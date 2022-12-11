Top 10 Best 12000 btu ductless air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Pearwow Wall Mounting Bracket for Mini Break up Ductless Air Conditioner Heat Pump Techniques

Large duty steel development,Solid and Durable.Anti-rusting,anti-corrosion and weather resistant,Excellent for prolonged-phrase out of doors use.Matches most of mini split ductless air conditioner heat pump methods.

Remember to Observe

Slight rearward tilt to wall is encouraged for security functions.The bracket will go away you with a gap of around 6 inches to ensure adequate airflow for condensing functions.

Specs:

Dimensions: Top: 17″ 3/4 x Depth: 21”3/4.

Assist up to 350lbs

Appropriate for 12000-36000 BTU capability units.

Capabilities



Sturdy Materials

Major responsibility steel building with powder-coating floor treatment method.

Rubber Anti-Vibration Pads

Supply vibration isolation pads to command noise and vibration.

Straightforward Set up

Very simple structure,easy to set up, all needed components incorporated.

Install the bracket on the wall and elevate the compressor device higher than the ground to reduce dust,snow,particles and so forth.Continue to keep the condenser thoroughly clean and prolong its support lifestyle.

