The AT2020 is a well-known and highly regarded microphone in the audio industry. However, there seems to be some confusion regarding whether the AT2020 is available in a USB version or not. Let’s address this question directly.
Is AT2020 USB?
Yes, the AT2020 is indeed available in a USB version known as the AT2020 USB.
FAQs:
1. Can I connect the AT2020 USB directly to my computer?
Yes, you can connect the AT2020 USB directly to your computer via USB without the need for any external audio interfaces.
2. What are the advantages of the AT2020 USB?
The AT2020 USB offers an easy and hassle-free setup since it eliminates the need for additional audio equipment. It is also extremely portable, making it a great choice for on-the-go recording.
3. Does the AT2020 USB require any drivers for installation?
No, the AT2020 USB is plug-and-play, meaning it does not require any specific drivers to be installed on your computer.
4. Can I use the AT2020 USB with other equipment?
The AT2020 USB is primarily designed for direct USB connection to a computer. However, you may be able to use it with certain audio interfaces that support USB microphones.
5. Does the AT2020 USB have any additional features compared to the standard AT2020?
The AT2020 USB version retains the same high-quality condenser capsule found in the standard AT2020. The main difference is the built-in USB audio interface, which allows for direct digital recording.
6. Can I use the AT2020 USB for streaming or podcasting?
Absolutely! The AT2020 USB is widely popular among streamers and podcasters due to its excellent audio quality and ease of use.
7. What type of recording can I do with the AT2020 USB?
The AT2020 USB is versatile and suitable for a wide range of recording applications, including vocals, instruments, podcasts, voiceovers, and more.
8. Does the AT2020 USB require phantom power?
No, the AT2020 USB does not require phantom power as it draws power directly from your computer via the USB connection.
9. Can I use the AT2020 USB with my smartphone or tablet?
Unfortunately, the AT2020 USB is not compatible with smartphones or tablets directly. It requires a USB connection to a computer.
10. How is the sound quality of the AT2020 USB?
The AT2020 USB delivers exceptional sound quality with its precise audio reproduction and low self-noise, making your recordings sound professional and clear.
11. Can I monitor my recordings in real-time while using the AT2020 USB?
Yes, the AT2020 USB features a headphone output with volume control, allowing you to monitor your recordings without any perceptible latency.
12. What accessories come with the AT2020 USB?
The AT2020 USB typically includes a tripod desk stand, a pivoting stand mount, a USB cable, and a protective pouch, providing you with everything you need to start recording.
In conclusion, the AT2020 USB is indeed available, offering a high-quality USB microphone solution for various recording applications. Its ease of use and great sound quality make it a popular choice among professionals and enthusiasts alike.