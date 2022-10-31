Top 10 Best 12v high pressure water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the company

Pound per Square Inch (PSI)

3100 PSI

3200 PSI

3300 PSI

3600 PSI

Gallon For every Minute (GPM)

2.4 GPM

2.5 GPM

2.5 GPM

2.5 GPM

Engine

Kohler RH265

Honda GC190

Honda GX200

Honda GX200

Pump

OEM Technologies Axial

OEM Systems Axial

AAA Industrial Triplex

AAA Industrial Triplex

Hose

MorFlex 25′

MorFlex 25′

MorFlex 25′

MorFlex 35′

Nozzles

Swift Hook up Tips (0°, 15°, 25°, 40° and soap)

Speedy Hook up Ideas (0°, 15°, 25°, 40° and cleaning soap)

Rapid Hook up Strategies (0°, 15°, 25°, 40° and soap)

Rapid Join Ideas (0°, 15°, 25°, 40° and soap)

Wheel

12″ In no way-Flat

10″ Pneumatic

10″ Pneumatic

10″ Pneumatic

HONDA GX200 engine w/ Oil Notify gives strong thoroughly clean for yrs (contains 3-12 months engine warranty)

AAA Industrial triplex plunger pump w/ PowerBoost Technologies gives steady water flow and pump bypass manner for pump defense

5/16 in. x 25 ft. MorFlex hose is non-marring, kink and abrasion resistant, and geared up with threaded fittings

Welded metal design frame and 10″ high quality pneumatic wheels for easy transportation, established-up and load

5 Speedy hook up nozzle suggestions: 0°, 15°, 25°, 40° and soap

Professional engine great for cleaning siding, driveways, fences, concrete/pavement, portray prep, graffiti elimination and mildew removing

All strain washers are 100% functionally analyzed in manufacturing facility and may perhaps include bare minimum residual gas/oil or gasoline odor

Pump/Hose Relationship:Threaded M22 link