Is cat computer based exam?

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most prestigious exams for admission into various management programs in India. It is conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and is renowned for its difficulty and competitiveness. A common question that arises among CAT aspirants is whether the exam is computer-based or not. Let’s delve into this topic and understand the nature of the CAT exam.
The Nature of CAT Exam
The CAT exam is indeed **a computer-based exam**. Since 2009, the IIMs made a significant transition from the traditional paper-based test to a computer-based format. This shift was aimed at introducing a more efficient and objective evaluation system, ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.
Advantages of a Computer-Based Exam
The decision to shift to a computer-based exam format came with numerous advantages, both for the conducting bodies and the candidates. Some of the key advantages are:
- Greater accuracy in evaluation due to elimination of human errors in marking.
- Quick and precise results, allowing for timely admissions.
- Randomization of questions, reducing the scope of cheating and malpractices.
- Ability to review and change answers easily.
- Accessibility features like zoom, highlight, and contrast adjustment for visually impaired candidates.
Frequently Asked Questions about CAT as a Computer-Based Exam
1) Is there any offline or paper-based version of CAT anymore?
No, since 2009, CAT is exclusively conducted in a computer-based format.
2) Can I take the CAT exam from any computer?
No, the CAT exam must be taken at designated testing centers, equipped with computers and the necessary infrastructure.
3) What is the exam pattern for the CAT exam?
The CAT exam consists of three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.
4) How long is the CAT exam duration?
The duration of the CAT exam is 180 minutes, with 60 minutes allocated to each section.
5) Do I require any specific computer skills for the CAT exam?
No, the CAT exam is designed to be user-friendly, and basic computer skills like using a keyboard and mouse are sufficient.
6) Are there any breaks during the CAT exam?
No, there are no scheduled breaks during the CAT exam.
7) Can I use a calculator during the CAT exam?
No, the use of calculators or any other electronic devices is strictly prohibited during the CAT exam.
8) How can I practice for the computer-based nature of the CAT exam?
There are many online mock tests and practice papers available that simulate the CAT exam environment.
9) Do I need an internet connection during the CAT exam?
No, the CAT exam does not require an internet connection. It is an offline test conducted on a local server.
10) Is there any negative marking in the CAT exam?
Yes, the CAT exam has a penalty for wrong answers. For each wrong answer, one-third of the marks allotted to that question are deducted.
11) How can I tackle technical glitches during the CAT exam?
In case of any technical issues, the examination authorities have technicians available at the center to resolve them promptly.
12) Is the CAT exam available in multiple languages?
No, the CAT exam is conducted in English only. All the questions and instructions are in the English language.
In conclusion, the CAT exam is indeed a computer-based exam, conducted in a controlled environment to ensure fairness and accuracy in evaluations. Being aware of the exam format, practicing on computer-based mock tests, and understanding the nuances of the CAT exam can significantly boost your chances of success.