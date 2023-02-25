Top 10 Best 14 000 btu portable air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Climate control on the go!



Discover a refreshingly simple way to cool your environment with the Ivation Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi. This 3-in-1 wonder delivers the power, automation, safety, and portability you crave with multiple operation modes [cool, dehumidify, fan] and three handy control methods [smartphone, remote, LCD display]. Download the My Ivation app on App Store or Google Play to monitor and adjust temperature, change fan speed, set a timed schedule, and keep track of all your Ivation smart devices in one central hub. The heavy-duty AC unit is compact and lightweight, making it an ideal addition to any small home, apartment, camper, or office. Roll to a discreet area of the room, vent out any sliding window via the provided assembly kit, and get connected in no time. Stay cool the smart way—add an Ivation Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi to your cart today!

Refreshing Airflow & Reach

An adjustable fan allows for 3 speed options: low, medium, and high. Initiate ‘swing’ mode to direct air in all directions. The vent will oscillate for more uniform cooling and blissful breezy effect.

Multimode Design

Our 3-in-1 device solves all your air circulation challenges, serving as an air conditioner, fan, and dehumidifier all in one.

Full Remote Control Included

Use the Included remote with easy-read LED display to check and adjust temperature, fan, mode, and more.

Save space. Save money. And let the fresh air flow!



Whether you’re looking to cool a stuffy apartment, remove moisture from a muggy office, or equip your RV with the comforts of home, the Ivation Portable Air Conditioner is at your service—and in your smartphone! Easy Wi-Fi connectivity lets you monitor and control your climate on any popular smart device. Users can roll the travel-friendly tower from room to room, carry it aboard a camper, and install the discreet exhaust hose in a nearby sliding window. It’s a perfectly compact solution to all your air conditioning, air circulation, and dehumidifying challenges.

Three ways to Control the AC

Onboard LCD: Power on, select settings, view current temperature, and check Wi-Fi status on the built-in LCD screen.Remote Control: Use the remote with easy-read LED display to check and adjust temperature, fan, mode, and more.My Ivation App: Download on any Apple or Android device to monitor and control the unit from anywhere in the world.

Cool Automation

Smart operation allows you to set a timer and program daily thermostat schedules on the screen, remote, or via the My Ivation app.

Integrated Protection

Built-in safety features extend the life of your AC including auto defrost, overflow, thermal, and compressor protection.

2 Ways to Drain

An internal receptacle collects water for manual drainage. You can also hook up a hose for continuous drainage.

Portable design is perfect for apartments, mobile homes, garages, basements, RVs, offices, and other small spaces



Built-in handles

Just pick up and go at a moment’s notice

Rolling wheels

Omnidirectional ease for wood, tile, or carpet

Easy installation

Assembly adjusts to fit most size windows

Flexible exhaust

Hose extends up to 59” for versatile unit placement

Get connected



Download the free My Ivation App to use your smartphone as a remote control. Power on, adjust temperature, program timers, set schedules, change modes, and monitor everything from afar. (Available in App Store or Google Play) Once you register your air conditioner in the My Ivation app, you can control your home’s climate with just a swipe

Monitor Conditions: See what’s happening room by room on all your Ivation smart devicesChange Modes: Switch from cooling to dehumidifying to a fresh breeze-from afarSchedule Programs: Optimize comfort throughout the day for the comfort of family and petsAdjust Speed: Toggle between high, medium, and low fan speeds

BTU (ASHARE)

8,500 BTU

10,000 BTU

12,000 BTU

13,000 BTU

BTU (SACC)

5,500 BTU

6,500 BTU

8,000 BTU

8,500 BTU

Area Coverage

250 Square Feet

350 Square Feet

450 Square Feet

500 Square Feet

Product Weight

46.3 lbs

58.4 lbs

60.6 lbs

62.8 lbs

Dimensions HxWxD

24.7 x 15.6 x 14

28.7 x 14.2 x 16.9

28.7 x 14.2 x 16.9

28.7 x 14.2 x 16.9

WiFi and Free App Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

Hose Length

5.2 feet

5.2 feet

5.2 feet

5.2 feet

Remote Control Included

✓

✓

✓

✓

Window Panel Extend

26.5 to 50 Inches

26.5 to 50 Inches

26.5 to 50 Inches

26.5 to 50 Inches

Swing Vents

✓

✓

✓

✓

