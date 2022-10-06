Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner Review

Are you tired of your carpet getting dirty all the time? Do you need a rest from scrubbing off your carpet that takes a lot of your energy?

Well, no more worries because we’ve got you covered now.

Here, we are going to introduce you to one fantastic product that will do the job for you! It is the Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner.

The Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner will remove the dirt, and stains from your carpet, leaving it looking as new as freshly bought.

So, to know more about what the product has to offer, read on.

There is an array of different features that increase the comfort level for you. These include:

Design

Starting with the design, the Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner comes in a nice color of red with a mix of gray.

Furthermore, this carpet cleaner does not weigh a lot, so you can easily carry it around the house and down the stairs. Also, moving it around the carpet becomes more comfortable.

That is not all…

This cleaner also has portability features and has a compact design. The machine has a collapsible handle, which makes it easier to fit in smaller spaces. Hence, it will not consume a lot of your space.

The carpet cleaner is constructed with some high-quality materials. Therefore, you do not have to worry about its quality, or it’s breaking off anytime soon.

In addition, a large wheel at both the sides of this carpet cleaner makes it easier to move the machine down the stairs or around the house.

Strength

This carpet cleaner is made with two times the strength of that of an ordinary machine. Thus, it means that you can experience superior cleaning.

Boost Spray Feature

The amazing machine comes with a super boost spray that helps in removing stains that are tough on your carpet.

The interesting part is that you can adjust the working of this spray according to the texture of your carpet. Hence, the carpet stays safe while the stains are removed.

Now, the dusty areas of your carpets can be cleaned efficiently.

Suction Force

In order to pull the dirt from deep inside the carpet, this carpet cleaner comes with a suction force that is 75% more powerful than any other upright machines.

As a result, no dust will reside inside the carpet, no matter how thick it is. This is because, with this amount of force, the machine can pull out even the tiniest of the dust particles.

And your carpet stays fresh too!

Dual Cross Action Brushes

Another amazing feature that contributes to the perfect working of this carpet cleaner is the dual cross action brushes.

The Rug Doctor Deep Carpet Cleaner features two brushes at the bottom part of the machine that work simultaneously.

These cross action brushes are able to clean your carpet from both the sides in just one go. Every thread, every fiber of the carpet gets cleaned, therefore, consuming lesser time. Plus, these brushes are super easy to clean.

Efficient Cleaning

Are you fed up of those foul smells and stains caused by your pets?

This product will help you get rid of that. This carpet cleaner from Rug Doctor will prevent bad smells from getting around in your house by efficiently removing it from the source; your carpet.

Moreover, its advanced cleaning technology will help in kicking out all those stains from your carpet, thus enhancing the overall look.

In addition, this product offers a pro-enzymatic formula. This acts tough on the stains and removes them from every fiber of the carpet.

Another great part about this cleaner is that it will move itself when you press the ‘Soap and Scrub’ button. This means that you do not have to manually pull or push the machine, therefore saving your efforts.

So, while the machine does its magic, you can go around doing your own chores. Such reliable cleaning makes it one of the best household carpet cleaners.

Large Tank

Coming in with a large sized tank, this cleaner has the capacity to hold enough water and the carpet cleaner solution. With this, you do not have to refill the tank, again and again, saving you valuable time.

Thus, the company has made sure to add another feature for your comfort.

And, no, do not worry about the cleaning!

This tank is not very difficult to clean. It just takes just a few minutes of washing, and it will be ready for the next task.

Also, to separate between the dirty and clean water, there are two tanks specified for each.