Is displayport 1.2 better than HDMI 2.0?

When it comes to connecting computers, gaming consoles, and other devices to displays, there are several options available. DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 are two of the most popular choices. But which one is better? Let’s dive deeper into their features to find out.
DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 are both capable of delivering high-quality audio and video signals. They support resolutions up to 4K (3840×2160 pixels) and even offer support for 3D content. However, there are some key differences between the two that may influence your decision.
One major advantage of DisplayPort 1.2 over HDMI 2.0 is its higher bandwidth. **DisplayPort 1.2 offers significantly higher data transfer rates compared to HDMI 2.0**. With a maximum data rate of 21.6 Gbps, DisplayPort 1.2 can handle higher resolutions, refresh rates, and color depths than HDMI 2.0’s maximum 18 Gbps data rate. This translates into a smoother and more vibrant viewing experience, especially for gamers and content creators.
Furthermore, DisplayPort 1.2 supports Multi-Stream Transport (MST) technology, which allows a single DisplayPort connection to drive multiple displays. This feature can be particularly useful for setting up multi-monitor configurations or daisy-chaining displays. HDMI 2.0, on the other hand, does not natively support MST.
Another advantage of DisplayPort 1.2 is its versatility in terms of audio support. **DisplayPort 1.2 can carry up to 8 audio channels with an advanced audio codec, providing high-quality audio even for surround sound setups**. HDMI 2.0, while capable of supporting up to 32 audio channels, might encounter compatibility issues with certain audio codecs.
On the other hand, HDMI 2.0 has some benefits of its own. For starters, HDMI is more commonly found on consumer devices such as TVs, home theater systems, and Blu-ray players. So if you’re connecting your devices to such equipment, HDMI 2.0 may be a more convenient choice. Additionally, HDMI supports Consumer Electronics Control (CEC), which allows for better device control using a single remote.
**In summary, while both DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 offer excellent audio and video quality, DisplayPort 1.2 edges out HDMI 2.0 in terms of bandwidth, display versatility, and audio support**. However, the final decision depends on your specific needs and the devices you intend to connect.
FAQs about DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0:
1. Can I connect a DisplayPort 1.2 device to an HDMI 2.0 display?
Yes, you can use a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter or cable to connect DisplayPort 1.2 devices to HDMI 2.0 displays.
2. Can HDMI 2.0 support 144Hz refresh rates at 1080p resolution?
Yes, HDMI 2.0 supports 1080p resolution at refresh rates of up to 144Hz.
3. Does HDMI 2.0 support HDR (High Dynamic Range) content?
Yes, HDMI 2.0 can transmit HDR signals, allowing for improved color accuracy and contrast in compatible displays.
4. Can DisplayPort 1.2 carry audio and video signals simultaneously?
Yes, DisplayPort 1.2 can transmit both audio and video signals concurrently.
5. Does DisplayPort 1.2 require an adapter for connecting to DVI or VGA displays?
Yes, you may need a DisplayPort to DVI/VGA adapter or cable to connect DisplayPort 1.2 devices to DVI or VGA displays.
6. Can HDMI 2.0 transmit Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats?
Yes, HDMI 2.0 is capable of transmitting these advanced audio formats for an immersive sound experience.
7. Does DisplayPort 1.2 support HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection)?
Yes, DisplayPort 1.2 supports HDCP, ensuring secure content transmission for protected media streams.
8. Can HDMI 2.0 carry Ethernet signals?
Yes, HDMI 2.0 can transmit Ethernet signals, allowing for internet connectivity through HDMI cables.
9. Does DisplayPort 1.2 offer Power over Cable (PoC) functionality?
No, DisplayPort 1.2 does not provide power delivery features. It solely focuses on audio and video transmission.
10. Can HDMI 2.0 transmit 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound audio?
Yes, HDMI 2.0 can handle both 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound audio formats, providing an immersive audio experience.
11. Is HDMI 2.0 backward compatible with previous HDMI versions?
Yes, HDMI 2.0 is backward compatible with previous HDMI versions, allowing you to connect older HDMI devices.
12. Can I use an HDMI 2.0 cable for DisplayPort 1.2 devices and vice versa?
No, HDMI and DisplayPort have different physical connectors, so a specific cable or adapter is required to connect devices of different standards.