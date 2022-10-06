Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner Review

Are you tired of your carpet getting dirty all the time? Do you need a rest from scrubbing off your carpet that takes a lot of your energy?
Well, no more worries because we’ve got you covered now.
Here, we are going to introduce you to one fantastic product that will do the job for you! It is the Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner.
The Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner will remove the dirt, and stains from your carpet, leaving it looking as new as freshly bought.
So, to know more about what the product has to offer, read on.
Highlighted Features
There is an array of different features that increase the comfort level for you. These include:
- Design
Starting with the design, the Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner comes in a nice color of red with a mix of gray.
Furthermore, this carpet cleaner does not weigh a lot, so you can easily carry it around the house and down the stairs. Also, moving it around the carpet becomes more comfortable.
That is not all…
This cleaner also has portability features and has a compact design. The machine has a collapsible handle, which makes it easier to fit in smaller spaces. Hence, it will not consume a lot of your space.
The carpet cleaner is constructed with some high-quality materials. Therefore, you do not have to worry about its quality, or it’s breaking off anytime soon.
In addition, a large wheel at both the sides of this carpet cleaner makes it easier to move the machine down the stairs or around the house.
- Strength
This carpet cleaner is made with two times the strength of that of an ordinary machine. Thus, it means that you can experience superior cleaning.
- Boost Spray Feature
The amazing machine comes with a super boost spray that helps in removing stains that are tough on your carpet.
The interesting part is that you can adjust the working of this spray according to the texture of your carpet. Hence, the carpet stays safe while the stains are removed.
Now, the dusty areas of your carpets can be cleaned efficiently.
- Suction Force
In order to pull the dirt from deep inside the carpet, this carpet cleaner comes with a suction force that is 75% more powerful than any other upright machines.
As a result, no dust will reside inside the carpet, no matter how thick it is. This is because, with this amount of force, the machine can pull out even the tiniest of the dust particles.
And your carpet stays fresh too!
- Dual Cross Action Brushes
Another amazing feature that contributes to the perfect working of this carpet cleaner is the dual cross action brushes.
The Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner features two brushes at the bottom part of the machine that work simultaneously.
These cross action brushes are able to clean your carpet from both the sides in just one go. Every thread, every fiber of the carpet gets cleaned, therefore, consuming lesser time. Plus, these brushes are super easy to clean.
- Efficient Cleaning
Are you fed up of those foul smells and stains caused by your pets?
This product will help you get rid of that. This carpet cleaner from Rug Doctor will prevent bad smells from getting around in your house by efficiently removing it from the source; your carpet.
Moreover, its advanced cleaning technology will help in kicking out all those stains from your carpet, thus enhancing the overall look.
In addition, this product offers a pro-enzymatic formula. This acts tough on the stains and removes them from every fiber of the carpet.
Another great part about this cleaner is that it will move itself when you press the ‘Soap and Scrub’ button. This means that you do not have to manually pull or push the machine, therefore saving your efforts.
So, while the machine does its magic, you can go around doing your own chores. Such reliable cleaning makes it one of the best household carpet cleaners.
- Large Tank
Coming in with a large sized tank, this cleaner has the capacity to hold enough water and the carpet cleaner solution. With this, you do not have to refill the tank, again and again, saving you valuable time.
Thus, the company has made sure to add another feature for your comfort.
And, no, do not worry about the cleaning!
This tank is not very difficult to clean. It just takes just a few minutes of washing, and it will be ready for the next task.
Also, to separate between the dirty and clean water, there are two tanks specified for each.
Not satisfied with the running of a certain part or the overall carpet cleaner?
No issues!
The Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner consists of a 2-year warranty period. So, as long as it is within this timespan, you can get the machine repaired without spending an issue.
Other Products In The Package
For the initial time when you buy this carpet cleaner, you will get a Rug Doctor carpet cleaner solution free with it for a trial. So, you can fill it in the tank, and the machine will do the rest for you.
Pros And Cons
Pros
- Dual cross action brushes for deeper cleaning.
- Comes with a 2-year long warranty.
- Moves automatically upon choosing the soap and scrub option.
- Gets your carpet rid of bad pet odors and stains.
- Consists of a pro-enzymatic formula that goes tough on stains.
- Boost spray feature lets you customize according to your carpet texture.
- It is made with twice the strength for sturdy working.
- Up to 75% more powerful suction force to pull out the dirt.
- Is lightweight.
- Easy to carry.
Cons
- Some parts may be difficult to clean.
- The tank might leak.
- The tool button may not function properly.
- The upholstery attachment may not be sturdy.
Let’s see how this Rug Doctor model compares to other models from competitors.
BISSELL DeepClean Premier Pet Carpet Cleaner, 17N4
This Bissell model has the following specifications which make it stand out from the unit we just reviewed.
- Removes foul odor and stains caused by pets from your carpet.
- Comes with a heatwave technology that balances the temperature of the water throughout cleaning.
- Has 12 rows of rotating brushes to do a thorough clean.
- Surround suction feature to help dry the carpet quicker.
- EdgeSweep brush added to clean around the baseboards.
Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine, 86T3
You can decide which unit is better by knowing the following specifications of the Bissell 86T3
- Comes with an extra-large dirt lifter that pulls out dirt from deep within the carpet.
- Heavy-duty suction force reduces the total drying time for the carpet.
- Has two large tanks so that you do not have to fill them again and again.
- Consist of a long power cord so that it can be extended to great distances.
- Has a 5-year warranty.
BISSELL DeepClean Pet Carpet Cleaner and Shampooer, 36Z9
The Bissell 36Z9 has the following functionalities that make it different from the Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner. You can compare the functionalities of the two to determine which one is better.
- To remove stains from a particular area, a unique cleanshot trigger is there that directs the formula towards the stain.
- Comes with a stain trapper that contains the waste of pets.
- Includes a heatwave technology that maintains the temperature of the water during cleaning.
- Has dual power brushes featuring 12 cleaning rows that attract the dirt from the carpet.
- Has a powerful suction that refreshes the look of your carpet by pulling away all the dirt.
BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Full Size Upright Carpet Cleaner, 1548F
The ProHeat 2X has the following pros, which make it different from our Rug Doctor model.
- Provides a professional level of cleaning.
- Comes with 12 cleaning rows to produce efficient cleaning in max clean mode.
- Takes lesser time to dry out the carpet with express clean mode.
- Has a lightweight, lesser than 18 pounds, so it is easier to carry around.
- Contains a pet spot cleaning tool that removes pet stain from your carpet.
Now that you have gained all the necessary knowledge about the Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner, you are all geared up to make the right pick.
Remember to read our review carefully in order to know about all that the product has to offer or some of the not-so-good parts of this product.
In the end, we hope you got what you’re looking for.