Is the plural of computer mouse mice?
Yes, the plural of a computer mouse is mice.
The English language is full of peculiar rules and exceptions, and the pluralization of certain words can sometimes be a source of confusion. One such word that often raises questions is “mouse,” particularly when referring to the small pointing device used with a computer. So, is the plural of computer mouse “mice”? Let’s delve into the reasoning behind this linguistic oddity.
The word “mouse” has an interesting etymology. Originally, it referred to the small rodent that scurries around houses. In the realm of technology, the word “mouse” was adopted to describe the hand-held input device in the 1960s because of its resemblance to the small creature. As computer mice became more prevalent, people wondered how to express the plural form.
Now, here’s where it gets intriguing. The standard rule for forming plurals in English is by adding an “s” to the singular noun, such as “dogs” or “hats”. However, there are several exceptions to this rule, and “mouse” is one of them.
In Middle English, the plural form of “mouse” was indeed “mice,” and this pattern carried over into Modern English for the tiny animal. Despite the technological advancement of the computer mouse, the usage “mice” was maintained to distinguish between the two meanings. Thus, when referring to the plural of computer mice, we use “mice” to maintain the connection to its original meaning.
While it may seem counterintuitive and contradictory to the standard rule of pluralization, using “mice” for computer mice has become convention, cementing its place in the English language. It is worth mentioning that the plural form of “mouse,” when used in the context of a person who manipulates others for their own advantage, is “mice” as well. So, the pluralization “mice” not only distinguishes the computer peripheral but also differentiates between a group of people and the small rodent.
FAQs about the plural of computer mouse:
1. Why is the plural of computer mouse not “mouses”?
The word “mouse” has retained its plural form “mice” from Middle English to distinguish between the computer peripheral and the small rodent.
2. Can I say “mouses” to refer to multiple computer mice?
While some people may use “mouses” as the plural form, it is grammatically incorrect. “Mice” is the widely accepted plural form.
3. Are there other words that have an irregular plural like “mouse”?
Yes, several other words have irregular plurals, such as “geese” (plural of “goose”), “oxen” (plural of “ox”), and “feet” (plural of “foot”).
4. Is it okay to use “mice” when referring to a single computer mouse?
No, “mice” is strictly the plural form of “mouse.” When referring to a single computer mouse, it should be called just a “mouse”.
5. How did the word “mouse” come to be associated with the computer peripheral?
The computer mouse was named after the small animal due to its resemblance to the handheld device’s shape and size.
6. What is the correct pronunciation of “mice”?
“Mice” is pronounced as “my-s”.
7. Can “mouse” be both a singular and plural noun?
Yes, “mouse” can be used as both a singular and plural noun when referring to the animal. For computer mice, “mouse” is the singular, and “mice” is the plural form.
8. How does the irregular plural form “mice” affect sentence structure?
Since “mice” is an irregular plural, it follows irregular rules. For example, instead of saying “I have two computers mouses,” you would correctly say “I have two computer mice.”
9. Are there other irregular plural forms in the English language?
Yes, apart from “mice,” there are numerous other words that do not follow the standard rule of adding an “s” to form the plural. Examples include “children,” “men,” and “teeth.”
10. Can I use the term “mice” when referring to the plural of other pointing devices like trackballs or touchpads?
While “mice” specifically refers to the plural of computer mice, it is sometimes used colloquially to refer to the plural of other pointing devices as well.
11. Is the irregular plural form “mice” unique to the English language?
No, other Germanic languages, such as German and Dutch, also have similar irregular plural forms for the word “mouse” due to their linguistic heritage.
12. What would be a suitable alternative plural form for “mouse” in the context of a computer peripheral?
As “mice” has become well-established and widely accepted, it is the most suitable and recognized plural form for computer mice. Alternative forms like “mouses” or “mice devices” may cause confusion.