Top 10 Best 1.5 diopter safety glasses Reviews

- Delta Plus is the parent company of Elvex.
- Full Lens Magnifier
- Ballistic Rated
- Wraparound polycarbonate lens
- Rubber nosepiece for all day comfort
- Dual mold rubber temple grips for better stability
- Polycarbonate lenses provides 99% protection from harmful UV rays
- Included components: Emerge Plus Readers Safety Glasses
- Plus-1.5 MAGNIFYING: Molded-in magnifying diopters combine eye protection with reading enhancement(Bifocal reader)
- RETRO STYLING: Distinct, nostalgic look with reliable eye protection including an integral brow bar and side shields for added coverage.
- COMFORT: Soft nose bridge cushions a high contact point.
- ANSI Z87: Meets the High Impact Requirements of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
- POLYCARBONATE LENSES absorb 99.9% UV rays.
- Superior Sport Lightweight frame features 8 base curve lenses with Diopters for maximum protection and 100% visual acuity; Features a soft TPR adjustable nose piece
- Eyewear meets ANSI Z87.1 - 2010 High Impact Standards
- Filters 99.9% of UVA/UVB/UVC light rays
- Made from 100% virgin materials
- Hard Coat treated Lens
- Lightweight half-frame design for all-day comfort
- Bifocal reading lens insert
- Adjustable nosepiece for a customized fit; Ratchet temples for optimal face angle
- Scratch resistant polycarbonate lens provides 99% UVA/B/C protection
- Meets standard ANSI Z87. 1 and can/CSA Z94. 3-07 safety specifications
- Stylish glossy metallic brown frame gives this bifocal a sunglass look.
- Easy to wear soft rubber nose bridge and temple tips make for great comfort.
- Anti-fog protection to ensure improved performance in all conditions.
- 99.9% UV Protection
- 3 Pair
- Lens insert is out of user's direct line of vision
- Lightweight, frameless protection
- Superior comfort and fit
- Mini-Intruder has all the great features of Intruder in a design better suited for smaller facial size
- Scratch-resistant polycarbonate lens provides 99% UVA/B/C protection
- Package length: 4.572 cm
- Package width: 7.111 cm
- Package height: 15.24 cm
- Product Type: SAFETY GLASSES
Our Best Choice for 1.5 diopter safety glasses
Gateway Safety 46MM15 StarLite MAG Safety Glasses, 1.5 Diopter Magnification, Clear In/Out Mirror Lens, Clear Temple
[ad_1] Gateway Security Starlight Mag safety eyeglasses functions excellent structure as the unique Starlight, with designed-in bifocal magnification. Deep, universal-in shape temples give facet security equal to that of eyewear with big facet shields. Independently examined and qualified by underwriters laboratories to fulfill ANSI Z87. 1+ and CSA Z94. 3 expectations. Bifocal security eyewear that comes in the unique, but value-helpful, Starlight structure. Extremely light-weight less than an ounce creating it simple to don all day, each working day. Obvious in/out mirrored lenses mirror some shiny light-weight while making it possible for a reasonable total of light-weight by way of the lens. Gateway Basic safety lenses feature an anti-scratch coating for more toughness and block 99. 9 p.c of UV-A, UV-B and UV-C mild, up to 380 nm. Universal style that men and ladies really like.
Bundle Dimensions:5.7 x 2.3 x 1.1 inches .35 Ounces
Item model number:46MM15
Department:Safety Glasses
Date 1st Available:February 7, 2013
Manufacturer:Gateway Protection, Inc
ASIN:B00FA4KXEY
Nation of Origin:Taiwan
Domestic Shipping:Item can be delivered inside of U.S.Worldwide Transport:This product can be transported to decide on nations outside the house of the U.S. Study More
Characteristics great design as the original StarLite, with created-in bifocal magnification
Ultra light-weight significantly less than an ounce building it uncomplicated to put on all working day, every working day
Deep, common-fit temples provide facet defense equivalent to that of eyewear with substantial facet shields
Independently analyzed and accredited by Underwriters Laboratories to meet ANSI Z87.1+ and CSA Z94.3 benchmarks
Suitable for indoor and common purpose applications
The glasses have a magnification in bi-focal form. The Complete Lens is not maginified.
