter.

Cooling Delivered



Window Kit

Any room or space up to 650 sq ft becomes comfortably cool through this 14,500 BTU window air conditioner from hOmeLabs. With a flexible window mount, moving it from one window to another is easy, so cooling different rooms depending on your preference becomes effortless.

Top Mounting Rail

Lock Frame

Sash Lock

Window Sash Seal

Filler Panels

Screws

Weather Stripping

Cooling Flexibility

Set this AC unit to your desired temperature from 62 °F to 86 °F. Multiple cooling settings such as COOL, DRY, FAN, ECO, and FOLLOW ME help you make the most of this unit. As this appliance is feature-packed, it works for different types of users!

Just One Click

We made it easier for you to operate this air conditioner. You can either use the remote or pair it with your smartphone and control it through the hOmeLabs app. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, too! Smart, convenient control with just a click.

Save Energy. Save Money.

Stay cool without worrying too much about those power bills. We got you! This window AC has an ECO mode you can switch on for the system to use up less energy.

Temperature Range

62 °F – 86 °F

62 °F – 86 °F

62 °F – 86 °F

62 °F – 86 °F

62 °F – 86 °F

Applicable Cooling Area

250 Sq. Ft.

350 Sq. Ft.

450 Sq. Ft.

550 Sq. Ft.

650 Sq. Ft.

Dimensions (L*W*H)

18.54 × 15.55 × 13.40 in

18.54 × 15.55 × 13.40 in

19.88 × 20.86 × 16.14 in

19.88 × 20.86 × 16.14 in

19.88 × 20.86 × 16.14 in

Weight

44.35 lb

49.58 lb

60.18 lb

69.55 lb

72.09 lb

Indoor Noise Level (Hi/Med/Lo)

56 dB / 53 dB / 52 dB

57.7 dB / 55 dB / 53.3 dB

61 dB / 58 dB / 56 dB

60.5 dB / 59.3 dB / 57.5 dB

61 dB / 58.5 dB / 56 dB

24-Hour Timer

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Remote Control

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Energy Star Certified

✓

✓

✓

✓

Smart Control Air Conditioner – This WiFi enabled 14,500 BTU window air conditioner allows you to conveniently control cooling. It’s easy! Just press the SMART button to pair it with your mobile phone and start taking control via the hOmeLabs app. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, too! With dimensions of L 19.88 × D 20.86 × H 16.14 in, this 1,270 W AC unit can cool any room or space up to 650 sq ft.

Energy Star Efficiency – Higher energy efficiency offers more value than non-Energy Star units, so you can’t go wrong with this Energy Star certified air conditioner. This AC is also CEC, DOE, and CSA certified.

Multifunctional Window AC – Whether it’s efficiently cooling a room through the COOL mode, reducing humidity for your comfort through the DRY mode, or getting rid of stale air through the FAN mode, this unit has it all and more! Easily create the perfect environment and take advantage of other features such as the 24 hr timer, Eco, Sleep, and Follow Me.

Easy To Install – This does not require a professional for successful installation. In as fast as 15 min, you can install it yourself and start enjoying a cooler, more comfortable home, though having a second person to help with the installation is recommended. See the manual for your complete, easy to follow installation instructions.

Low Noise Operation – This air conditioner has a low noise level of 56 to 61 dB, so there won’t be any disturbance while it’s running in the background cooling your space. Whether you’re watching your favorite series, reading a good book, or catching up on sleep, this unit promotes better relaxation!