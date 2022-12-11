Top 10 Best 12000 btu ductless air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 12000 btu ductless air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- ALEXA ENABLED: Use voice or app control to control your air conditioner from anywhere. Use routines to adjust temperature settings while you are away and enjoy energy savings of up to 40%.
- 4-IN-1 MINI SPLIT SYSTEM: With air conditioning, built-in heat pump (up to 5F/-15C), dehumidifier, fan and turbo function. DC Inverter, UL Listed, AHRI Certified, Works with Alexa
- DESIGNED FOR HOME & BUSINESS: Powerful performance and dependable durability with high quality design for an attractive appearance. Great for bedrooms, additions, living rooms, and even commercial applications like stores, restaurants and warehouses.
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: Includes indoor air handler, outdoor condensers, remote control and installation kit with 16ft. line set and communication wire. Pre-charged with R410A refrigerant for up to 25 ft. Important note: requires professional installation.
- 5 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by an industry leading manufacturer’s warranty, with 5 years on parts replacement and 5 years on compressor. Trusted quality and design by Senville, with free technical & installation support included.
- PORTABLE A/C HEATER COMBO UNIT - Our 8,000 BTU SACC/CEC (12,000 BTU ASHRAE) dual compact air conditioner & heater (17.32 x 13.2 x 27.2 inches and 64.5 lbs) will keep you cool & comfortable during the summer, & toasty warm in the winter. An adjustable fan speed, with up and down auto air swing, cools the air to 61 degrees Fahrenheit at the coolest setting and heats up to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, 54dB on highest setting.Controller type:Remote Control
- HEATS & COOLS MOST ROOMS - This portable heat & AC unit provides steady & fast cooling and heating for rooms up to 350 sq. ft. It’s the perfect air conditioner & heater for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, garages, or living rooms. Filter Type : Washable.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Since it’s easy to move around with handles & castor wheels, just roll it into any room with an accessible double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet using the 70.8 inch long power cord. When not in use, just unhook & store. Window kit includes foam seal, slider bracket, 5.9 inch diameter air exhaust hose, hose inlet and outlet, 2 locking screws and drain hose.
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The LCD full function remote control & top-mounted muted white LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
- 4-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 4 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying (80 pints per 24 hours) modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Contains 12 oz. of R32 refrigerant, which has zero impact on the ozone layer and improves energy efficiency.
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- Portable AC: Take this personal air conditioner (16.5" x 11.7" x 27.9") into any room of your choice. Stay cool in the hot summer months and sleep well with this BLACK+DECKER ac unit for bedroom.Controller type:Remote Control
- 3-in-1: Our 14000 btu portable air conditioner includes a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (62.4 lbs.) has a convenient remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Impressive Features: Set the temperature just right with this ac portable air conditioner. Our ac unit portable also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: With casters on the bottom & side handles on this small air conditioner, this air cooler & portable ac 14000 btu portable air conditioner can be moved from room to room without hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air bypassing window installation.
- Cooper&Hunter Mia Series 12,000 BTU 20 SEER 110V 1 Ton Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump ETL Intertek Approved, AHRI Certified WiFi Ready (Additional USB adapter is required but NOT included)
- Pre-charged with refrigerant. Works for heating with ambient temperature up to 5F°
- Ready for installation: 16FT copper line set, communication wires, and a drainage extension included with your order
- Whisper Technology for Quiet Operation, Great for Bedrooms, Additions,Living Rooms and Commercial Applications.
- You are well protected by a 7 year warranty on the compressor, a 5 year parts warranty. This is not a DIY system, professional installation is required.
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability.Controller type:Remote Control
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 10000 BTU COOLING POWER: With 1150W rated power and 10000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 270+ sq ft! Air flow is rated at 290 m3/hr, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1.5 liters/hr w/ an. Operating noise level of only 52-56 dB
- Great Value Set 3’*17 Feet- Our line cover is totally sized with 3’’*17 feet, including 4*3.25 feet straight ducts+2*2 feet flexible ducts, longer than similar products in the market. This PVC line set also includes most integrated parts, more parts than others. With our combination, no need to buy other parts separately.
- Non-rust durable PVC material-Our cover is made of high-quality weather-resistant PVC and safe for temperature -40-140℃, and this tube cover set will protect your AC lines for years without fading, cracking, or deforming.
- Wide Application- Our tubing cover is suitable for most mini split or central AC system with 7000 BTU, 9000 BTU, 12000 BTU, 18000 BTU, 24000 BTU, 30000 BTU, and 36000 BTU capacities.
- Quick& Easy Installation- Less screws are needed during installation,very convenient and easy to install, saving you so much time and installation charge.
- Good appearance-Turbo line covers keep your pipes and cords well organized while providing protection and extending the lifespan of your AC unit by reducing maintenance.The refrigerant pipe can be painted to match your exterior wall color and to provide a seamless appearance on your building.
- Universal Design - galvanized steel and epoxy painted, two way of assembling, support up to 280 lbs
- Accurate Construction - advanced technics to ensure brackets are perpendicular to each other when condenser leveling
- Damping Capacity - reliable rubber vibration for shock absorption and correct distance from the wall for air flow
- Condenser Protection - raises the compressor unit above ground for protection from dirt, debris, snow, floods, vandalism, etc.
- Breezy Installation & Versatility - assemble easy enough, all necessary hardware included.US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.
- Portable and Space Saving – Beat the heat even without a central ac in your home or office with this Vremi 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner (CEC Rated at 10,000 BTU). This machine is suited to cool a room or space between 400 to 450 sq ft. Thanks to its portable design, you can use it from one room to another.
- Multiple Operating Modes – This air conditioner has a variety of operating modes: Cool, Fan, Dry, and Sleep that make it easier to suit the tastes and preferences of different users. It comes with a remote control for a more convenient operation.
- Designed For Comfort – This ac unit features an easy-to-read LED display. It can cool a room to temperatures between 64–90°F (18–32°C). Cooling down during hot days is no longer an issue! You can also take better control with the 24 hr timer. To feel a natural breeze and enjoy maximized air flow, activate Swing mode.
- Reusable Air Filter – This appliance comes with a removable and washable filter. Easy to clean under the faucet or in the dishwasher. To extend the life and performance of this unit, cleaning the filter weekly is recommended.
- Easy To Move and Install – This 17.7 × 29.3 × 15.6 in air conditioning unit has built-in rolling wheels and handles for you to easily move it and use it in any room with an accessible window. All accessories are included and installation can be done by one person. Simply roll the AC to your preferred cooling area, attach the 5.6 ft hose and the window slide adapter, turn the unit on, and let the cooling begin!
- Universal Design - galvanized steel and epoxy painted mini split bracket, support up to 265 lbs, Fits 16" wall mounting distance
- Accurate Construction - advanced technics to ensure brackets are perpendicular to each other when condenser leveling
- Damping Capacity - reliable rubber vibration for shock absorption and correct distance from the wall for air flow
- Condenser Protection - raises the compressor unit above ground for protection from dirt, debris, snow, floods, vandalism, etc.
- Breezy Installation & Versatility - assemble easy enough, all necessary hardware included.US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.
Our Best Choice: Pearwow Wall Mounting Bracket for Mini Split Ductless Air Conditioner Heat Pump Systems,Universal 9000-36000 BTU Condenser Units,Support up to 350lbs
[ad_1]
Product Description
Pearwow Wall Mounting Bracket for Mini Break up Ductless Air Conditioner Heat Pump Techniques
Large duty steel development,Solid and Durable.Anti-rusting,anti-corrosion and weather resistant,Excellent for prolonged-phrase out of doors use.Matches most of mini split ductless air conditioner heat pump methods.
Remember to Observe
Slight rearward tilt to wall is encouraged for security functions.The bracket will go away you with a gap of around 6 inches to ensure adequate airflow for condensing functions.
Specs:
Dimensions: Top: 17″ 3/4 x Depth: 21”3/4.
Assist up to 350lbs
Appropriate for 12000-36000 BTU capability units.
Capabilities
Sturdy Materials
Major responsibility steel building with powder-coating floor treatment method.
Rubber Anti-Vibration Pads
Supply vibration isolation pads to command noise and vibration.
Straightforward Set up
Very simple structure,easy to set up, all needed components incorporated.
Install the bracket on the wall and elevate the compressor device higher than the ground to reduce dust,snow,particles and so forth.Continue to keep the condenser thoroughly clean and prolong its support lifestyle.
【STRONG & DURABLE】-Heavy responsibility metal design with powder-coating surface area treatment method.Anti-rusting,anti-corrosion and climate resistant,Fantastic for long-time period outdoor use.
【UNIVERSAL DESIGN】- Suits most of mini split ductless air conditioner heat pump devices,Help up to 350lbs,Appropriate for 12000-36000 BTU ability units.
【EASY TO INSTALL】-Very simple framework,straightforward to set up, all needed hardware integrated.And deliver vibration isolation pads to control noise and vibration.
【ENSURE Ample AIRFLOW】-Dimensions: Height: 17″ 3/4 x Depth: 21”3/4.Slight rearward tilt to wall is advisable for security functions.The bracket will go away you with a hole of about 6 inches to make sure enough airflow for condensing operations.
【CONDENSERS PROTECTION】-Put in the bracket on the wall and elevate the compressor device above the ground to reduce dust,snow,particles and so on.Preserve the condenser thoroughly clean and extend its services everyday living.