Is Monitor on Psychology a Peer Reviewed Journal?
**No, Monitor on Psychology is not a peer reviewed journal.**
Monitor on Psychology is a monthly magazine published by the American Psychological Association (APA). Unlike peer reviewed journals, which undergo a rigorous process of evaluation by experts in the field, Monitor on Psychology primarily serves as a communication tool for APA members and provides updates on the latest news, research, and trends in the field of psychology.
While Monitor on Psychology is a reputable publication and contains valuable information, it does not follow the same standards of peer review as academic journals. Peer review is an essential process in scholarly publishing, where experts in a specific field review and critique research articles before they are published. This process ensures the accuracy, quality, and validity of the research presented.
To help clarify any further questions related to peer reviewed journals and the American Psychological Association, here are additional frequently asked questions (FAQs):
1. What is a peer reviewed journal?
A peer reviewed journal is a scholarly publication wherein articles are reviewed by experts in the relevant field before acceptance for publication, ensuring the quality and reliability of the research.
2. Why is peer review important in academic publishing?
Peer review is crucial as it helps maintain the integrity of academic research by ensuring that articles meet rigorous standards of quality, accuracy, and reliability before they are published.
3. Are there other peer reviewed journals in the field of psychology?
Yes, there are numerous peer reviewed journals in the field of psychology, including the Journal of Abnormal Psychology, Journal of Counseling Psychology, and Developmental Psychology, to name a few.
4. What are the benefits of publishing in a peer reviewed journal?
Publishing in a peer reviewed journal allows researchers to share their work with the scientific community, establish credibility, and receive feedback from peers to improve the quality of their research.
5. How can I determine if a journal is peer reviewed?
To determine if a journal is peer reviewed, you can check the journal’s website or database entries such as Ulrich’s Periodicals Directory or the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ).
6. Is the American Psychological Association (APA) a peer reviewed organization?
No, the APA is not a peer reviewed organization. It is a professional association that represents psychologists in the United States and promotes psychology as a science and profession.
7. What is the purpose of Monitor on Psychology?
Monitor on Psychology primarily serves as a communication tool for APA members, providing updates on current research, news, and trends in the field of psychology.
8. Can I cite articles from Monitor on Psychology in my research?
While Monitor on Psychology contains valuable information, it is generally not considered appropriate to cite magazine articles in academic research. It is preferable to rely on peer reviewed journal articles for scholarly research.
9. Are there any limitations to relying solely on Monitor on Psychology for academic research?
Relying solely on Monitor on Psychology for academic research may limit access to in-depth peer reviewed articles and research, which undergo more rigorous evaluation and provide a stronger foundation for scholarly work.
10. Are there any benefits of subscribing to Monitor on Psychology?
Subscribing to Monitor on Psychology can be beneficial for psychologists and individuals interested in the field, as it provides insights into current news, developments, and trends within the psychology community.
11. Can I submit my research to Monitor on Psychology?
Monitor on Psychology does not typically accept research submissions. Researchers are advised to explore peer reviewed journals that align with their research area for publication opportunities.
12. What are alternative sources for peer reviewed journals in psychology?
Some alternative sources for finding peer reviewed journals in psychology include PsycINFO, a comprehensive database of psychological literature, and the APA Journals website, which provides access to various peer reviewed publications in the field.