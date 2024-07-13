Is there an external hard drive for PS5 games? This is a question that has been on the minds of many PlayStation 5 owners. With the increasing size of modern games, it’s understandable why gamers are eager to find a solution to expand their console’s storage capacity. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide answers to related frequently asked questions (FAQs).
**Yes, there is a solution available to expand the storage capacity of your PS5 for games, and that is through the use of an external USB drive.**
One of the standout features of the PS5 is its lightning-fast SSD, which allows games to load quickly and offers improved performance. However, the limited storage space of the console’s internal SSD (825GB on the standard edition) can fill up rather quickly, especially with the ever-growing size of modern game installations.
Sony has provided an official solution to this problem. The PS5 supports external USB drives to store and play PS4 games only. This means that you can connect an external hard drive or SSD to your PS5 and offload your PS4 games onto it, freeing up space on the console’s internal SSD for your PS5 games.
While external drives cannot be used to directly play PS5 games, you can easily transfer them back and forth between the external drive and the internal SSD as needed. This means you can keep your full library of PS4 games on the external drive and only install the PS5 games you are currently playing, thereby managing your storage more efficiently.
FAQs
1. Can I store and play PS5 games directly from an external hard drive?
No, you cannot. PS5 games must be installed on the console’s internal SSD to take full advantage of its high-speed performance.
2. Can I use any external USB drive for my PS5?
The external drive must meet specific criteria. It needs to be a USB 3.0 drive with a minimum capacity of 250GB and a maximum capacity of 8TB.
3. Can I install games directly onto the external drive?
No, PS5 games can only be installed on the console’s internal SSD. The external drive is solely for storing and playing PS4 games.
4. Can I use an external SSD instead of an HDD?
Yes, you can use either an external HDD or SSD, depending on your preference and budget. Just make sure it meets the necessary USB and capacity requirements.
5. Can I download games directly to the external drive?
Unfortunately, you cannot download games directly to the external drive. All downloads must go to the PS5’s internal SSD.
6. Can I transfer my PS5 games to an external drive to free up space temporarily?
No, PS5 games are specifically designed to run on the console’s internal SSD, so you cannot transfer them to an external drive. You can only move or delete them from the internal SSD.
7. Can I use multiple external drives for my PS5?
Yes, you can connect multiple external drives to your PS5, allowing you to expand your storage capacity further.
8. Can I play my PS4 games on the external drive while also playing PS5 games?
Yes, you can play your stored PS4 games from the external drive while simultaneously playing installed PS5 games. The console supports this functionality.
9. Are there any restrictions on the file system of the external drive?
The external drive must be formatted in either FAT32 or exFAT file systems to be compatible with the PS5.
10. Can I use the external drive with another PS5 console?
Yes, you can connect the external drive to another PS5 console and access your stored PS4 games, given that the console is signed in to the same PlayStation Network account.
11. Will using an external drive affect game performance?
Using an external drive for storing and playing PS4 games will not affect the performance of your PS5 games since they are installed and run from the console’s internal SSD.
12. Can I directly run PS4 games from the external drive without transferring them to the internal SSD?
Yes, you can play your PS4 games directly from the external drive without the need to transfer them to the internal SSD. Just make sure to select the game from the external drive in the PS5’s game library.