Is freestyle libre 2 continuous glucose monitor?

Is Freestyle Libre 2 a Continuous Glucose Monitor?
The Freestyle Libre 2 is indeed a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) designed to help individuals with diabetes monitor their blood glucose levels easily and efficiently.
With a CGM like the Freestyle Libre 2, users can get a comprehensive view of their blood glucose levels throughout the day without the need for routine fingerstick tests. This device provides valuable real-time information about glucose levels, helping individuals manage their diabetes more effectively.
Let’s address some frequently asked questions about the Freestyle Libre 2:
1. Can the Freestyle Libre 2 be worn continuously?
Yes! The Freestyle Libre 2 can be worn continuously for up to 14 days.
2. Does the Freestyle Libre 2 require any calibration?
No, the Freestyle Libre 2 does not require any calibration. It is factory-calibrated, ensuring accurate readings right out of the box.
3. How does the Freestyle Libre 2 work?
The Freestyle Libre 2 consists of two components: a small sensor and a reader. The sensor, which is applied to the back of the upper arm, continuously measures glucose levels in interstitial fluid. The reader then scans the sensor, displaying real-time glucose readings, trend arrows, and historical data.
4. Can the Freestyle Libre 2 send glucose readings to a smartphone or smartwatch?
No, the Freestyle Libre 2 cannot transmit data directly to a smartphone or smartwatch. However, Abbott, the manufacturer of Freestyle Libre, offers another device called the Freestyle LibreLink app, which allows users to scan their sensor with an iPhone or Android phone for glucose readings on the go.
5. Does the Freestyle Libre 2 have alarms for hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia?
Yes, the Freestyle Libre 2 includes customizable high and low glucose alarms to alert users of potential hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia events.
6. Is the Freestyle Libre 2 covered by insurance?
Insurance coverage for the Freestyle Libre 2 varies, so it is important to check with your specific insurance provider to determine coverage options and requirements.
7. Can the Freestyle Libre 2 be used in children?
Yes, the Freestyle Libre 2 is approved for use in children ages 4 and older.
8. How accurate is the Freestyle Libre 2?
The Freestyle Libre 2 has a high level of accuracy, with a mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 9.4%. It provides reliable glucose readings within an acceptable range of accuracy.
9. Is the Freestyle Libre 2 waterproof?
No, the Freestyle Libre 2 is not waterproof. However, it is water-resistant, allowing users to engage in activities such as showering or swimming for a short period without damaging the device.
10. Can the Freestyle Libre 2 be used with insulin pumps?
Yes, the Freestyle Libre 2 can be used with insulin pumps. Many individuals find it beneficial to integrate their CGM data with their insulin pump for better diabetes management.
11. Is the Freestyle Libre 2 easier to use than traditional fingerstick tests?
Many people find the Freestyle Libre 2 easier to use than traditional fingerstick tests. With the Freestyle Libre 2, users can simply scan the sensor for instant glucose readings, eliminating the need for finger pricking multiple times a day.
12. Does the Freestyle Libre 2 require a prescription?
Yes, the Freestyle Libre 2 requires a prescription from a healthcare provider. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional to determine if the Freestyle Libre 2 is an appropriate option for your diabetes management needs.
Overall, the Freestyle Libre 2 offers individuals with diabetes a convenient and accurate way to monitor their blood glucose levels continuously, providing valuable insights into their overall diabetes management.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and should not substitute medical advice from healthcare professionals.