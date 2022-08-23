Everything on this planet has a PH value. From the dirt outside to the juice in you fridge. The PH scale is from 0 (acidic) to 14 (basic or alkaline). In the middle of the scale is 7 which is called neutral.

PH of 3 is ten times more acidic than 4. Same as you go up, PH of 4 is ten times more acidic than ph of 5. PH of 3 is 1,000 times more acidic than a PH of 6, and 10,000 times more acidic than 7. As an example say your tablets have a PH value of 3 than they are 10,000 times more acidic than the pool water that we are trying to maintain of 7.2-7.6. Therefore liquid chlorine which at its strongest has a PH value of 13 which is 1,000,000 times more basic/ alkaline than the pool water.

Your pool surface has an effect on the PH value of your pool. Pools made of Quartz, Dimond bright, Marsite and exposed aggrate are considered to be basic or alkaline. This means that the PH value will usually increase. Pools made of fiberglass, fibertech, vinyl and painted pools will usually hold steady/ around the same of course if you add something like chlorine then the PH value will change.

If your pools PH value is too low then it could cause etching to the surface. If your PH is to high then it could cause scaling of the surface and or cloudy water. No one wants that.

Trichlor tablets PH around 3

Liquid chlorine PH around 13

Sodium Bicarbonate PH around 13

Muratic Acid PH around 0

Your pools PH values will change in chemicals based on concentration and brand. I have seen some liquid chlorine with a PH value of 10 and i have see some with a PH of 13, which would be the stronger of concentrated chlorine. All my PH values are averages, each company may have a slightly higher or lower PH value for there chemicals.

Your pools PH will always be changing. why? Well buy using it our skin and oil from are body will slightly change it, the more use the more of a change. If your pool sees more dirt and debris like leaves, twigs, ect then that will also change your pools PH value, most leaves have a PH value of 7.0 ppm to 4.0 ppm. Here is a good link to check out a research paper.