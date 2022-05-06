Top 10 Best 1.5 diopter safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Gateway Security Starlight Mag safety eyeglasses functions excellent structure as the unique Starlight, with designed-in bifocal magnification. Deep, universal-in shape temples give facet security equal to that of eyewear with big facet shields. Independently examined and qualified by underwriters laboratories to fulfill ANSI Z87. 1+ and CSA Z94. 3 expectations. Bifocal security eyewear that comes in the unique, but value-helpful, Starlight structure. Extremely light-weight less than an ounce creating it simple to don all day, each working day. Obvious in/out mirrored lenses mirror some shiny light-weight while making it possible for a reasonable total of light-weight by way of the lens. Gateway Basic safety lenses feature an anti-scratch coating for more toughness and block 99. 9 p.c of UV-A, UV-B and UV-C mild, up to 380 nm. Universal style that men and ladies really like.

Bundle Dimensions‏:‎5.7 x 2.3 x 1.1 inches .35 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎46MM15

Department‏:‎Safety Glasses

Date 1st Available‏:‎February 7, 2013

Manufacturer‏:‎Gateway Protection, Inc

ASIN‏:‎B00FA4KXEY

Nation of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

Domestic Shipping:Item can be delivered inside of U.S.Worldwide Transport:This product can be transported to decide on nations outside the house of the U.S. Study More

Characteristics great design as the original StarLite, with created-in bifocal magnification

Ultra light-weight significantly less than an ounce building it uncomplicated to put on all working day, every working day

Deep, common-fit temples provide facet defense equivalent to that of eyewear with substantial facet shields

Independently analyzed and accredited by Underwriters Laboratories to meet ANSI Z87.1+ and CSA Z94.3 benchmarks

Suitable for indoor and common purpose applications

The glasses have a magnification in bi-focal form. The Complete Lens is not maginified.

So you had known what is the best 1.5 diopter safety glasses in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.