The next time you are looking to own the best vacuum, then consider getting yourself a top performance model such as the Shark Rocket PowerHead model. This is because the model is really good when it comes to functionality.

It is able to work great so that it can deliver on some performance that you have always wanted. You will always be in a position to work with it when it comes to cleaning the dirt on various surfaces.

So, what are some of the best features of the vacuum? If you are hoping to get this model, then this review should help you learn more about the overall performance you can get with the model.

Shark Rocket PowerHead Review

Suction Power

When it comes to a good working vacuum, then you need a model that can deliver on some good performance features. Like for this model, you get that it is able to deliver on fast and effective cleaning thanks to having impressive suction power. As a result, it should definitely be good when it comes to cleaning the various surfaces with ease.

The model also comes with the “Never Loses Suction” technology. This is great for making sure that you get to end up with a model that works great and also deliver on some quality performance. It will be in a position to maintain its suction power for over a long time.

The model does come with a single cyclone power design. This helps with pulling the dirt from the various surfaces. It also helps to keep the filters from clogging. As a result, you get that the suction power remains consistent over time.

You will also have the option of using either LO or HI setting. These settings control the working of the brushroll. Depending on the surface you have to clean, the setting is likely to vary. Pick the LO setting if you are looking to clean the hard floors or area rugs. On the other hand, the HI setting comes in handy to clean carpets, especially those that need a deep clean.

Input Power

The input power is always going to play an important role when it comes to the functionality of a vacuum. As a result, we get to see that this model does come with a decent power for a stick vacuum. The consumption is 600 watts which makes it also good when it comes to generating enough suction power.

People also find the model being good in terms of it being energy efficient. It does not have to use a lot of power when it comes to delivering on its best suction power.

Dust Capacity

With vacuuming, you are always going to collect a lot of dust. It is the reason you would want to get a model that can hold the dust with ease. You will get that the model on overall is compact, but it does have a decent dust capacity. This is because the model has a 0.20 gallon dust bin. You will always like the fact that the dust bin is easy to use. You can always take it out and clean with ease.

There is an indicator on the bin that lets you know the level of the dirt. When it reaches the max line, then you have to empty it. You get that the model will be able to release the dust cup with ease by just pressing down on the dust cup release good pedal. With the cup out, you can empty its contents in a garbage can.

Once you are done with emptying the dust cup, just pop it in back to its place and you should be good to starting vacuuming again. It gives off a clicking sound one it is in position.

Filtration System

For any top performance vacuum, you can always expect it to come with a good filtration system. As a result, you get to love what this model has to offer. It does come with a dual filter system that helps with the process. You will get that this model is able to minimize the amount of harmful fine dust that might be blown back into the air. This fine dust often can trigger allergies. To help prevent that, the model keeps a lid on it.

You are also going to like the model for having the best in terms of filter use. This is because you can easily wash the filters once they get dirty. As you can see, you get to save money on buying replacement filters. This is something great that drives many people to get the model right now.

With the filters clean, you can always expect them to work great so that they can deliver on some good performance all the time.

The Warranty

It is amazing how you will get up to five years in terms of the warranty. This is a long period of protection that comes with the model. You might not always get a similar warranty period with the other models on the market. You are definitely going to have a good time when it comes to enjoying the overall vacuuming experience knowing that you are covered with this kind of warranty.

Accessories

The brand is generally focused on making sure that you have a great time when it comes to using your model on overall. It is the reason you might want to get this model right now as it does come with an extra hard floor brush roll as an accessory. It is unfortunate that the model does not have many other accessories such as the crevice too. Nevertheless, the model should be able to live up to your cleaning expectations.

Usability

Another thing you are going to like about the model should be the ease of use. The process starts at assembling it. For many people, they always find it possible to get the model up and running in no time. You should not have much trouble assembling a few parts here and there. Sometimes you will not even have to refer to the instructions.

You are definitely going to love the swivel steering that comes with it. As a result of this feature, you will be in a position to easily maneuver the model into position just as you want. It will be easy for you to easily clean in various areas as compared to the models that do not have this kind of steering.

Another thing you are going to like about the model should be its reach. Since it comes with a telescoping want, you will be in a position to have a good time when it comes to cleaning. It will be able to deal with any dirt that might be around. You can be sure it will be great to own such a model right now.

Additional Special Features

The model does come with the following additional features that should make it great when it comes to using it.

Brushroll garage which makes it possible for storing of the brushroll. You will not have to work hard to put it away as compared to the other models that might have a hard to use mechanism.

The model does come with a pop-up dust cup. This kind of dust cup is really good when it comes to accessing it. It is also easy when you have to pop it right back in. As a result, you are always going to have a good time when it comes to owning one right now.

The model also comes with a suction release button. You will get it located on the vacuum floor nozzle. On overall, you are going to have an easy time decreasing the suction depending on where you are cleaning.

Cleaning Performance

We always have to look at the cleaning capability of a model. The model does come with a combination of strong suction and soft bristled brush. This makes it good when it comes to picking up the dirt and dust with so much ease. You can be sure that the model will be good for the bare floors. That being said, it might have a bit of a struggle picking up the dirt in the hidden deep crevices.

Another thing you will like about the model should be that it can easily clean the carpets. For many people, this is something they want as the model really excels at it. You should have no trouble cleaning the embedded dirt that might be in your carpet.

The model is also good when it comes to pet hair removal. It is able to clean out the dirt at all times as compared to the other models on the market. It is also worth noting that this model is strictly a floor cleaner. This is because it does not have the attachments that can make it good for cleaning the upholstery.

Pros

It is a lightweight model that should work great

Cons

It lacks HEPA filtration

Conclusion

From the above features, you get to see that the model does come with some good features that make it the best. You will be in a position to easily enjoy using the model as from today since it will keep working great for longer. This is majorly because it does not lose suction power even if you continue using it all the time. You should find it being great as compared to some models on the market.