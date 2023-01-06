Kendal MS0810M All In One Bath Massager Review

Don’t you agree that after a long day of standing at work or running around doing errands and taking care of the kids’ nothing feels better than treating your tired, achy feet to a relaxing foot bath?

Having a professional foot bath massager in your home allows you to enjoy a relaxing foot massage comfortably in your home while saving money.

In this review, we will take a closer look at the Kendal MS0810 all in one bath massager review to help you determine if this foot spa bath massager is just right for you.

The Kendal MS0810M is an all-in-one unit that vibrates, heats, and bubbles. The built-in massage rollers help to ease muscle pain and fatigue while the oxygen bubbles massage the legs thus leaving them more relaxed and free from pain.

The Kendal massager is one of the safest massagers available that combines efficiency and quality. It helps to improve metabolism, promote blood circulation, smoothen the meridians, and relieve fatigue. It heats up the water quickly and maintains a constant temperature. Its multiple built-in massage rollers give your feet a relaxing massage.

Salient Features

The Kendal foot massager contains all the features that help you enjoy a complete spa experience and helps treat foot pain in the comfort of your home. Sturdy and durable this spa bath is easy to fill and drain. And that’s not all!

The insulation feature provides protection from overheating while the speed heating technology helps to keep the water warm throughout your massage. Moreover, its professional and elegant design makes it suitable for both men and women. So let’s take a closer look at the salient features of the Kendal MS0810M:

Compact Design

The Kendal MS0810M has a compact design and is designed with anti-splash protection in front of it. This stops the water from spilling while you are moving your feet back and forth on the rollers to massage them.

Although this massager looks very compact, the basin is large enough to accommodate most people even those who wear size 14 shoes.

High-quality Water Heater

This massager has a very efficient water heater. It is constructed with an excellent PTC semiconductor which heats up the water in very little time and keeps it warm thus eliminating the need of adding hot water constantly.

You can also pour warm water directly into the massager and use the heater to keep the water at a temperature that feels comfortable to you. The combination of water and heat movement creates a very relaxing effect. However, the temperature is not adjustable, but you can choose the “vibration and light” mode on the control panel to turn off the heater.

Removable Main Rollers

Another unique feature of the Kendal MS0810M is the removable main rollers. People who have sensitive feet do not typically like the massage the rollers provide as it could be too rough for the soles of their feet.

The Kendal massager is ideal for such people as they can remove the rollers and use the small built-in beads present on the bottom of the basin to relieve the tension in their feet.

These rollers can be easily snapped back on if you or someone else in the house wants to use them. However, these rollers are not motorized; therefore you must provide the movement.

Easy To Use

The Kendal massager is very easy to use. All the controls of this unit are accessible through the rotary dial positioned on the front end of the spa. It has four pre-set programs thus allowing you to use the feature that provides the massage that you want.

The first option turns on all four features, i.e. heat, light, bubbles, and vibration. The second option turns on two features heat and bubbles; the third turn on light and vibration. The fourth option turns off the massager.

These three preset programs help to improve circulation and improve your metabolism while relieving sore and painful leg and foot muscles. It also has two rollers below the water line that rub and knead the entire foot. The high-frequency vibration feature of this massager provides a deep, relaxing massage.

This massager also has built-in heating semi-conductors. They help to heat up the water quickly and keep it at a constant temperature with the help of multiple overheating protections. Moreover, there are holes at the bottom of the unit. Oxygen bubbles shoot up from these holes thus massaging your feet in the process. This helps to alleviate foot pain while energizing your feet.

High Quality Materials

The Kendal foot spa is constructed with high-quality plastic. It is not only heat resistant but is also a durable product thus allowing you to enjoy it for many years. The usual wear and tear do not damage or scratch this foot spa thus giving it a brand new look for a very long time.

Safe

The unique safety features of the Kendal MS0180M make it a very reliable massager. It uses multi-insulation protection that prevents accidents from happening. Moreover in case of overheating the massager will shut itself down thus saving the user from any potential danger.

Some Minor Complaints

Although the Kendal massager is a top-of-the-quality product, it has some drawbacks. Firstly, the basin is not very deep which may lead to water spill while you are using the massager. Therefore, it is recommended that you place a towel under the spa to prevent the floor from getting dirty.

Secondly, there is no drainage hose in this massager thus making it difficult to drain the water. Moreover, some people find the rollers uncomfortable. However, these are removable and can be easily used by people with sensitive feet.