When you know the basics then its time to make a monthly pool plan. A Pool Plan as i call it is nice to have and go by. That way you will know what you have to do each and every week. Before I brush my pool I like to net the top water surface of big debris and then the same for the bottom, because I don’t like brushing around leaves and debris. This is how I would recommend having your pool plan.

First week of the month

Turn pool on if not already. Test all 5 chemicals. Add chemicals if needed. Brush and net the pool. Clean the filter.

Second week

Turn pool on if not already. Test chlorine, ph, and alkalinity. Add chemicals if needed. Shock pool. I recommend shocking once a month but adding a bag or cap full depending on what size/container you bought of Yellow Stuff, and a gallon on liquid chlorine. Brush and net the pool.

Third week

Turn pool on if not already. Test chlorine, ph, and alkalinity. Add chemicals if needed. Brush and net the pool. Clean the filter

Fourth week

Turn pool on if not already. Test chlorine, ph, and alkalinity. Add chemicals if needed. Brush and net the pool.

If it is a month where there is five Mondays and you clean your pool on Mondays then just treat it like a normal week.

You can pick and choose when you vacuum. If you start to brush your pool and see a moderate amount of dirt kick up (your preference) then stop what you are doing and hook up your vacuum, after you vacuum then you can go ahead and brush the pool. Dont think that because you vacuumed then you dont have to brush your pool. brushing is the most important step. Brush every inch of every pool, every week.

Note; after adding chemicals or shocking your pool you should stay out for 90 minutes. Some bags of non chlorine shock will let you swim 15 minutes after adding, which is nice if people want to swim but you still need to treat the pool. Less down time equals more swim time. Remember this is your own pool plan, make it to your preference and what would make you life easier because we all hate getting mad and or wasting are time. If say after a month or two you want to change around your pool plan, that’s fine because now you know the basics and can adapt it to your schedule.