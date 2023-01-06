Lasko 751320 Ceramic Tower Heater Review

People have many home heating needs, and for that, a space heater is a great requirement. It comes in all different sizes and are suitable to use in various settings.

Space heaters are not only good for comfort, but you can save a lot of money on bills too. Moreover, they are handy, so they are ideal for smaller areas to larger rooms.

Their design is such that they take a few inches of the floor. For this reason, they are very suitable for smaller rooms.

Nevertheless, anything that can catch flame shall be kept at least three feet away from the heater. Due to the heater’s low running costs, the Lasko 751320 is not considered the most energy providing space heater. Yet, it has got good energy rating.

Features Of Lasko 751320

Lasko 751320 comes with a remote control, and consumers will love it because of its reliable performance and resourcefulness.

As this device is not as expensive as 755320, couple of features are missing that are available with the more expensive ones.

The main feature that is missing from 751320 is the digital display. Moreover, its design is also a bit different. Also, because of its size, it will be able to heat rooms of medium size.

In order to find the right heater, you will have to look into many different things according to your needs and requirements.

There are different kinds of heaters available in the market with a variety of features and designs. Some are ideal for small spaces while some are not so great for such spaces.

Here are the features and specs of Lasko 751320 Ceramic Tower Heater which you should look into before purchasing.

50 kW maximum heat power.

Watts 1500 Heat Setting High and low Timer 1-7 hours Remote Available Display LED

</p> <h2>Running The Heater</h2> <p> When running the heater, it does not produce a red hot glow on the heating element. In fact, a plastic grille protect the heating element. As a result, you will not be able to come in contact with it. However, the plastic grille gets a bit warm because of the heat produced. But you should note that it doesn’t cause any kind of burn.

</p> <h2>Pros And Cons</h2> <p> Pros As mentioned earlier, the Lasko 751320 has settings of the low and high heat as well as settings of auto thermostat control. Additionally, it contains 7-hour timer programmable thermostat. You can control this by a remote control. Alternatively, you can use the buttons on the unit to change the settings manually. As soon as the heater switches on, it starts warming the room. It moves hot air around the room efficiently because of the oscillation settings. It doesn’t make a sound and is very quiet while working. When the temperature goes 2 degrees above the set value, the heater stops heating. Similarly, when the temperature drops below 1 degree, it turns back on. The heater is very handy as it has a carry handle and its weight is only 7.2 pounds. It also has a power cord of six feet long, which means you’ll have to keep it near a wall socket. Cons You already know, this Lasko heater is resourceful for smaller areas. It is just as much of a disadvantage as it is a benefit because, for larger areas, it will not be as much suitable. For that, its sister model 755320 will be a better option. You cannot choose a particular temperature for the heater to work on. There are pre-set options of 60/65/70/75/80/85 and Max. You can only choose from these temperatures, and the exact temperature of the max option is now known. Moreover, the heater has no automatic feature of turning it off in case you knock it over. So, it is not too much of a safe model. In addition, when the heater is switches on, it is always on high heat. If the heater is unplugged and then plugged back in or if a power outage is experienced, the heater will have to be turned on manually. As the name indicates, it is only a heater as it does not have the option of fan-only mode. This means it is not suitable to use during the warm season for only the circulation of air. Also, if you are using the remote control, you will have to be directly in the line of heater’s sight as it uses the infrared light and not the radio frequency. It does not have a metal grill but a plastic one. So, initially, during the first 20-30 hours of using the heater, there is a bad smell coming out of the unit. Electric heating element is present in all space heaters to provide heat. With radiant space heaters, there is a heater casing covering the heating element. This can become warm during use, but it is not that harmful as it will not burn anything if it comes in contact with the heater.

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> In a nutshell, Lasko 751320 is a great heating device that comes with a remote control and is very suitable for smaller areas. It is user-friendly and provides a good level of comforting heat. As the device is easy to carry, you can move it around the house and have it function with no issues. There is also no danger of getting burnt by it. Moreover, this device is fully assembled and is very easy to use. So, the buyer can use it instantly without caring about too many precautionary measures. Overall, if you need a heater for odd situations where the room size is not that spacious, this heater should be your best option. You will be amazed by how easy to use this device is and how convenient it can be!