Yes, CPU Solutions is a legitimate company that offers custom-built computers for various needs.
When it comes to purchasing a new computer, especially a custom-built one, it’s crucial to ensure that the company you are buying from is reputable and trustworthy. CPU Solutions has been in the business for years, providing high-quality computers to customers with a range of requirements.
What sets CPU Solutions apart from other custom PC builders?
CPU Solutions stands out for its dedication to customer service, attention to detail in building PCs, and use of high-quality components to ensure optimal performance and reliability.
Can I trust CPU Solutions to deliver my custom PC securely?
Yes, CPU Solutions has a track record of delivering custom PCs safely and securely to customers across the country. They take great care in packaging and shipping to ensure that the computer arrives in perfect condition.
Does CPU Solutions offer warranty and support for their custom-built PCs?
Yes, CPU Solutions provides a warranty on all of their custom-built PCs, with options for extended warranties available. Their customer support team is also readily available to answer any questions or address any issues that may arise.
Are the components used by CPU Solutions genuine and of high quality?
CPU Solutions only uses genuine and high-quality components from reputable manufacturers in their custom-built computers. This ensures that the PC performs well and lasts for a long time.
Can I customize my PC specifications according to my needs with CPU Solutions?
Yes, CPU Solutions offers a wide range of customization options for their custom-built PCs. You can choose everything from the processor and graphics card to the amount of RAM and storage capacity.
How long does it take for CPU Solutions to build and deliver a custom PC?
The build time for a custom PC from CPU Solutions can vary depending on the specifications and current demand. Typically, it takes around 7-10 days for the PC to be built and shipped to the customer.
Is it safe to provide my personal and payment information to CPU Solutions?
CPU Solutions takes customer privacy and security seriously and employs industry-standard encryption protocols to protect personal and payment information. You can trust that your data is safe with them.
Can I return or exchange a custom PC purchased from CPU Solutions?
CPU Solutions has a return policy in place that allows customers to return or exchange their custom-built PC within a certain timeframe if they are not satisfied with the product. Be sure to check their return policy for details.
Does CPU Solutions offer financing options for purchasing custom PCs?
Yes, CPU Solutions partners with financing companies to offer customers flexible payment options for purchasing custom-built PCs. This allows customers to spread out the cost over time.
Are there any customer reviews or testimonials for CPU Solutions?
Yes, you can find customer reviews and testimonials for CPU Solutions on various review sites and their website. These reviews can give you insight into the experiences of previous customers.
Can I trust CPU Solutions for gaming PCs specifically?
Yes, CPU Solutions has a reputation for building high-performance gaming PCs that can handle the latest games with ease. Their gaming PCs are equipped with powerful components to deliver optimal gaming performance.
Does CPU Solutions offer technical support after I receive my custom PC?
Yes, CPU Solutions provides technical support to customers after they receive their custom-built PC. Their support team is knowledgeable and responsive to help with any technical issues or questions that may arise.
In conclusion, CPU Solutions is a legitimate and reliable company that you can trust to build your custom PC. With a focus on quality, customer service, and customization, CPU Solutions stands out among custom PC builders as a top choice for your computing needs.