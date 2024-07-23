Is external graphics card worth it?

The gaming industry is evolving rapidly, demanding more powerful hardware to achieve the best gaming experience. As a result, gamers often find themselves in a dilemma: should they invest in an external graphics card for their setup? This article aims to provide insights into the benefits, drawbacks, and ultimately answer the question: Is an external graphics card worth it?
The Pros of External Graphics Cards
1. Improved gaming performance
External graphics cards, also known as eGPUs, can significantly enhance your gaming performance by providing extra graphical horsepower. They allow you to enjoy visually demanding games that may have been unplayable on your integrated graphics or weaker dedicated graphics card.
2. Versatility and portability
One of the major advantages of external graphics cards is their portability. They can be easily connected to different systems, granting versatility and flexibility. Whether you’re using a laptop or a desktop, you can detach the external graphics card and use it with multiple devices.
3. Extended lifespan of existing hardware
Investing in an external graphics card can extend the life of your current system. Instead of buying a brand new computer or laptop, you can breathe new life into it by upgrading the graphics processing capabilities with an external graphics card.
4. Future-proofing
Gaming technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and so are the requirements of the latest games. Owning an external graphics card allows you to keep up with these demands without constantly upgrading your entire system. Upgrading just the external card will save you money in the long run.
The Cons of External Graphics Cards
1. Higher costs
External graphics cards can be quite expensive, especially when compared to internal GPU options. Additionally, you’ll need a compatible enclosure to house the external card, which adds to the overall cost. Consider your budget carefully before deciding to invest in an external graphics card.
2. Limited port availability
To connect an external graphics card, you need a compatible port, typically Thunderbolt 3. Not all devices have Thunderbolt 3 ports, so you may need to purchase additional adapters. Lack of availability can limit your options or even render an external graphics card useless.
3. Performance limitations
Although external graphics cards can greatly enhance your gaming experience, they may not match the performance of high-end internal graphics cards. The connection between your computer and the external GPU can introduce a slight performance lag, albeit often negligible.
4. Incompatibility issues
Not all systems are designed to work seamlessly with external graphics cards. It’s important to research compatibility thoroughly before making a purchase. Some laptops, for example, may not support eGPUs, leaving you unable to connect and benefit from the external graphics card.
Is an external graphics card worth it?
Yes, an external graphics card is worth it if you’re a gamer seeking improved performance, versatility, and the ability to future-proof your system.
However, it’s crucial to consider your specific needs, budget, and system compatibility to make an informed decision. Now let’s address some related FAQs to expand your understanding further.
Related FAQs
1. Can I connect an external GPU to my laptop?
Yes, many laptops now come with Thunderbolt 3 ports that allow you to connect an external graphics card.
2. Are external graphics cards only for gaming?
While external graphics cards are commonly used for gaming purposes, they can also benefit professionals who require significant graphical processing power, such as video editors or 3D artists.
3. Do external graphics cards require additional power?
Most external graphics cards require a separate power supply or utilize power over the Thunderbolt 3 connection.
4. Will an external graphics card solve all my gaming performance issues?
While an external graphics card can significantly improve gaming performance, it may not fix issues caused by other hardware limitations, such as a slow processor or insufficient RAM.
5. How long will my external graphics card last?
The lifespan of an external graphics card depends on several factors, such as usage, advancements in the gaming industry, and your personal preferences. However, it is expected to remain relevant for a few years before requiring an upgrade.
6. Can I upgrade my external graphics card in the future?
Yes, many external graphics card enclosures allow you to swap out the GPU, making it possible to upgrade in the future without replacing the entire setup.
7. Can I use an external graphics card with a Mac?
Yes, Mac computers equipped with Thunderbolt 3 ports can connect to external graphics cards, but compatibility can vary depending on the specific Mac model.
8. Are all external graphics cards plug-and-play?
Most external graphics cards are plug-and-play, but it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and install the necessary drivers for optimal performance.
9. Do eGPUs affect the overall weight or size of my laptop?
Yes, the addition of an external graphics card can increase the weight and size of your laptop, especially when carrying it around with the enclosure.
10. Can I use multiple external graphics cards simultaneously?
In most cases, it is not feasible to use multiple external graphics cards simultaneously on the same system.
11. What if my computer only has USB-C ports?
If your computer has USB-C ports but not Thunderbolt 3, it will not be compatible with most external graphics cards unless you use an external dock that converts USB-C to Thunderbolt 3.
12. Are there any alternatives to external graphics cards?
If investing in an external graphics card is not feasible for you, upgrading your internal graphics card or even considering cloud gaming services may be alternatives worth exploring.