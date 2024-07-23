The Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is a standardized test that is used by many graduate schools and business schools around the world as part of their admissions process. One of the most commonly asked questions about the GRE is whether it is a computer-based test or not. Let’s dive into the details and find out the answer.
What is GRE?
The GRE is a test designed to measure a candidate’s readiness for graduate-level academic work. It assesses skills such as verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, critical thinking, and analytical writing.
Is GRE Computer Based Test?
Yes, the GRE is a computer-based test. In most countries, the GRE is administered on a computer using the GRE General Test format. However, in areas where computer-based testing is not available, a paper-based format may still be used.
Why is GRE Computer Based?
The transition to a computer-based format has several advantages. It allows for faster score reporting, greater test security, and a more efficient testing experience.
FAQs:
1. Is the GRE only offered in a computer-based format?
In most countries, the GRE is only offered in a computer-based format. However, there are a few locations where the paper-based GRE General Test is still available.
2. How is the computer-based GRE administered?
The computer-based GRE is administered through secure test centers equipped with computer terminals. Test takers use a keyboard and mouse to navigate through the questions.
3. Are there any advantages of taking a computer-based GRE?
Yes, taking the GRE on the computer offers advantages such as the ability to skip and return to questions, on-screen calculators for the quantitative reasoning section, and a more streamlined test-taking experience.
4. Does the computer-based format affect the difficulty level of the GRE?
No, the difficulty level of the GRE remains the same regardless of whether it is administered on a computer or in a paper-based format. The test content and scoring method are standardized.
5. Are there any disadvantages of taking the GRE on a computer?
Some test takers may prefer the traditional pen-and-paper format, as they might find it easier to work through math problems or annotate reading passages. However, adapting to the computer-based format is often a minor adjustment for most candidates.
6. Will I be at a disadvantage if I’m not comfortable with computers?
Not necessarily. The GRE is designed to assess your critical thinking and reasoning abilities, not your computer skills. However, it is essential to familiarize yourself with the test interface through practice.
7. Can test-takers change their answers on the computer-based GRE?
Yes, one significant advantage of the computer-based format is the ability to change answers within each section of the test. You can review and revise your answers before moving on to the next question.
8. Is the computer-based GRE adaptive?
Yes, the computer-based GRE is adaptive within each section. The difficulty of the questions presented to a test taker depends on their performance on previous questions in the same section.
9. How are essays written in the computer-based GRE?
The analytical writing section of the GRE requires you to compose essays using the computer’s word processing software. You type your responses using a keyboard.
10. Is the computer-based GRE prone to technical issues?
While technical issues are rare, test takers have access to technical support at the test centers, and any disruptions or malfunctions are usually promptly addressed.
11. Can I see how many questions are left in each section on the computer?
Yes, the computer interface provides information about the number of questions and the amount of time remaining for each section of the GRE.
12. Can I use scratch paper during the computer-based GRE?
Yes, you are permitted to use scratch paper or a erasable notepad provided by the test center to work through problems and make notes during the exam.