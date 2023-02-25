Top 10 Best 14 000 btu portable air conditioner Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best 14 000 btu portable air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Ivation 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi for Rooms Up to 450 Sq Ft (8,000 BTU SACC) 3-in-1 Smart App Control Cooling System, Dehumidifier and Fan with Remote, Exhaust Hose & Window Kit
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 53dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED: This air conditioner has met the high standards of the energy star program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds with auto cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 350 Square Feet: LW8016ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (14' X 25')
- 【EASY-TO-INSTALL】- Move your portable air conditioner to the preferred cooling aera, connect the included hose and window kit adapter, adjust the louver at the air outlet, and then open the unit to start cooling. No extra tools are needed for assembly, installation instructions are simple and can be completed by anyone.
- 【3-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY】- Our portable air conditioner is equipped with 3 modes to choose from-Dehumidify,Cool and fan.Air conditioner cools your room, 24L/day dry capacity and 2-speed fan satisfies your needs. It’s the ideal portable air conditioner for apartments, dorms, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
- 【EASY-TO-OPERATE】- The Portable air conditioner unit features an easy-to-read LED display and a convenient remote control for you to set time, temperature and mode easily. Four castor wheels make it easy to move from room to room. It’s an ideal choice for you to choose ZAFRO portable air conditioner in this summer.
- 【QUIET & POWERFUL】- Our portable air conditioner (11.81×11.81×27.56inches) will keep you cool and comfortable this summer. Cools to 450 square feet space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimal performance). In addition, the output with quiet 51dB in low-speed mode ensures no interference at night
- 【EASY TO CLEAN】- Turn it off and unplug the power cord and remove the filter mesh ,then let the water flow through the filter in the opposite direction to the air flow. Set aside to allow the filter to dry completely before reinstalling.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, Casters for easy mobility
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- ALEXA ENABLED: Use voice or app control to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Use routines to adjust temperature settings while you are away and enjoy energy savings of up to 40%.
- 4-IN-1 MINI SPLIT SYSTEM: With air conditioning, built-in heat pump (up to 5F/-15C), dehumidifier, fan and turbo function. DC Inverter, UL Listed, AHRI Certified, Works with Alexa
- DESIGNED FOR HOME & BUSINESS: Powerful performance and dependable durability with high quality design for an attractive appearance. Great for bedrooms, additions, living rooms, and even commercial applications like stores, restaurants and warehouses.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Includes indoor air handler, outdoor condensers, remote control and installation kit with 16ft. line set and communication wire. Pre-charged with R410A refrigerant for up to 25 ft. Important note: requires professional installation.
- 5 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by an industry leading manufacturer’s warranty, with 5 years on parts replacement and 5 years on compressor. Trusted quality and design by Senville, with free technical & installation support included.
- Remote controlled air conditioning unit cools and dehumidifies rooms up to 250 square feet with standard 9 foot ceiling (12.1 CEER)
- Built-in filter keeps air clean; can be removed, washed, and reused
- Includes 24 hour on/off timer, auto restart, auto shutoff, clean filter alert, sleep mode, adjustable air direction, and 3 fan speed settings
- Fits standard windows with a minimum window height/width of 14 x 23 inches and max height/width of 14 x 36 inches
- Includes a window-mounting kit with adjustable side panels that expand to fit standard windows
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
Our Best Choice: Ivation 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi for Rooms Up to 450 Sq Ft (8,000 BTU SACC) 3-in-1 Smart App Control Cooling System, Dehumidifier and Fan with Remote, Exhaust Hose & Window Kit
Product Description
Climate control on the go!
Discover a refreshingly simple way to cool your environment with the Ivation Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi. This 3-in-1 wonder delivers the power, automation, safety, and portability you crave with multiple operation modes [cool, dehumidify, fan] and three handy control methods [smartphone, remote, LCD display]. Download the My Ivation app on App Store or Google Play to monitor and adjust temperature, change fan speed, set a timed schedule, and keep track of all your Ivation smart devices in one central hub. The heavy-duty AC unit is compact and lightweight, making it an ideal addition to any small home, apartment, camper, or office. Roll to a discreet area of the room, vent out any sliding window via the provided assembly kit, and get connected in no time. Stay cool the smart way—add an Ivation Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi to your cart today!
Refreshing Airflow & Reach
An adjustable fan allows for 3 speed options: low, medium, and high. Initiate ‘swing’ mode to direct air in all directions. The vent will oscillate for more uniform cooling and blissful breezy effect.
Multimode Design
Our 3-in-1 device solves all your air circulation challenges, serving as an air conditioner, fan, and dehumidifier all in one.
Full Remote Control Included
Use the Included remote with easy-read LED display to check and adjust temperature, fan, mode, and more.
Save space. Save money. And let the fresh air flow!
Whether you’re looking to cool a stuffy apartment, remove moisture from a muggy office, or equip your RV with the comforts of home, the Ivation Portable Air Conditioner is at your service—and in your smartphone! Easy Wi-Fi connectivity lets you monitor and control your climate on any popular smart device. Users can roll the travel-friendly tower from room to room, carry it aboard a camper, and install the discreet exhaust hose in a nearby sliding window. It’s a perfectly compact solution to all your air conditioning, air circulation, and dehumidifying challenges.
Three ways to Control the AC
Onboard LCD: Power on, select settings, view current temperature, and check Wi-Fi status on the built-in LCD screen.Remote Control: Use the remote with easy-read LED display to check and adjust temperature, fan, mode, and more.My Ivation App: Download on any Apple or Android device to monitor and control the unit from anywhere in the world.
Cool Automation
Smart operation allows you to set a timer and program daily thermostat schedules on the screen, remote, or via the My Ivation app.
Integrated Protection
Built-in safety features extend the life of your AC including auto defrost, overflow, thermal, and compressor protection.
2 Ways to Drain
An internal receptacle collects water for manual drainage. You can also hook up a hose for continuous drainage.
Portable design is perfect for apartments, mobile homes, garages, basements, RVs, offices, and other small spaces
Built-in handles
Just pick up and go at a moment’s notice
Rolling wheels
Omnidirectional ease for wood, tile, or carpet
Easy installation
Assembly adjusts to fit most size windows
Flexible exhaust
Hose extends up to 59” for versatile unit placement
Get connected
Download the free My Ivation App to use your smartphone as a remote control. Power on, adjust temperature, program timers, set schedules, change modes, and monitor everything from afar. (Available in App Store or Google Play) Once you register your air conditioner in the My Ivation app, you can control your home’s climate with just a swipe
Monitor Conditions: See what’s happening room by room on all your Ivation smart devicesChange Modes: Switch from cooling to dehumidifying to a fresh breeze-from afarSchedule Programs: Optimize comfort throughout the day for the comfort of family and petsAdjust Speed: Toggle between high, medium, and low fan speeds
BTU (ASHARE)
8,500 BTU
10,000 BTU
12,000 BTU
13,000 BTU
BTU (SACC)
5,500 BTU
6,500 BTU
8,000 BTU
8,500 BTU
Area Coverage
250 Square Feet
350 Square Feet
450 Square Feet
500 Square Feet
Product Weight
46.3 lbs
58.4 lbs
60.6 lbs
62.8 lbs
Dimensions HxWxD
24.7 x 15.6 x 14
28.7 x 14.2 x 16.9
28.7 x 14.2 x 16.9
28.7 x 14.2 x 16.9
WiFi and Free App Included
✓
✓
✓
✓
Hose Length
5.2 feet
5.2 feet
5.2 feet
5.2 feet
Remote Control Included
✓
✓
✓
✓
Window Panel Extend
26.5 to 50 Inches
26.5 to 50 Inches
26.5 to 50 Inches
26.5 to 50 Inches
Swing Vents
✓
✓
✓
✓
CLIMATE CONTROL FROM YOUR SMARTPHONE | All-in-One Wi-Fi Enabled Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier & Fan Helps You Achieve Ultimate Indoor Comfort with Convenient Control from Any Android or Apple Device | Download the Free My Ivation App to Monitor & Adjust Temperature, Mode, Fan Speed, Timer & More
POWERFUL COOLING, DRYING & AIR CIRCULATION | High-Capacity Unit Delivers 12,000 BTU/Hr [ASHRAE Rating] & 8,000 BTU/Hr [SACC Rating], Making it Perfect for Rooms Up to 450 Sq/Ft Including Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, Office, RV or Studio Apartment | Versatile Settings Allow You to Cool, Dehumidify & Circulate Air
EXTREMELY PORTABLE FREESTANDING DESIGN | No More Blocked View! | Travel-Friendly Cooling Tower is Lightweight & Compact with Omni-Directional Wheels, Built-In Carry Handles & Manual & Continuous Drainage Options | 59” Extendable Single-Hose Exhaust Installs in Window Via Provided Panel Assembly [26.5” to 50”]EASY-READ LCD DISPLAY & REMOTE CONTROL | When You’re Not Using Wi-Fi, Unit Boasts Simple Operation with Onboard Digital Control Panel & BONUS Remote with Power On/Off, Mode Selection, Up/Down Temperature, Fan Speed, Timer, Swing On/Off & Current Temperature | Wi-Fi Status Light Also Lets You Check Connectivity
ENERGY EFFICIENT & EXCEEDINGLY SAFE | Enjoy Priceless Peace of Mind with Lower Power Consumption & State-of-the-Art Safety Features Including Rear Cord Storage Hook, Automatic Compressor, Integrated Frost, Thermal & Overflow Protection | Easy to Install, Move, Maintain & Track All Your Ivation Smart Devices