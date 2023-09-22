Top 10 Best 12000 btu window air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 12000 btu window air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- Low Noise Performance - operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- Multiple Fan Speeds - 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- Maximum Usability - Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- Auto Restart - After a power failure, Auto Restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- Cools Rooms Up To 250 Sq. Ft- LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
- Portable AC: Take this personal air conditioner (16.5” x 14.06” x 27.09) in rooms up to 550 sq. ft. Stay cool in the hot summer months and sleep well with this BLACK+DECKER ac unit for bedroom.
- 3-in-1: Our 7000 BTU DOE (12000 BTU ASHRAE 128) air conditioner also functions as a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (56.8 lbs.) has a convenient remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Impressive Features: Set the temperature just right with this ac portable air conditioner. Our ac unit portable also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: Thanks to casters on the bottom and side handles on both sides of the small air conditioner, this air cooler can be moved from room to room without any hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air.
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control.
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 350+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- GE 5100 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5100 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- 🌬️DUAL SPEED SELECTION: Enjoy the flexibility of choosing between two air output options on this twin speed window fan. Select the low setting for a gentle and soothing airflow, perfect for creating a calm and relaxing environment. Alternatively, opt for the high setting to experience a brisk and invigorating breeze that helps cool down your space quickly. With this dual speed control, you have the power to customize the airflow to your preference, ensuring maximum comfort and satisfaction.
- 🌬️SECURE AUTO-LOCKING EXPANDERS: Experience a secure and snug fit with the auto-locking accordion expanders featured in this twin airflow window fan. Designed for convenience, these expanders effortlessly adjust to fit window openings ranging from 22-1/4" to 33". Enjoy peace of mind knowing that your fan is securely installed and properly sealed. This plug-in fan ensures hassle-free operation without the need for batteries. Enhance your airflow control with the reliable and practical features of this window fan.
- 🌬️VERSATILE REVERSIBLE FUNCTION: Take advantage of the manual reverse option provided by this twin blade window fan. With this feature, you can switch between two modes of operation. Draw cool and refreshing air into your home by using the intake function, ensuring a comfortable and rejuvenating atmosphere. Alternatively, use the exhaust function to effectively push hot and stale air out of the room, promoting better ventilation and air circulation. Embrace the versatility and control offered by this fan.
- 🌬️EASY-TO-REMOVE PROTECTIVE COVER: Enjoy the convenience of a removable fabric cover on this fan. Designed to provide protection against bugs and debris, the cover keeps unwanted elements out. When the fan is not in use, the cover acts as a barrier, preventing hot and humid air from entering your home. This feature helps maintain a comfortable indoor environment even when the fan is not actively circulating air. With the easy-to-remove cover, you can effortlessly clean and maintain your fan, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.
- 🌬️VERSATILE AND PORTABLE DESIGN: Experience the convenience of this twin blade window fan's versatile design. Equipped with two sturdy feet, it can be easily placed on a tabletop or any flat surface, providing optimal airflow wherever you need it within your home. The fan features a convenient carrying handle, allowing for effortless portability and the flexibility to move it from room to room. Enjoy the convenience and versatility of this fan's design, ensuring cool and refreshing air throughout your living space, wherever you may need it.
Our Best Choice: hOmelabs 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Smart Control – Low Noise AC Unit with Eco Mode, LED Control Panel, Remote Control, and 24 hr Timer
[ad_1]
Product Description
Washable Air Filter
This air conditioning unit comes with a reusable, washable air filter. Cleaning the air filter is easy. Just use warm water and a liquid dish soap to remove dust and other trapped particles. Doing this helps keep your unit running efficiently. You can also press the Filter button to activate the filter cleaning reminder feature. The filter indicator will light up after 250 hours of AC usage to let you know that it’s time to clean the air filter.
Cooling Delivered
Window Kit
Any room or space up to 250 sq ft becomes comfortably cool through this 6,000 BTU window air conditioner from hOmeLabs. With a flexible window mount, moving it from one window to another is easy, so cooling different rooms depending on your preference becomes effortless.
Filler Panels
Screws
Locks
Other Mounting Accessories
Cooling Flexibility
Set this AC unit to your desired temperature from 62 °F to 89 °F. Multiple cooling settings such as COOL, DRY, FAN, ECO, and FOLLOW ME help you make the most of this unit. As this appliance is feature-packed, it works for different types of users!
Just One Click
We made it easier for you to operate this air conditioner. You can either use the remote or pair it with your smartphone and control it through the hOmeLabs app. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, too! Smart, convenient control with just a click.
Save Energy. Save Money.
Stay cool without worrying too much about those power bills. We got you! This window AC has an ECO mode you can switch on for the system to use up less energy. In addition, it is Energy Star certified.
Temperature Range
62°F-86°F
62°F-86°F
62°F-86°F
62°F-86°F
62°F-86°F
Applicable Cooling Area
250 Sq. Ft.
350 Sq. Ft.
450 Sq. Ft.
550 Sq. Ft.
650 Sq. Ft.
Dimensions (L*W*H)
18.54 x 15.55 x 13.40 inches
18.54 x 15.55 x 13.40 inches
19.88 x 20.86 x 16.14 inches
19.88 x 20.86 x 16.14 inches
19.88 x 20.86 x 16.14 inches
Indoor Noise Level (Hi/Med/Lo)
56 dB / 53 dB / 52 dB
57.7 dB / 55 dB / 53.3 dB
61 dB / 58 dB / 56 dB
60.5 dB / 59.3 dB / 57.5 dB
61 dB / 58.5 dB / 56 dB
24-Hour Timer
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Remote Control
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Energy Star Certified
✓
✓
✓
✓
Smart Control Air Conditioner – This WiFi enabled 6,000 BTU window air conditioner allows you to conveniently control cooling. It’s easy! Just press the SMART button to pair it with your mobile phone and start taking control via the hOmelabs app.It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, too! With dimensions of L 18.54 × D 15.55 × H 13.40 in, this 500 W AC unit can cool any room or space up to 250 sq ft.
Energy Star Efficiency – Higher energy efficiency offers more value than non-Energy Star units, so you can’t go wrong with this Energy Star certified air conditioner. This AC is also CEC, DOE, and CSA certified
Multifunctional Window AC – Whether it’s efficiently cooling a room through the COOL mode, reducing humidity for your comfort through the DRY mode, or getting rid of stale air through the FAN mode, this unit has it all and more! Easily create the perfect environment and take advantage of other features such as the 24 hr timer, Eco, Sleep, and Follow Me.
Easy To Install – This does not require a professional for successful installation. In as fast as 15 min, you can install it yourself and start enjoying a cooler, more comfortable home, though having a second person to help with the installation is recommended. See the manual for your complete, easy to follow installation instructions.
Low Noise Operation – This air conditioner has a low noise level of 52 to 56 dB, so there won’t be any disturbance while it’s running in the background cooling your space. Whether you’re watching your favorite series, reading a good book, or catching up on sleep, this unit promotes better relaxation!