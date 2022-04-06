Top 10 Best 12v solar charger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The Sun Energise 20W solar panel kits is a great choice for the off grid applications like car, rv, marine, boat, shad, cabin, gate opener, etc which has no access to electrical outlet, keep battery charged as long as there is sunshine. The Charge controller was built-in intellgent PWM chip and improved three stages charging to regulate whole charging and protect battery, the dusk dawn controller is practical and useful for personal requirements.

The 20 watt solar panel kit is a basic starter for off -grid 12V battery charging.

The solar panel kits can be used forCar, Boat, Marine, RV batteries, or motorhome, Caravan, roofs, sheds, garages , etc where 12v battries are applied. Applied to power DC applicance: Fan, LED light, Street light and garden light, or other 12v DC appliances.Perfect for gardening, camping, green house solar systems, and off-grid power supply system.

Package included:

1 x 20w Mono solar panel with 3m/9.8ft cable1 x 10A Solar Charger controller1 x Battery clamp cable1 x Battery ring cable1 x Bare end cable1 x User Manual

Specification

Rated Power: 10A

Overcharge Protection Voltage: 14.4V

Recovery Charge Voltage: 13V

Floating Charge Voltage: 13.8V

Discharge Recovery Voltage: 12.2V

Discharge Limited Voltage: 10.8V

Max Solar Panel: 18V/180W

Max Load: 12V/120W

Dusk to Dawn Control Modes + Working Hours Setting

Digital charge current, battery voltage display

Keep battery topped off anywhere

Specification

Rated Power: 50W Open-Circuit Voltage: 21.6V Short Circuit Current: 2.96A Optimum Operating Voltage: 18V Optimum Operating Current: 2.78A Dimensation: 26.37″ x 20.47″ x 0.98″ Weight: 7.71lb

Improved three stages charging, regulate whole charging and protect battery.

Full protections against reverse polarity, over charge, short-circuit, and reverse current, over load , over discharge, etc, fully protect your battery.

Digital PV charge current and battery voltage display, easy to monitor solar panel working status and better understand battery conditions

Full Protections

Fully protect battery from over charge, discharge, short circuit, over current and reversed polarity.

3-Stages Charging

Improved 3-stages charging algorithm, better charge and maintain battery.

IP65 Waterproof design, no worry to use outside, totally free maintenance in all seasons.

PWM Charge Controller

Comes with intelligent PWM charge controller, regulate solar panel charging.

The frame was made of corrosion risitant durable aluminum, lightweight and strong, well built for years.

Made of high efficient mono crystalline solar panel, works great in direct sunshine.

The solar panel was laminated tempered solar glass to protect the solar cells, and the 99.8% high light transmittance help the solar panel generate 2%-3% more power.

The solar panel and charge controller come with one-way sae plug, super each to install, plug and play.

Rated Power

20 Watt

30 Watt

50 Watt

10A

Optimum Voltage

18V

18V

18V

12V/24V

Optimum Current

1.12A

1.67A

2.78A

10A

Dimension

16.53″ x 13.19″ x 0.7″

24.01″ x 13.19″ x 0.7″

26.37″ x 20.47″ x 0.98″

6.2″ x 4.3″ x 2.16″

Weight

3.20lb

3.85lb

7.71lb

0.55lb

[Off Grid Kits]The 50w solar panel kits are basic kits for 12V off grid applications like RV, Car, Cabin, Marine,Trailer, Gate Opener, etc which has no access to electrical outlet, keep battery charged as long as there is sunshine.[Intelligent Charge Controller] Built-in intelligent MCU chip and improved three stages charging algorithm to regulate whole charging and protect battery. Intelligent protections against reverse polarity, over charge, short-circuit, and reverse current, over load , over discharge, etc, fully protect your battery.[Simple Interface] Digital PV charge current and battery voltage display, helps to monitor solar panel working status and better understand battery conditions. Three working modes for loads including auto dusk to dawn control mode, and working hours setting according to personal requirements, practical and useful.[Durable & Strong] The solar panel was made of corrosion-resistant aluminum frame for extended outdoor use. Anti-reflective, high transparency, low iron-tempered glass with enhanced stiffness and impact resistance, well built for decades.[Easy to use] Come with one-way SAE connector, super easy to install, plug and play. Comes with one-way SAE plug, super easy to install, plug and play. No bother to wire the systems with tools. IP65 rated junction box provides complete protection against environmental particles and low pressure water jets.