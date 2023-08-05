If you are looking to have some good time working on cleaning the house, then you should definitely make a point of owning the Shark Rotator NV752 powered lift away vacuum.

It is one of the best that you can buy right now and will always deliver on some good performance. Coming from a top brand, we can always expect it to live up to the price.

This model on overall has received a number of positive reviews making it one of the best on the market. So, why is it so popular? We get to look at some of the features that make it one of the best models on the market.

Shark Rotator NV752 Powered Lift Away Review

Design

First of all, we have to look at the kind of design you get with the model. It does come with an average size which should be good for portability and also storage once you are done with the cleaning. You also get that the model weighs 15.4 pounds, making it good also for portability. It might not be the lightest in its class, but it does give you some good portability in the end.

The design further extends to the colors. You can choose from two colors including Bordeaux and Plasma blue. These two should be find for anyone who wants to get the model working and looking great. It is also appealing that you get the model having a very light and detachable canister. This is one of the best models you can get on the market right now that will still deliver some good performance.

The controls are also easy to reach while using the model. As a result, you should be in a position to easily adapt to using the model right now. There is no doubt you will have a great time working with it.

Usability

Many users see this model as being performance driven. From its design to the actual working, you will see that the model is really good in terms of performance and looks. You get that it does come with high suction strength. This is great for making sure that you can easily pull the dirt off the surfaces. For its price, the model should really deliver on some good performance to make it the best.

Thanks to its design, you get that the model comes with a dynamic swivel steering. This should make the usability of this model to be quite good. It will be able to deliver on some good performance, such as steering the vacuum to the exact spots without straining the wrist. There is no doubt you are always going to have a great time owning the model right now for cleaning.

Another aspect of usability is that the model comes with a lift-away mode. This is great as it will make sure that you end up with some good performance when it comes to cleaning furniture, ceiling, closets and a lot more. It is something you should enjoy owning right now.

Mini-motorized brush

Another thing that stands out for the model should be the mini-motorized brush. Having the brush comes in handy for those looking to get a model that can remove the dirt with ease. For many, they find the model working great for the pet hair cases. You can easily remove the pet hair from the furniture with ease.

Any user will also find the brush being great when it comes to agitating the dirt that might be found on the surface. You should definitely have an easy time when it comes to removing the dirt that might be embedded into the surfaces.

LED Headlights

There is no doubt that many people would love to get a model that has a modern touch. Talking of modernism, you get that this model comes with LED lights. These lights are crucial when it comes to lighting up your way so that you can navigate around picking up the dust. As a result, you can push the vacuum under the seats to collect the first and see whether the area is well cleaned.

The LED lighting is not unique to this model, but what is for sure is that this model does come with some of the brightest LED. Since it is corded, you never have to worry about the LEDs using up your battery power. With good lighting, then you will always enjoy having the best visibility while working.

HEPA Filters

We live in a world where we always have to take care of our health. This is the reason you find this model coming with some impressive HEPA filters. You will always have an easy time using the model and make sure to protect yourself. If you are always attacked by allergens that might lead to asthma in the dust, no worries as the HEPA filters traps all the dust.

Since the dust will get trapped, you should have a good time using the model today. It will always give you some good performance that will keep you having the proper safety while cleaning. Its sealed technology is among the latest that will always provide the performance you have always wanted.

Ease of Controlling

The model is really good when it comes to using and controlling. One of the top features that stand out for the model should be the fingertip control system. With the panel located close to your fingertips, you will always find it easy to execute several commands in a snap.

You can also find it easier to take the model to various locations where it is needed to clean thanks to its steering system. It is one of the best ways to spend your money on a vacuum.

Powerful Suction

If you are going to buy the best vacuum, then you definitely need a model that can deliver on some good suction power. It is amazing when you compare the suction power of this model to the others in its category. You are going to find that this model does come with some good suction power that makes it better. It is estimated to work at 270AW, which is better in every way. You also get different modes with different suction power. This makes the model good in terms of versatility.

Dust Storage

Another thing you are going to like about the model should be the kind of dust storage you get. The manufacturer offers you a whopping 0.825 gallons of storage space for this model. You will find out that such a size is larger than what you get in most upright models on the market right now. You can be sure to enjoy using it today when it comes to owning it right now.

As a result of having more storage, you will have an easy time working with the model today. This is because it will not require you to keep emptying it all the time.

Three modes into one

Versatility is always going to be important when it comes to picking a top performance vacuum. To make it versatile, it is made to be a 3-in-1 unit. This is because you can use it as a potent vacuum, a powered lift away unit, and also as a canister cleaner. These are some of the things that make the model to be versatile when it comes to cleaning your home.

The model is going to be good when it comes to picking the mode that you want for cleaning. Check out the manual to learn more on how to set up the different types of modes.

Cord length

The cord length is always important for any vacuum cleaner with a power cord. Having a longer power cord always means you have an easy time reaching the different parts of a room without necessarily requiring a power cord extension. For this model, it does come with a 20-foot power cord. You should always have an easy time using it as it delivers on enough power cord length for versatility.

Pros

Comes with HEPA filtration

Comes with HEPA filtration Bright LED lights for you to hunt down dirt

Bright LED lights for you to hunt down dirt Large dirt capacity

Large dirt capacity Comes with impressive power

Comes with impressive power It is easy to operate on overall

Cons

Some might feel that it is heavy

Cleaning Performance

We definitely have to understand more on its cleaning performance. First of all, testing the model on bare floor shows that it can really deliver on some good performance. It is able to clean up the surfaces with ease. Make sure you are using the main floor tool or the hard-floor genie attachment that has the microfiber pad. In the end, you will always end up with a clean surface.

The microfiber pad is washable, so you can always have it washed once it gets dirty from cleaning the surfaces.

The model is also good when it comes to carpet performance. It will be able to help with removing the dirt embedded deep into the carpet. This is all possible thanks to having the main motorized tool. It does come with stiff bristles that should make digging into the carpet for dirt easier. In the end, you get a clean carpet than when you found it.

The model is also good when it comes to cleaning upholstery. It is able to deal with the dirt and also pet hair. Not more worrying that your guests will see pet hair when they check out your seats. With its attachments, you can always experience better cleaning performance.

Also see: Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV352 Review

Host of Accessories

It is always great when you can end up with a model that comes with a number of accessories and attachments. This is because the various tools will come in handy when it comes to handling the different surfaces such as wood floors, carpets, and also upholstery.

For this unit, it does come with all the important accessories that you can use for cleaning your home. You will find it coming with a hard floor genie, canister caddy, motorized tool, dusting genie, dusting brush, pet upholstery tool, and the accessory bag.

Filter Cleanup and Maintenance

You will also want to take good care of the vacuum, so that it can keep working great. The model does come with two filters that help with cleaning up the home. These filters include the post motor HEPA filter and the main filter. You have to make sure that these filters remain in good working conditions at all times. You will definitely have a good time working with model right now.

Conclusion

There is no doubt you can see that the model is really good value for the money. It will be able to deliver on some good performance that makes it stand out from the rest of the pack. You will be in a position to also get some VIP warranty that keeps you having a worry free use of the model. In the end, you get a model that will help you clean your house or office even better.