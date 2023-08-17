Kahuna Massage Chair LM6800 Review

Do you have a hectic routine and want some relaxation and stress relief at the end of the day? Then it’s time to get yourself a massage chair!

Massage chairs are the best way to release tension off your muscles and even treat serious pains and soreness. They are a one-time investment and are way more convenient than visiting doctors and taking medical drugs.

In the article, we will review one of the most famous massage chairs. The Kahuna massage chair is a renowned and reliable manufacturer in the market.

Let’s take a detailed look at the Kahuna massage chair LM6800’s features.

</p> <h3>Kahuna Massage Chair LM6800 Overview</h3> <p> The LM6800 by Kahuna is a massage recliner packed with versatile features. For this reason, the LM6800 is very popular in the market. You can use the LM6800 as a regular recliner for relaxation purposes. Or you can use it for serious therapeutic purposes as well. The chair is also called the all-in-one full body massager. So, what’s so great about this chair? Let’s have a look.

This massage chair comes with a space-saving technology. Space saving technology means that the chair automatically adjusts while reclining without needing a lot of space. This also allows the chair to blend in well with the rest of your furniture.

So, there’s no more worrying about ruining your interior’s look with this massage chair.

Moreover, the chair is in L-track shape that provides support for your whole body starting from your neck. It can also be reclined to any 3 stages of zero-gravity position. Zero gravity is perfect for those who are looking for pain relief from lower back and feet. It is also much more intense and effective.

The chair weighs 249 pounds and comes fully assembled. The heavy build with all the added features increases the durability of the chair.

One downside we can see is that the weight is quite heavy. This may cause inconvenience, especially if you plan to move the chair around from one spot to another.

The chair has an extendable calf and foot massager, and the footrest is also removable.

This makes the chair suitable for taller people. It also has double layer shoulder air backs.

Specifications

Let’s break down the specifications of the chair

Colors The chair comes in a variety of 2 colors. You choose the color that best matches your interior. In fact, the chair was launched in black color very recently. Scanning & massage technology It comes with a range of features and options. You can recline the chair to 3 different stages of zero gravity with just a push of a button. The chair also has an automatic body scan system. This scans and maps the pressure points in your body. As a result, the chair can precisely and efficiently treat your pains. The auto scan feature also customizes the massage only for you. It also enables the massage to be area-specific so a variety of targeted areas can be treated. These targeted areas include the lower back, upper back, and lower and upper body as well. LM-6800 also features an air cell massage system technology. This makes the massage much more effective and realistic. The chair basically uses air pressure to massage your muscles. It is a much quieter and better massage experience. The advanced air cells massage also improves blood circulation and overall strength of your body. Furthermore, the chair has a 4 roller massage system. Massage rollers are highly effective for spin problems. The 4 roller system will increase the effectiveness of the massage. The roller massage speed and air cell intensity are also adjustable. Massage techniques You can choose from a variety of 5 massage techniques. These techniques include kneading, rolling, and shiatsu. Tapping and a combination of tapping and kneading are also included. There are also 6 pre-installed massage programs to choose from. There is also a special yoga program that stretches your entire body. You are fully allowed to personalize and control your individual massage experience. It comes with a remote and a remote holder for convenience. Check Price On Amazon

Heating element Many massage chairs in the market compromise on the heating element of a massage. However, this massage chair has a heating system for both the lower back and the legs. Heat further increases the effectiveness of a massage. Timer

A 30-minute automatic massage timer is also installed in the chair. The remote control makes a beeping sound when 1 last minute of a massage session is left.

Overall, considering the features, the price of this Kahuna Massage Chair is definitely worth it.

Comparison with the Human Touch “Novo” Full Body Coverage Zero-Gravity

Human Touch is a renowned brand in the market of massage chairs. One of its very prominent products is the Novo full body coverage. Let’s see how it fares in comparison to the Kahuna LM6800

Both of the chairs feature the zero-gravity position. However, the Kahuna Massage chair has 3 stages of zero-gravity that you can choose from.

Adjustable speed and intensity feature are available in both the chairs. However, in the Kahuna massage chair, the intensity can be adjusted between 3 levels. Meanwhile, the Human Touch massage chair only has 1 adjustable intensity level. This can be a plus point for the Kahuna LM-6800 as adjustable settings are very important.

Moreover, the Human Touch chair comes with a variety of extra features including Bluetooth speakers. The Kahuna chair, on the other hand, has few or no such features. The reason for it can also be that the Kahuna chair is more about massage quality.

However, if you are a person who likes to hear music while relaxing, built-in speakers could be of use to you.

Moreover, the Human Touch Novo massage chair has a full body stretch feature. This feature is more or less similar to the yoga stretch feature in the Kahuna massage chair.

The Human Touch chair is also slightly heavier than the Kahuna massage chair. It is also not suitable for you if you want a chair that blends in well with your furniture.

Furthermore, the space saving and color variations of the Kahuna chair outperforms the Human Touch Novo.

Another feature that makes the Kahuna Massage chair better than the Human Touch is the heating system. LM-6800 has a heating system for both legs and back while the Novo chair has no heating system at all.

One thing that is better with the Human Touch chair is its 5-year generous warranty compared to the 3-year limited warranty of LM-6800.

Additional features

These extra or additional features can prove to be very significant in terms of convenience and ease such as the detachable footrest feature in the Kahuna LM-6800. You can remove or attach the footrest anytime you want. It is also important for users who are much taller.

The footer is also washable. It can get dirty very early due to contact with the user’s feet.

Don’t let a dirt footer ruin the look of the whole chair. Conveniently detach and wash it anytime!

The Kahuna chair also offers you to register for the warranty online. They also offer a manual and instructional video online for better understanding.

You can use the manuals and videos in order to use the chair to its fullest potential.

The chair also features the SH-CHIRO massage. This is a more realistic and professional-like massage experience. It specifically targets the spine area.

The yoga stretches, dual foot rollers, and heating systems also qualify as extra features. They are not widely available in the majority of the products in the market.

Warranty

The Kahuna Massage chair has a 3-year limited warranty. For the whole first year, the user has to pay for nothing. All labor and part repair costs are covered in the first year.

The warranty registration and request process are also extremely convenient. You can easily register for the warranty online with a few clicks.

All structural framework repairs are also covered. The manufacturers also have a 30-days return policy. No questions or negotiations will be required.

Pros

Cons

Where to buy?

Amazon is one of the most reliable e-commerce sellers.

Amazon prices are reasonable, and they deliver very punctually. The chair will come to you assembled even if you order it on Amazon.

The amount of user feedback is substantial. And you can take a lot of help in making your final decisions with those comments and user experiences.

The item is also delivered to you safe and sound.

You can also find this massage chair in local stores as well.

</p> <h3>Conclusion</h3> <p> Considering the range of versatile and quality features of the Kahuna LM-6800, the product seems like a good investment. Overall, the chair guarantees durability. In fact, user experiences and feedbacks also show positivity and satisfaction. The massage chair is also affordable in comparison to the other higher end products that offer the same features. The value of money with the purchase of this chair is great. In the end, the final decision is still dependent on what you expect from the massage chair. There are higher-end chairs in the market that offer better quality and features. If you want an affordable yet reliable massage chair, then the Kahuna LM-6800 is the one for you.