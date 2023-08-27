Top 10 Best 12000 btu air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated 12000 btu air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner, 14,000 BTU Air Conditioner Portable for Room up to 700 Sq. Ft. with Remote Control, White
- Portable AC: Use this personal air conditioner (16.5” x 14.06” x 27.09”) in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. Stay cool in the hot summer months and sleep well with this BLACK+DECKER ac unit for bedroom.
- 3-in-1: Our 8400 BTU DOE (14000 BTU ASHRAE 128) portable air conditioner includes a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (59.8 lbs.) has a convenient remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Impressive Features: Set the temperature just right with this ac portable air conditioner. Our ac unit portable also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: With casters on the bottom & side handles on this small air conditioner, this air cooler & portable ac 14000 btu portable air conditioner can be moved from room to room without hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air.
Midea 5,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner and Fan - Cool up to 150 Sq. Ft. with Easy to Use Mechanical Control and Reusable Filter
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:145 CFM. Moisture removal-1.27 pints/ hr
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner–Cools up to 350 Sq. Ft., Ultra Quiet with Open Window Flexibility, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, 35% Energy Savings, Remote Control
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.Controller type:Voice Control,android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:202.94 CFM
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Fan for Rooms Up to 500 Square Feet, Includes Activated Carbon Filter & Storage Bag, Platinum/Black, AC Unit Only
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
SereneLife SLPAC8 SLPAC 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Built-in Dehumidifier Function,Fan Mode, Remote Control, Complete Window Mount Exhaust Kit, 8,000 BTU, White
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control.
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 350+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU with Temperature Control and Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, in White
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
GE Electronic Window Air Conditioner 6000 BTU, Efficient Cooling for Smaller Areas Like Bedrooms and Guest Rooms, 6K BTU Window AC Unit with Easy Install Kit, White
- GE 6000 BTU ELECTRONIC WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 250 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away.Controller type:Remote Control
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 6000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Energy-efficient with 3 cooling modes and 3 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; digital controls with make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
ZAFRO 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioners Cools up to 350 Sq.ft, Portable AC Built-in Cool, Dehumidifier, Fan Modes, Room Air Conditioner with Remote Control/Installation Kits, White
- 【Fasting Cooling & Energy-saving】- ZAFRO 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner is suitable for bedroom up to 350 Sq.Ft to provide you stable/fast/effective cooling. Our portable ac is designed with less electricity, which helps save energy and reduce your electric bill, it’s an ideal choice for many families and small businesses.
- 【3-in-1 Modes & Easy to Operate】- Our air conditioner combines 3-in-1 modes - Cool/Dry/Fan and features an easy-to-operate digital display/compact remote to provide you a comfortable environment.
- 【Sleep Mode & Low Noise】- Our portable ac unit is equipped with sleep mode and a 2023 generation of high-efficiency compressor, which achieves low noise(≤54dB) level to ensure no interference in this summer night.
- 【Washable Air Filter】- The room air conditioner has a removable and washable double-layer filter to protect your family from dust danger and so on. (We highly recommend you clean the air filter every two week of operation to get the better performance).
- 【Easy to Install & Move】- Just roll this portable air conditioners with wheels into any room with a hung window or sliding window, attach the included hose & window adapter, plug it into an outlet. Easy to move the free-standing air conditioner from room-to-room with four caster wheels.
Portable Air Conditioners, 3-IN-1 Air Conditioner for Room, Portable AC Unit with 1.6 Gallon Water Tank, 4 Modes & 3 Speeds, Personal Air Cooler with Remote Control Fast Cooling for Room Home Office
- ❄【Faster Cooling】 Not just fans! The portable air conditioners that can blow, humidify, and cool rooms, providing fast and efficient cooling in seconds and maintaining continuous cooling. It is faster and more efficient than other air conditioners or fans, allowing you to enjoy stronger winds and faster cooling every day on hot summer days. No more stuffy indoors!
- ❄【Safe & Energy Saving】The portable air conditioner comes with large louvers to make it safe for kids and pets to touch. In addition, this portable ac is designed to consume less electricity, which helps save energy and reduce your electric bill, making it an excellent choice for many homes and small businesses.
- ❄【1.6 Gallon Water Tank-- Keep Cool All Night】 No more bending over or frequent refills! Once filled with water, the air conditioner portable for room can be used for more than 20 hours. The drawable water tank in the air cooler is convenient for adding water and cleaning at ordinary times. And the top water tank can place 4 ice boxes to cool the water so that could deliver continuous cooling repeatably.
- ❄【Meet all your needs】 With 3 speeds and 3 modes, plus 60° automatic swing, this evaporative air cooler gives you all the comfort you need. This portable ac air conditioner has multiple functions to keep the air in your home or office comfortable and healthy.1-12H timer makes it more convenient, don't worry about it keeping cool all night and making you cold.
- ❄【Simple Operation & Easy Maintenance】The windowless air conditioner adopts an easy-to-operate remote control and touch screen, which can be adjusted while sitting or lying down. It is easier to clean and maintain, you can follow the instructions for small-scale maintenance at home and do not need to frequently find professionals for maintenance, which saves time and money!
Midea Duo 12,000 BTU (10,000 BTU SACC) HE Inverter Ultra Quiet Portable Air Conditioner, Cools up to 450 Sq. Ft., Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, Includes Remote Control & Window Kit
- INNOVATIVE DUO HOSE DESIGN - Midea's industry-first hose-in-hose design enables the unit to intake and exhaust air outdoors. The hose-in-hose portable air conditioner can form balanced air circulation indoors, effectively preventing hot air from seeping into the room through gaps around doors and windows.Controller type:Remote Control,Voice Control,Android,iOS.Air Flow efficiency:375.88 CFM
- INVERTER TECHNOLOGY - Engineered with the variable-speed inverter technology, Midea Duo Inverter portable air conditioner cools more with considerably less electricity than traditional portable units. It saves more than 40% energy compared to U.S. federal standard.
- MORE THAN 2X FASTER AND STRONGER COOLING - Empowerd by the Duo hose design and an optimized air duct system, Midea Duo can lock and maximize cooling indoors. Now you can enjoy a 2X faster and stronger whole-room cooling experience like never before
- 42dB ULTRA-QUIET OPERATION - The sound level of Midea Duo is as low as 42dB when cooling. That is almost as quiet as a library.
- SMART WI-FI, WORKS WITH ALEXA/GOOGLE ASSISTANT - Wi-Fi module enables you to control from anywhere with the Midea Air smartphone app or by voice assistant with the Google Assistant and Alexa.
Our Best Choice: Amana AMAP121BW 12,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, 12000, White
Have you ever stood in entrance of the refrigerator to cool off economical and simple to put in, the Amana 12, 000 BTU window-mounted air conditioner promptly cools and dehumidifies a area up to 550 square ft. Versatile convenience functions include a few cooling speeds, eco method, and sleep manner. With our programmable timer, you can customise cooling time to in shape your plan for quick convenience when you get household. Upkeep is built straightforward with the detachable and washable air filter. Simply just rinse each several months to hold your air conditioner at peak effectiveness. At Amana we have particularly what you require to preserve cool and dry.
12, 000 btu air conditioner for window-mounted installation
3 cooling speeds plus car alternative for cooling adaptability
5.9-Ft. Lcdi electricity wire with 3-prong grounded plug makes use of 115V electrical outlet
Cools a room up to 550 sq. Ft. With up to 2.64 pints for each hour dehumidification
On-board digital regulate panel with electronic display