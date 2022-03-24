Top 10 Best 14 seer air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 14 seer air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
Bestseller No. 2
Bestseller No. 3
Goodman 2.5 Ton 14 SEER Air Conditioner GSX140301
- This item comes with the Goodman 2.5 Ton 14 SEER Single Stage Air Conditioner
- Due to Federal Guidelines and Restrictions this item cannot be sold in the following states: California, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico
- This comes with a 10-year Warranty on all the parts when installed by a qualified installer and registered online
- Accessories such as thermostats, conversion kits, outside sensors, etc Sold Separately
Bestseller No. 4
Goodman 3 Ton 14 Seer Package Air Conditioner GPC1436H41
- High-efficiency compressor with internal relief valve
- PSC blower motor
- Quiet horizontal discharge
- R410-A refrigerant
- GPC1436H41
Bestseller No. 5
Bestseller No. 6
Bestseller No. 7
Goodman 3.5 Ton 14 SEER Air Conditioner R410A GSX140421
- This listing consists of the Goodman 3.5 Ton 14 SEER Air Conditioner ONLY
- Due to Federal Guidelines and Restrictions this item cannot be installed in the following states: California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico.
- This comes with a 10-year parts limited warranty provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online
- Accessories such as thermostats, coils, outdoor sensors, etc Sold Separately
Bestseller No. 8
Goodman 2 Ton 14 Seer Air Conditioner GSX140241
- This listing includes: Goodman 2 Ton 14 SEER Air Conditioner Model: GSX140241
- This comes with a 10-year parts limited warranty provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online with 60 days of installation
- Accessories such as linesets, thermostats, sold separately
- Due to federal guidelines and restrictions, this unit cannot be installed in the following states: California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico
Bestseller No. 9
Bestseller No. 10
Our Best Choice: Goodman 3.5 TON 14 SEER Air Conditioner bundle (GSX140421 ASPT49C14)
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
[ad_1] Hanging a great equilibrium concerning very long-term effectiveness and up front expenses is where by you will uncover the GSX14 series. This bundle is for those people in cooler climates who want extra savings on their regular utility bill or all those in warmer climates who are searching for a lower-charge AC unit. This bundle features an ASPT sequence air handler. This series of air handler is a simple multi-situation air handler and blower, but does include things like a manufacturing facility-mounted thermal enlargement valve. (TXV)
This 3.5 TON 14 SEER Goodman Multi-Posture bundle will come with the adhering to pieces: GSX140421, ASPT49C14.
When thoroughly mounted this bundle can present up to 36,200 BTUs of cooling.
Notice: This is an **AC system only**. This is NOT a warmth pump! This technique does not supply any heating unless you also use a heat kit. This process is suitable with the HKSC/HKSX sequence of heat kits. NOT FOR USE WITH THE HKR Collection of heat kits.
Due to Federal Tips this unit can NOT be offered in the following states: AZ, CA, NM or NV. These parts come with a 10-year sections minimal guarantee provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered on the internet in 60 times of installation.
This package deal does not arrive with any add-ons. All add-ons are sold individually.
3.5 TON 14 SEER bundle
This bundle contains the adhering to components: GSX140421, ASPT49C14
Makes use of the HKSC/HKSX sequence of warmth kits. NOT the HKR sequence
Warranty – These units arrive with a 10-yr parts constrained warranty provided it is put in by a qualified installer and registered on-line within 60 days of set up. (On-line registration is not demanded in California and Quebec)
Extras – Sold independently unless of course specified in this listing