Is surface pro keyboard bluetooth?
Yes, the Surface Pro keyboard is indeed Bluetooth enabled. With the Surface Pro keyboard, you can connect and use it wirelessly with your Surface Pro device.
The Surface Pro keyboard is a versatile accessory that enhances the functionality and user experience of the Surface Pro tablet. It not only serves as a protective cover for the Surface Pro but also provides a physical keyboard for users who prefer a tactile typing experience.
What are the advantages of using a Bluetooth keyboard with the Surface Pro?
Using a Bluetooth keyboard with the Surface Pro offers several advantages. It allows for a wireless connection, eliminating the need for cables or wires. Additionally, it provides a comfortable and ergonomic typing experience, contributing to improved productivity.
How do I connect the Surface Pro keyboard via Bluetooth?
To connect the Surface Pro keyboard to your device via Bluetooth, follow these simple steps:
1. Go to Start, then select Settings.
2. Select Devices, and then click on Bluetooth & Other Devices.
3. Enable Bluetooth.
4. Press and hold the pairing button on the back of the Surface Pro keyboard until the LED light starts flashing.
5. On your Surface Pro, select Add Bluetooth or Other Device.
6. Choose Bluetooth and wait for your device to detect the Surface Pro keyboard.
7. Once detected, click on the Surface Pro keyboard to complete the pairing process.
Can I use the Surface Pro keyboard with other devices?
While the Surface Pro keyboard is primarily designed for use with the Surface Pro tablet, it is possible to connect it to other Bluetooth-enabled devices such as smartphones, laptops, or desktop computers, given they are compatible.
Does the Surface Pro keyboard require batteries?
Yes, the Surface Pro keyboard requires batteries to function wirelessly. It uses AAA batteries, which need to be inserted into the battery compartment located on the back of the keyboard. Microsoft claims that the batteries can last up to a year with average use.
Can I use the Surface Pro keyboard in wired mode?
Yes, the Surface Pro keyboard has a connector port that allows you to connect it directly to the Surface Pro tablet for a wired connection. This feature can be useful when you prefer a more stable and direct connection or if the batteries have run out.
Is the Surface Pro keyboard backlit?
Yes, some models of the Surface Pro keyboard come with a backlit feature, allowing you to type in low-light conditions more comfortably.
How do I adjust the backlight of the Surface Pro keyboard?
To adjust the backlight brightness of the Surface Pro keyboard, press the “Fn” key and the “F1” or “F2” keys. These keys usually have symbols representing light intensity.
Can I use the Surface Pro keyboard with other Surface models?
The Surface Pro keyboard is designed specifically for the Surface Pro tablet. However, it may be compatible with other Microsoft Surface models that have a similar keyboard connector port. It is recommended to check the compatibility before making a purchase.
Can I use the Surface Pro keyboard with a non-Bluetooth device?
No, the Surface Pro keyboard requires Bluetooth connectivity to function wirelessly. If your device does not have Bluetooth capabilities, you won’t be able to use the Surface Pro keyboard without a wired connection.
Is the Surface Pro keyboard water-resistant?
No, the Surface Pro keyboard is not water-resistant. It is advisable to keep the keyboard away from liquids to prevent any damage.
Can I use the Surface Pro keyboard while it is charging?
Yes, you can use the Surface Pro keyboard while it is charging. The keyboard will continue to function seamlessly even when connected to a power source.