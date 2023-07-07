Top 10 Best 12 v car heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Andvon electric lunch box



Andvon electric lunch box,which can help you to enjoy henlthy and warm food,anywhere,any time1

Product Information：



Note :

Electric heating lunch box, when heating food, no need to add water, just plug in the wire Do not immerse the whole lunch box in water for cleaning. Do not put the device into microwave oven or refrigerator.

Specification：

Material: Food grade plastic+304 Stainless steel

Rated Volts: 12V / 24V / 110V

Rated Power: 40W

Rated Frequency: 50Hz

Capacity: 1.5L/0.45L

Package Information：

1 x Electric Lunch Box

1 x Dinner Set

1 x Power Cable

1 x Car Charging Cable

1 x Spoon

1 x Fork

1 x Instruction Manual

Heating time ： Summer: 20-40 Minutes Winter: 25-50 Minutes

Andvon electric lunch box features:



Use Foil Pan/bento box to heat food

You can use Foil Pan or bento box fill the food and heat it with our electric lunch box, It will help you to solve cleaning problem.

45° leak-proof 3 seconds

Our electric lunch box added Sealing ring,which can perfectly solve the problem of side leakage.

The continer could be washed

The 304 stainless steel inner tank can be cleaned without worrying about rust and can be reused

3 IN 1

Our electric lunch box can be used truck driver,office and car,which can meet more people need,make many people enjoy heathy and warm food.

Use occasion:



Added support for 24V voltage

The power supply design is upgraded, which can perfectly support the power supply of the truck.

Heat your food in the car

Suitable for those who drive on road.

Heat your food in the school

Good for students to take healthy food to school.

Heat your food on the Construction site

Great choice for those who work on site.

❥【Eat Anywhere】Our electric lunch box includes two different plugs-110V&12V,12v adapter as a portable microwave for CAR and TRUCK;Use 110V for heated lunch box meals at the office,home.Andvon electric lunch box food heater for car trips, work and more is home dining on the go.

❥【Heat Up Fast】Andvon electric lunch box Using low-consumption heat cycle to keep food at a suitable temperature. It normally takes 25-50 minutes to warm the food. Ditch that long line wait time.Our portable food warmer electric lunch box can heat up a healthy and hot lunch box meal in no time.Adopting PTC energy-saving heating components providing security against overheating.

❥【Food Grade Material】The electric lunch box is made of food grade PP plastic and 304 stainless steel container. It has strong heat resistance and meets the safety standards of dietary materials. The inner container is removable, therefore it is very easy to clean.Every 1.5 L portable food warmer contains a removable food grade plastic container for more storage. Perfect car portable food warmer for adults car travel snackisfaction.

❥【A Healthy Way to Lunch】 Prepare your own favorite healthy meals and then choose CAR/TRUCK use cable or home use cable to plug in the lunch box. Indicator light up, it means the food is heating.2 removable food containers The capacity are respectively 1.5L and 0.45L. It’s easy to bring food, vegetables, soup and other foods for an excursion.Note: Don’t add liquld to the base of the lunch box to avoid short circuit.

❥【Portable Design】The electric Lunch box size is: 23.5x11x17.5cm / 9.3×4.3×6.9inch; Featuring fashionable outlook and portable handle for you to carry the food everywhere like in your car/truck and office, Also useful for picnic, road trip and camping etc,. Say goodbye to boring sandwiches.And the waterproof design of the plug port can keep it from the water while not heating, very safe.