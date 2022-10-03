Top 10 Best 12 volt electric heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Highlight Features

1. With insulator on surface, it is safe to use with high reliability.

2. Heat up quickly, long service life. With mounting holes, it is easy to install.

3. Top quality heat-resistant silicone wires are used as heater’s leading wire, heat-resistance is higher than 392.0℉.

4. Red wire for “+” and black wire for “-“.

5. Energy saving system, when the heater increases the environmental temperature, the power will reduce gradually within certain ranges.

6. Applicable for heater, humidifier, air conditioning and other commonly used appliances.

Supplementary explanation

When bare wire extend from the heater,the positive and negative electrode are not distinguished. Please input the rated voltage and the sufficient current. When bare wire extend from the fan,the red is positive electrode and the black is negative electrode. Please input the rated voltage and the sufficient current.

Specification

Condition: 100% Brand New

Rated Voltage: 12V

Rated Power: 100W

Mounting Hole Distance: Approx. 87mm / 3.4inch

Mounting Hole Size: Approx. 4mm / 0.2inch

Product Size: Approx. 6 * 6 * 4.2cm / 2.4 * 2.4 * 1.7inch

Product Weight: Approx. 120g

Package Included:1 x PTC Heater

The heater volume is approximately equal to the mouse

Used in a small space, such as a pet nest, can be heated and dehumidified

The original 100W heater is small space heater, which is portable and suitable for 0.5 cubic space.

And for larger space, maybe you could install 2 or more heaters in the room.

Size

Energy Saving System

Suitable For

Wide range of applications



Apply to heaters, humidifiers, air conditioners and other common electrical appliances.

【Safety and security】The PTC car space heater has the advantages that traditional heating elements doesn’t have, such as constant temperature heating and high thermal conversion rate. No fire& flame will be generated while using.

【Small heater for small space】The original 100W heater is small space heater, which is portable and suitable for 0.5 cubic space. To meet differnt heating requirement, 100W/150W/250W are developed from this month. More optional power alternative provided. Those space heaters are made for heating, warming and dehumidification.

【Stability and durability】The compact design will make it more durable to use in daily life. The general standard is that the power attenuation is less than 10% after 2000 hours usage. And for larger space, maybe you could install 2 or more heaters in the room.(width: 2.36inch height:1.65inch)

【Supplementary explanation】The product uses heat-resistant silicone wire as the wire, the red line is “+” and the black line is “-“. When bare wire extend from the heater,the positive and negative electrode are not distinguished. Please input the rated voltage and the sufficient current. When bare wire extend from the fan,the red is positive electrode and the black is negative electrode. Please input the rated voltage and the sufficient current.

【Wide range of applications】Apply to heaters, humidifiers, air conditioners and other common electrical appliances.