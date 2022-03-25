Top 10 Best 1.5 safety glasses Reviews

Top 10 Rated 1.5 safety glasses in 2022 Comparison Table
Elvex - WELRX500C15 RX-500C 1.5 Diopter Full Lens Magnifier Safety Glasses, Black Frame /Clear Lens
- Delta Plus is the parent company of Elvex.
- Full Lens Magnifier
- Ballistic Rated
- Wraparound polycarbonate lens
Carhartt - CHB1110TR15 Braswell Anti-Fog Bifocal Reading Safety Glasses Eye Protection, Black Frame, Clear Lens, 1.5 Diopters
- Lightweight half-frame design for all-day comfort
- Bifocal reading lens insert
- Adjustable nosepiece for a customized fit; Ratchet temples for optimal face angle
- Scratch resistant polycarbonate lens provides 99% UVA/B/C protection
- Meets standard ANSI Z87. 1 and can/CSA Z94. 3-07 safety specifications
3M Safety Glasses with Readers, Nuvo Protective Eyewear, +1.5, ANSI Z87, Clear Lens, Retro Gray Frame, Soft Nose Bridge, Side Shields
- Plus-1.5 MAGNIFYING: Molded-in magnifying diopters combine eye protection with reading enhancement(Bifocal reader)
- RETRO STYLING: Distinct, nostalgic look with reliable eye protection including an integral brow bar and side shields for added coverage.
- COMFORT: Soft nose bridge cushions a high contact point.
- ANSI Z87: Meets the High Impact Requirements of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
- POLYCARBONATE LENSES absorb 99.9% UV rays.
Crews BKH15 BearKat Magnifier Polycarbonate 1.5 Diopter Clear Lens Safety Glasses with Non-Slip Hybrid Black Temple Sleeve, 1 Pair
- 1.5 diopter, clear lens is scratch-resistant and filters 99% of UV radiation
- 1-piece wraparound lens will not obstruct your vision
- Tight fit allows you maximum safety and full view
- Evenly balanced polycarbonate lens features a Duramass scratch-resistant coating
- Comfort is enhanced by the flexible temples
Pyramex V2 Readers Bifocal Safety Glasses, Clear Lens with Black Frame SB1810R15 (3 Pair) (+1.5 Lens)
- 9.75 base curved lens provides full side protection
- Nose buds secure the glass and prevent slipping while providing a pillow soft fit
- Strategic placement of lens insert is out of user's direct line of vision
- Temples adjust to four different lengths
- Bifocal Lens - 3 Pair
Pyramex Safety Emerge Plus Readers Safety Glasses, 1.5, Clear Full Reader Lens (SG9810R15)
- Rubber nosepiece for all day comfort
- Dual mold rubber temple grips for better stability
- Polycarbonate lenses provides 99% protection from harmful UV rays
- Included components: Emerge Plus Readers Safety Glasses
MAGID Y50BKAFC15 Iconic Y50 Design Series Safety Glasses with Side Shields | ANSI Z87+ Performance, Scratch & Fog Resistant, Comfortable & Stylish, Cloth Case Included, +1.5 BiFocal Lens (2 Pair)
- Magnification diopter is molded into the polycarbonate lens and designed for workers who have difficulty reading small print or who are engaged in small detail work
- Suitable for indoor/outdoor use; useful for extended screen time, lab work, manufacturing, and other applications
- Durable, yet lightweight black frame provides a comfortable fit; Sleek, retro appearance; Designed for women and men
- Scratch resistant hard coated lenses offer long-lasting protection
- Glasses are packed one pair per wiper case making it easy to keep the glasses clean and smudge-free
Crossfire Eyewear 216415 1.5 Diopter ES4 Safety Glasses with Gray Frame and Clear Lens
- Package length: 4.572 cm
- Package width: 7.111 cm
- Package height: 15.24 cm
- Product Type: SAFETY GLASSES
Our Best Choice: voltX GT ADJUSTABLE Bifocal Reading Safety Glasses (Clear Lens +1.5), ANSI Z87.1+ & CE EN166FT, Anti fog coated, UV400 Lens, Scratch resistant, Tilt & length adjustable earstems, clip on safety cord.
Satisfies ANSI Z87.1+ criteria for individual eye defense. Qualified to CE EN166ft, frame and lens CE & ANSI marked.
Expert lightweight adjustable wrap-about design bifocal protection eyeglasses with vast subject of eyesight – terrific for all trades.
New Lighter GT 2020 product with concealed tilt adjustment perform and improved adjustable earstem.
The angle and size of just about every temple/earstem may perhaps be adjusted independently to achieve optimum convenience. Features clip on security twine.
1 piece moulded anti-fog coated Polycarbonate lens. UV400 lens, supply 100% safety against dangerous UV rays.