For those who might have taken the time to check out the Kohler brand, then you could have noticed that it comes with the best in terms of performance. You can always be sure to end up with a model that delivers on great performance and keeps you having a good time using it.

The Santa Rose model in this case comes in 7 beautiful and elegant colors. You should definitely have a good time choosing the color that works for you.

It is not just about the colors as the toilet does come with many other features. That is what we get to look at in this guide today.

KOHLER Santa Rosa Review

Powerful Flushing System

First of all, we have to look at what you can expect with the flushing system. Even a model comes with the sleek design and beautiful lines, if the flushing system is not good, then it cannot deliver on the best performance that the users want. Luckily for this model, it does come with a very powerful flushing system. It is just about being powerful, but also water efficient.

The model uses 1.28 gallons per flush. This is something great considering that many other toilets out there cannot live up to such expectations. As a result, you will get to save a lot of water in the process. Even if it uses less water, the flushing mechanism always leaves you with a clean bowl. It is always about the mechanism and not using a lot of water.

Its powerful flush also works great thanks to having a fully glazed trapway. This helps to clean the toilet thoroughly with a single flush. It also helps with preventing any cases of clogging.

Design and Ergonomics

Another thing we have to check out should be the unique design and ergonomics that come from the model. The manufacturer did take the time to ensure the user gets to experience a good design. Look at it, you can see that its unique design will give your bathroom that beautiful and glossy appearance. There is no doubt you would love having a model that complements the bathroom looks.

In addition to looking good, the model comes with an elongated seat. Having the elongated seat makes it good for comfort as compared to the round models. You can be sure to enjoy using it each time. Another thing is that it also comes with a design that allows for quick cleaning. You never have to deal with milder, mold, or smell when it comes to using this toilet.

The model also comes with a trip lever and a shiny surface that should easily match up to your existing bathroom décor.

Consumption

For any person who is looking to save some water in the process would definitely look at the consumption of a toilet. We are happy to report that this model will only consume 1.28 gallons per flush. This means that you get to spend a lot less when it comes to cleaning the toilet. Having a smart flushing mechanism and low water consumptions makes it one of the best on the market.

As a result of its low consumption, you will get that the model is EPA Water Sense certified. This means that you never have to worry about the high water bills as it uses relatively low water consumption.

Installation

When it comes to the installation, there is no doubt you would want to end up with a model that offers ease of installation. Well, you are in luck when it comes to working with this model. The manufacturer designed it to be a single unit. As a result, the model is generally easier to install in the bathroom.

Another good thing is that the model comes with an instruction manual that should guide you on how to install it. You can always follow it to easily install the bolts, nuts, and fixing of the toilet. For those who have tried it, they just needed some basic DIY skills to get things done.

You can always hire a plumber if that is what you feel is comfortable with you.

Ease of Cleaning

We always want to end up with a clean toilet at all times. You will feel comfortable using a clean toilet as you can be sure it will not lead to infections. For this model, the design and flushing system make it so easy to clean. First of all, the flushing system comes with the AquaPiston technology. The technology will force the water into the bowl at a high pressure to easily clean the waste material.

The model also comes with smooth and round corners for the exterior. This eliminates the surfaces for bacterial and mildew growth. As a result, you will have a toilet that remains clean always.

Pros It is ADA compliant

It is ADA compliant It has a powerful flushing system

It has a powerful flushing system Boasts of having an EPA Water Sense Certification

Boasts of having an EPA Water Sense Certification Looks great in the bathroom Cons The lid is thin and thus feels flimsy

Conclusion

When you are looking to get a top performance toilet, you can always consider the Kohler Santa Rosa model. As you can see from the various features mentioned above, the model is really good in terms of its performance. It will live up to the various performance specifications as stated above. This is definitely a model you will love as it delivers on some good performance to make the users enjoy it even further.