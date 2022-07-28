Top 10 Best 14000 btu portable air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 14000 btu portable air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- Personal Air Cooler: Enjoy cool air anywhere with this air cooler that helps turn hot, dry air into cold, refreshing air
- Quiet and Lightweight: The whisper quiet fan plus soothing night light make this air cooler perfect to use overnight for a comfortable sleep
- Efficient Cooling: Hydro Chill Technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly; The multi directional air vent is adjustable to point the air to the area you want
- Easy to Use: It's simple to set up and use, just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy
- Cool Air Wherever You Need It: The sleek, compact design fits nicely on your desk, nightstand, or coffee table wherever you need it; Use it in your home or work office, garage, RV camper, dorm room; It’s even convenient for travel
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy! Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 5,950 BTU DOE (12,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (17.1 x 13.8 x 28.1 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, Auto Water Evaporation
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 300 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity. Intake / Exhaust hoses: Based on the version of the portable air conditioner you have, you may need a 5.0″ or 5.9″ diameter hose(s) and/or connector(s) listed below. Please make sure to measure your existing hose(s) before ordering additional accessories. NOTE: Please note that we do not recommend extending the exhaust hose(s) more than 9 feet long.
- Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square feet space(ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- Three operational modes: Air conditioner, dehumidifier or fan; Cooling capacity 14000 BTU (ASHRAE-128 Standard) / 9500 BTU (DOE+ 2017 Standard); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A. Noise level (dBA): <56
- Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant; Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″); Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H
- Noise reflecting off hard surfaces such as a floor or wall can make the sounds seem louder than they actually are.
- Multi-Speed Fan: Features three different fan speeds, for more cooling flexibility
- Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Sleep Mode: Maximum comfort throughout the evening hours with the added benefit of energy savings. With Sleep Mode, the temperature gradually increases a few degrees over the evening
- ENERGY STAR Certified: Use less energy than standard air conditioners reducing your energy usage, and ultimately lowering your utility bills
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- 【Efficient Cooling】Mollget portable air conditioner is equipped with a high-performance motor and a unique air-duct,2 mist humidification holes, which is able to reduce the surrounding temperature up to 45-50℉ and instantly provide you a powerful,cool, refreshing airflow rather than to be caught off by a heatwave.The compact and handheld design is perfect for home, kitchen,bedrooms, dorms, desk, office, or garage as well as RVs, cabins, outdoor tents, tailgate party,camping
- 【1400ML Large Water Tank & Long Lasting】With a 1400ml sealed water tank, this air cooling fan can work 8-10hours when filled up and avoids frequent addition of water.It will start protection and change to natural wind when the water runs out, so you don't worry about it when you fall asleep. The water level perspective window allows you to view and control the water level at any time. The design of the water tank on the top can increase the convenience of adding water and avoid leakage.
- 【Remote Control & Easy to Use】Comes with 16.4ft range remote control,you can easily adjusting the cooling modes, speeds,and timer,LED light by a simple click as you relax on the couch or bed.Say goodbye to the troubles of getting up and enable you sleep peacefully until dawn.The 3 optional timer (1-2-4H) allows you or your kids enjoy reading or a deep sleeping or nap without the headaches and colds caused by prolonged cool winds.The timer also can help reduce energy consumption
- 【Quiet Cooling& 7 Colors Light】 This personal air conditioner is expertly engineered and adopts a unique air-duct design with fluid mechanics to produce little noise that won’t disturb your sleep. The 7 Colors changing LED Lights create a comfortable and relaxing sleep environment, providing you a soothing and cooling sleep during hot summer nights.The light can be turned off.USB charging port can be powered with power bank, laptop,adapters, mobile power sources, computers, vehicle chargers
- 【Mist Sprayer Function】Using dual ultrasonic atomizers and wet triple refrigeration, it turns hot dry air into the cool and fresh air. The cooling function has two modes： press button once:Continuous spray, press button twice:5s Intermittent spray.
- 【EASY-COOL】- Compact 8,000 BTU portable ac unit，delivers fast, cooling for spaces up to 200 Sq.Ft in Home, bedroom, dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices or living rooms. When the room is cool, switch to the first speed level, this air conditioner will become quiet(Noise ≤55dB), then maintain the temperature while you are sleeping.
- 【3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY】- It has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification and fan. The 2-speeds fan can satisfy your needs and cool your room. With 19.2L/day dehumidifying capacity and bucket-less, self-evaporating operation, this air conditioner makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Perfect as your idea room cooling system.
- 【EASY-TO-USE】- LED display and simple selections panel, full-featured remote, 24-hr timer, plus a quiet ＜55dB output on Low-speed mode for disturbance-free nights. Four castors wheels make it easy to move from place to place, You can place it in the bedroom, study and living room, kitchen, small office, RV, party, etc.
- 【QUICK INSTALLATION】- Your purchase includes: Portable Air Conditioner, Window Mount Kit, Manual, Full-featured remote. Move your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 59" hose and adjustable window brackets (the standard configuration is 37in-50.2in). Turn the unit on and let your cooling begin! No extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- 【Perfect After Service】- All Shinco Portable Air Conditioner Units are covered with 30-Days Money Back, 1 Year Warranty and lifetime expert tech support. If you have any problems, please contact our team to get help. We will reply to you within 24 hours and help you solve the problems.
- “Follow Me /I Sense” Feature: The remote control allows you to adjust your thermostat without getting up from your comfortable chair. All you have to do is press the I Sense button, and the stand up air conditioner will adjust the ambient temperature however you choose.
- Self-Evaporation System: This portable air conditioner dehumidifier has a water tank and a self-evaporation system. Self-evaporation is an important feature as it can effectively reduce drainage operation. Note: If the room is too humid, the evaporation rate may be less than the water generation rate. When the water volume exceeds the limit of the water tank, the product will show "P1" code and stop working to remind you to drain it.
- Wide Range: At 9000 BTUs per hour (2017 SACC standard is 5000), Euhomy floor air conditioner can provide fast and effective cooling for spaces up to 300 square feet, while also providing fan and dehumidification functions for any home, bedroom, living room, office, or any place else. This unit can meet a variety of different needs, creating a relaxed, comfortable environment wherever you need it.
- Remote Control: This standing air conditioner doesn’t just cool down your area, it can also be used for drying, as a fan, or in sleep mode. Simply use the remote control to select your desired setting, or save your favorite preset by using the shortcut button. Temperature can range from 62°F to 86°F. The default setting is Celsius, but the unit can easily be switched from Celsius to Fahrenheit. Heat mode is not supported by the cooling only appliance.
- EUHOMY stand alone air conditioner has UL and CEC certifications, guaranteeing the quality of our products. Our portable air conditioner comes with everything you need, so no additional assembly tools are required. The installation instructions are very simple to follow, ensuring that you can easily and successfully install it. We provide a one-year quality guarantee for this products, so you can buy with confidence.
Our Best Choice: DELLA 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Wifi Enabled Fan 157 Pint Per 24Hr Dehumidifier for Rooms Up To 700 Sq. Ft. Self Evaporation LCD Remote Control Window Kit Wheels
[ad_1] Powerfull 14000-BUT portable air conditioner is perfect for location cooling rooms up 700sq ft. It is geared up with four casters that permit for effortless motion to the areas that need to have chilling.
Characteristics:
Great Space – Use it in smaller sized indoor areas, these as bedrooms, lecture rooms, and garages or workshops
Simple Mobility – Mobility is quick and simple as you acquire edge of the casters and integrated carrying handles
Wifi Allow – Can be regulate by means of DELLA application or Alexa
Preserve your comfort degree – Choice of 3 fan speeds (small, med and significant) and the digital display and variable digital temperature control from 62°F to 90°F
User Pleasant – Quick to hook up and operate, transportable air conditioners can be made use of where ever and each time necessary and quickly moved or saved when not in use
Distant Regulate – Take pleasure in the usefulness of accessing all the features of your portable air conditioner from very a lot in any case in the area
Specification:
Style: Transportable Air Conditioner
Cooling Ability: 14,000 BTU
Color: White
Method: Great, Dry and Admirer
Supporter Speeds: Small, Med and Large
Energy: 115VAC 60Hz
Amp: 12
Sleep Manner: Of course
Timer Placing: Up to 24 hrs
Drinking water-Entire Indicator: Certainly
Adjustable Temperature: 64°F – 90°F
Cooling Potential: 1.43kW
Max Sounds Amount: 54
Air Flow: 425 m3/h
Remote Command: Certainly
Certification: ETL Listed
In general Dimension: 17.52″(W) x 14.76″(D) x 28.35″(H)
Offer Features:
Portable Air Conditioner
Distant Regulate
Exhaust hose
Window venting kit
Handbook
COOLING & Admirer – 14000 BTU Cooling electric power (R410A refrigerant) quickly cools rooms up to 700 sq.ft. Working experience a cool and soothing working day at household with the DELLA transportable air conditioner, fantastic for house, workplace, apartment, condo, garage, and other indoor areas.
MULTI-Functionality – In cooling, this device can functionality as a DEHUMIDIFIER, 3 Pace Cooling Admirer keeps room cool in the course of spring and tumble. Quick command your AC with DELLA app or Alexa
Screen & TIMER – LED Display screen and uncomplicated quick find regulate panel attributes mode variety button, up/down temperature adjustments, supporter velocity selection and timer. 24 Hour computerized TIMER permits you to turn unit on and off at wished-for.
SELF-EVAPORATION – Automated self-evaporation know-how – no bucket to empty – removes up to 157 pints/24 hours with continual drain alternative for long unattended operation.
WINDOW Package – Venting it by a easy a few move system with WINDOW Package (Included). Simply just hook up the vent hose to the back of the unit, eliminate the cap from the window vent kit and join it to the exhaust hose.