Top 10 Best 12v water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Voltage: 12V DC

Flow Capacity: 5.5 GPM

PSI Cutoff: 60 PSI

Self Priming: 9 FT

Amp Draw: Max 20A

Valves: Viton

Diaphragm: Santropene

Inlet/Outlet: 1/2″ Threaded MNPT

Seaflo 55 Series Boat and RV Pump

Ease Of Use

This pump features industry standard fittings, wiring, and mounting base to directly replace similar competing pumps.

Beats The Competition

The three-chamber high volume design is driven by a heavy-duty motor which produces flow rates of 5.5 GPM and 60 PSI. It features Seaflo’s new heavy-duty pressure switch which can stand up under the harshest conditions. It is capable of self-priming up to 9 vertical feet and can run dry, making it a clear cost to performance leader.

Diaphragm Pumps

Ranging from 1 to 5 GPM capacity, SEAFLO automatic demand water pumps have a built-in pressure switch which automatically starts and stops when the faucet is opened and closed. They’re easy to install, service and winterize.

Bilge Pumps

The SEAFLO Submersible non-automatic bilge pump line handles bilge water evacuation and is controlled by a panel or float switch. They all include Anti-Airlock protection and moisture tight seals with marine-grade blocked wiring. The removable strainer base fits industry standard mounting conventions, so you’ll have no problem swapping to SEAFLO.

Washdown Pumps

SEAFLO’s washdown kits are the best choice for cleaning boats, fish boxes, anchor wells, dinghies, and other similar applications. Ranging from 3 to 5 GPM capacity and with an on-demand switch, the pump automatically turns on when you squeeze the spray gun handle.

Seaflo Dry Bilge System

The SEAFLO Dry Bilge System is the most economical and reliable way to keep your bilge clean and completely dry. The SEAFLO Dry Bilge System removes all still water from the lowest part of your bilge, or other water-containing compartments. The system is self-priming up to 25 feet, so it can be mounted remotely from the suction foot. The system is activated either by the easy-to-use programmable timer, or manually by a toggle switch.

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 8.5 x 5.75 x 5.16 inches; 6.94 Pounds

Date First Available ‏ : ‎ April 12, 2019

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ SEAFLO

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07QL9WFCX

12V Self-Priming Water Pressure Pump

5.5 GPM and 60 PSI

New robust pressure switch

Thermal overload and ignition protection

4 Year Warranty