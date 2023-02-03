Top 10 Best 1/16 vinyl coated wire rope for pool cover Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Polypropylene Flag Line

Ram-Pro offers an all-purpose durable and lightweight diamond braid polypropylene flag line rope that measures 80 feet long. It is considered to be a must-have item for every home, farm, car, truck, marine, canoe, well, flagpole, backpack, & gear collection. A heavy duty product which is made up of tough polypropylene. It also has the capability of withstanding all weather, along with great resistance to chemical exposures such as petroleum.

Numerous Applications

It can be applied to multiple scenarios such as hanging flagpole halyards, tying boats to dock, mooring and anchor lines, tie down truck cargo, pulling water out of your well with a bucket, swinging, climbing, art and decorative knotwork crafts, drying lines of laundry clothes, deck/dock railings, water and snow skiing, crowd control, golf courses, pool safety, electrical line underground pulling and playing jump rope.

Multiple Benefits

Our polypropylene rope is especially treated to resist sun damaging effects. Despite the fact that the exposure to water can weaken the strength of polypropylene, this effect is so slight that polypropylene is still commonly used for mooring lines & anchor lines. Moreover, this rope is a great choice for any tie-down because of its zero loss of strength even when wet, low stretch, & sustenance. The all-around durability of the rope makes it useful for any job in any situation.

High End Specification

The diamond braid is constructed from a polypropylene core surrounded by a braided soft polypropylene cover where each alternate loop is twisted in the opposite direction which results in a 100% rope with high strength and good shock absorption characteristics. This torsion-balanced construction prevents heckling & maintains dimensional stability. This braid is a high strength rope that has a smooth soft feel making for easy handling & eye splicing. These high-end specifications make it a top-notch product in the marketplace.

About Ram-Pro 80’ White Diamond Braid Polypropylene splice-able All Purpose Flagline Rope

Diameter 1/4″ x 80 feet long.

Rope length great for Flagpoles up to 35’

Linear Density lbs. /100′ 1.6

New Rope Tensile Strength 2,200 lbs. (New Rope Tensile Strengths are based on tests of new and unused rope of standard construction in accordance with Cordage Institute Standard Test Methods.)

Working Load Limit 440 lbs.

(In accordance with Cordage Institute Standard Test Methods, Working Load Limits (WLL) are for rope in good condition, with appropriate splices, in non-critical applications, and under normal service conditions. As a general rule, Working Loads Limits are 10%-15% of new rope tensile strengths.)

Heavy duty construction

to withstand weather damage, Superior abrasion resistance, No loss of strength when wet.

A few uses for this rope may include:

Tie, Pull, Swing, Climb and Knot. Winches, Dock rigging, Blocking, Flagpole lanyards, Tent guide lines, Clothes lines, Craft/general purpose Tie Down, Boat dock and Mooring lines, Horse halters and reins, Dog Leashes, Art and decorative, Scout knot tying construction, Awning Tie Downs, Ropes Course Construction, Anchor lines, Hammock, Swings, Deck/Dock railings, Golf courses, Crowd control, Water and Snow Ski Ropes, Pool safety & decoration Rope, Decorative Knot Work, Guy Rope, Pet toys, Extremely Long Lasting Synthetic Cabling, Truck cargo Tie down, Electrical Underground Pulling Line, Guy Lines pulling, Halyards, Slings , Knot Tying Classes, Equine Use, Exercise Rope (battle rope, undulation), or simple household applications.

There’s not a general use for rope where braid Polypropylene won’t fit the bill.

You have found your source for the highest quality pulling rope, Go ahead and give me a pull!

Great to use as a lightweight, high-quality, feel fast jump rope for pre-cardio, crossfit, boxing mma or wrestling worm up. Get ready to rock a super-fast rope routine. Marvel at the smooth, effortless rotation of the cable. Results Weight loss, Cardiovascular & lymphatic health, Muscle tone, Full body workout, Variety of routines & tricks to master, Great for travel or when you lack access to a gym, Burn lots of calories in little time. Have in your hands a rope designed for intense workouts.