Is wd external hard drive compatible with ps4?

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) console offers an exceptional gaming experience with its vast library of gaming titles and immersive graphics. However, one drawback that many PS4 users face is the limited storage space within the console. To overcome this issue, many gamers turn to external hard drives. One popular choice among gamers is the WD (Western Digital) external hard drive. But, is the WD external hard drive compatible with the PS4? Let’s find out.
**Answer: Yes, WD external hard drives are compatible with the PS4**
The PS4 system software update 4.5 introduced external hard drive support, allowing users to expand their storage space effortlessly. This update enabled players to connect USB 3.0 external hard drives to their PS4 consoles. As a result, gamers gained the ability to store and play games directly from the external hard drive.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any WD external hard drive with my PS4?
Yes, you can use any WD external hard drive with your PS4 as long as it supports USB 3.0. Additionally, the hard drive has to be formatted to work with the PS4 system.
2. Do I need to format the WD external hard drive to be used with my PS4?
Yes, you’ll need to format the WD external hard drive to the exFAT file system in order to use it with the PS4. Make sure to back up any important data on the hard drive before formatting, as the process erases all existing data.
3. How do I format a WD external hard drive for use with my PS4?
To format a WD external hard drive for your PS4, connect the hard drive to the console, go to “Settings,” then “Devices,” and select “USB Storage Devices.” From there, choose your external hard drive and click “Format as Extended Storage.”
4. Can I store and play games directly from the WD external hard drive?
Yes, once your WD external hard drive is properly formatted and connected, you can store and play games directly from the hard drive, just like you would on the internal storage of your PS4 console.
5. Can I use the WD external hard drive to back up my game saves on the PS4?
No, the PS4 system does not allow backing up game saves on external hard drives. You can only back up game saves using a USB flash drive or a PlayStation Plus cloud storage.
6. What storage capacity is recommended for a WD external hard drive to use with the PS4?
It is recommended to use an external hard drive with a minimum storage capacity of 250 GB. However, for gamers with a larger collection of games, opting for a 1 TB or larger capacity is more suitable.
7. Can I connect multiple WD external hard drives to my PS4?
Yes, you can connect multiple external hard drives to your PS4 as long as the total combined storage doesn’t exceed 8 TB.
8. Can I use a WD external SSD instead of a traditional hard drive?
Yes, the PS4 supports external solid-state drives (SSD) as well as traditional hard drives. However, an SSD will provide faster loading times compared to a regular hard drive.
9. Can I use my WD external hard drive interchangeably with PS4 and PC?
After formatting the WD external hard drive for the PS4, it will be dedicated to that console. To use it on a PC again, you’ll need to reformat it back to a compatible file system for the PC.
10. Is the WD external hard drive compatible with PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro?
Yes, the WD external hard drive is compatible with all versions of the PS4, including the Slim and Pro models.
11. Can I install games and applications on the WD external hard drive?
Yes, the PS4 allows you to install games, applications, and downloadable content on the external hard drive to save space on the internal system storage.
12. Can I use other external hard drive brands with my PS4?
Yes, besides WD, you can also use other external hard drive brands such as Seagate, Toshiba, and SanDisk with your PS4 as long as they support USB 3.0 and are properly formatted.